Yakima Herald Republic
Winter homeless shelter to reopen in Toppenish
A collaborative effort will allow a winter weather shelter to open for people experiencing homelessness in the Lower Yakima Valley. For the fourth straight season, a low-barrier, 24-hour shelter will operate from Dec. 1 through March 31 at 508 W. First Ave. in Toppenish, providing a warm, safe place to stay during the cold winter months, said Mike Kay, CEO of Yakima’s Camp Hope.
Yakima Herald Republic
2022 lighted Christmas parades in the Yakima Valley
Lighted Christmas parades are a tradition in the Yakima Valley, and this year’s schedule is coming together. The family-friendly parades feature trucks and farm equipment decorated in Christmas lights. In addition to the community parades, the Yakima Christmas trucks visit neighborhoods around the Valley. Follow “Yakima Christmas Trucks” on...
ifiberone.com
Dog that was in car when it was stolen in Ellensburg found in Mattawa, reunited with owner
ELLENSBURG — A dog that was inside a vehicle when it was stolen in Ellensburg this week has been reunited with its owner. A Honda Accord was reported stolen at about 10 a.m. Wednesday, with 11-year-old Maya inside, according to Ellensburg police. More than 24 hours later and more...
Yakima Herald Republic
It Happened Here: WSDOT to rename I-90 rest areas near Cle Elum
For those who travel Interstate 90, Indian John Hill is a waypoint in the trip, as well as a place to take a well-earned break from their travels. The hill, and the rest areas that sit on either side of the freeway between Cle Elum and Ellensburg, are named for an Upper Yakama man who lived in the area and was known to the settlers who came through. A placard at the rest area gives an extremely brief history of its namesake.
Yakima Co. Sheriff hiring deputies for ProAct team, traffic detective to reduce crime
YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. — The Yakima County Sheriff’s Office is working on a new approach to reduce crime by creating a ProAct team aimed at addressing minor issues before they turn into major crimes. “By lowering the crime rate, you get new people to want to move here, business gets better, the tax base grows economically, the entire county is...
Speeding in Yakima? You’ve Been Warned by YPD
Yakima Police Officers are busy all day chasing calls for service but they're also charged with traffic control. Every Tuesday Yakima Police update the numbers from the patrols and so far they're not showing any decreases. Since the beginning of the month officers have so far made 1,997 traffic stops and issued 855 citations. During those stops Officers arrested 31 people for driving under the influence and investigated 64 collisions, 31 the result of drivers running a red light.
nbcrightnow.com
Alleged burglars actually victims of scam in Ellensburg
ELLENSBURG, Wash.- On the night of November, 17, Ellensburg Police responded to reports of a burglary in progress on Pfenning Road. The homeowner was out of town, but saw two people enter his house on his home security camera. A neighbor confirmed by telephone that two people were inside the home.
Dive Bar Fridays: The Warehouse in Yakima
We love Yakima Valley dive bars for the atmosphere, the drinks, and the FOOD! Going to a dive bar has always been a fun place to mix in with the locals, relax, and unwind. We have a bunch of great local dive bars and I want to showcase as many of them as I can in a fun way. “Reesha’s Dive Bar Fridays Foodie Tour” will take you to bars located in the Yakima Valley, from the edges of Selah all the way down to Grandview, Washington.
Old Welch juice plant to serve as intake for future Behavioral Health and Recovery Center
“We are going to have less crime, lower jail and court costs, lower hospital costs and shorter waiting times in hospital and emergency rooms because frequent overdose cases should go down.”
nbcrightnow.com
Second suspect in shooting at Yakima Inn has been arrested
YAKIMA, Wash.- The second suspect involved in the shooting of a woman at the Yakima Inn on October 21 has been arrest. Yvette Inzunza with the Yakima Police Department tells us several agencies joined at the 900 block of Pitcher St where the suspect, Cesar Sanchez was believed to have been hiding.
FOX 11 and 41
Yakima Valley law enforcement agencies join together after delays in State crime lab services
ZILLAH, Wash.- Zillah City Council unanimously approved a contract which would help created a Local Crime Lab to help law enforcement agencies across the Yakima Valley. The lab would increase resources and integrate access to technology to address service delays from the Washington State Crime Lab. The Local Crime Lab would be located within the City of Zillah under the Yakima County Sheriff’s control.
Yakima Are You Ready for Paid Parking Downtown?
Lots of people still talking about paid parking that's coming to downtown Yakima. If you park in downtown Yakima beginning in April of next year you'll be paying a parking fee. Paid parking is on its way to downtown Yakima after the Yakima City Council members voted in October in favor of the idea. Paid parking is expected to start in downtown in April of 2023. So far there's no indication the city council will reverse its ruling made in October as the city continues to prepare for paid parking.
kpq.com
Fake Country Singer Scammer Convinces Two People to Rob Ellensburg Home
A scammer claiming to be a famous country singer nearly convinced two people in unknowingly robbing an Ellensburg home. On Thursday night, Ellensburg Police Officers responded to a burglary on Pfenning Road after a homeowner reported seeing two suspects entering their home through a surveillance camera. Officers later learned that...
nbcrightnow.com
Opportunities Industrialization Center of Washington hosts ceremony for the Tiny Home send-off
YAKIMA, Wash.- Twelve youth at OIC of Washington have spent the summer and fall months in experimental learning programs. OIC calls them OIC Futures. The program is meant to re-engage and job train with partners at West Valley School District's Open Doors program. 12 students built two tiny homes for a program based out of Seattle.
Yakima Herald Republic
Yakama Nation's 'deadliest intersection' to be monitored with new technology
A new sensor at the intersection of Larue Road and U.S. Highway 97 will provide more information to improve traffic safety in what can be a dangerous part of the Yakima Valley. Yakama Nation’s Department of Natural Resources collaborated with the University of Washington’s Smart Transportation Applications and Research Lab...
Franklin, Adams Counties Get Big Development Funds
Thanks to some grants and low-interest loans, two Eastern Washington counties will be receiving economic and infrastructure development money. The Washington State Department of Commerce has awarded a total of $8.75 million to six counties, which includes Franklin and Adams. The money is from the Community Economic Revitalization Board (CERB) and will be used to help drive development.
Yakima Police Arrest Murder Suspect Hunting for Another
Yakima Police have arrested a man in connection to the October 22 murder of 34-year-old Adalberto Cervantes Sanchez. His body was found in the 600 block of East Chestnut Avenue. Bail has been set at $1 million dollars for the 36-year-old suspect who they say fatally shot Sanchez. Police arrested the suspect on Tuesday near the Yakima Transit Center carrying drugs and a handgun.
Yakima Police K9 Trex Loses Fight Against Sickness
Last month Yakima Police officials asked for help in treating K9 Trex who was having some health problems. Sadly according to K9 Foundation Yakima Valley "K9 Trex was set free of pain on Monday, November 14th after suffering from an undiagnosable gastrointestinal disorder." Vets at WSU were at a loss...
nbcrightnow.com
Yakima jails struggle to book inmates in special housing
YAKIMA, Wash. - Since the pandemic restrictions lifted, the Yakima County Jail and Yakima City Jail have seen their general populations decline. However, they continue to see a big need for booking inmates into special housing. Special housing is housing separate from the rest of the jail or prison population....
KIMA TV
Yakima Union Gospel Mission hands out hundreds of Thanksgiving meals to families in need
YAKIMA -- Hundreds of families around the valley are going to be worrying less this Thanksgiving. Each year, the Yakima Union Gospel Mission (YUGM) partners with local churches and other donors to create food boxes to give to those in need. Last year, they were able to hand out 750...
94.5 KATS
