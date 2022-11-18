Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
PWMania
Saraya Wins Her First Match in Five Years at AEW Full Gear (Video)
Saraya (fka Paige in WWE) faced Britt Baker in a highly anticipated grudge match on Saturday night’s AEW Full Gear pay-per-view. This was Saraya’s first professional match since 2017 when she was forced to retire due to a neck injury. From the start, there were a lot of...
tjrwrestling.net
AEW Full Gear: ‘Jungle Boy’ Jack Perry Gets Revenge Against Luchasaurus In Steel Cage Match
“Jungle Boy” Jack Perry has gotten revenge against his former friend, Luchasaurus. Months ago, Luchasaurus would backstab his friend “Jungle Boy” Jack Perry and teamed up with Christian Cage, and AEW Full Gear opened up with a steel cage bout between the two that saw Jungle Boy get his revenge.
AEW Full Gear (11/19/2022) Results: Jon Moxley Defends AEW Title Against MJF, Chris Jericho, Saraya
Welcome to the Fightful.com live discussion & coverage for the 11/19/2022 edition of AEW Full Gear live from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on B/R Live & FITE TV (Internationally). We will bring full results and breakdowns for every match and segment on the show. Follow Fightful on Twitter.com/Fightful and Facebook.com/FIGHTFULONLINE.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Announces Rhea Ripley's First Match On Raw In Five Months
Rhea Ripley vs. Asuka in a "WarGames Advantage Match" has been announced for the 11/21 episode of "WWE Raw." The match will mark Ripley's first match on the Red Brand since her victory over Alexa Bliss, Doudrop and Liv Morgan on the June 6 episode of the show, where she became the #1 contender to Bianca Belair's "Raw' Women's Championship before being sidelined with a brain/teeth injury. Ripley would subsequently miss nearly four months of in-ring competition before returning to action in a mixed-tag match alongside Damien Priest at a WWE live event last month.
PWMania
Britt Baker Comments On Saraya’s In-Ring Return, Being Ready To Deliver At AEW Full Gear
Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. recently spoke with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated for an in-depth interview promoting this Saturday night’s AEW Full Gear 2022 pay-per-view from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. During the discussion, the former AEW Women’s Champion spoke about Saraya joining All Elite Wrestling and...
itrwrestling.com
John Cena “Refused To Do The Job” For Current AEW Star
Although the latter stages of John Cena’s career have seen the leader of the Cenation put over several WWE Superstars, such as Roman Reigns and AJ Styles, this wasn’t always the case. Cena, as the perceived face of WWE, was often on the winning end of marquee bouts.
PWMania
Backstage Update on Potential CM Punk vs. Steve Austin Match at WWE WrestleMania 39
With Steve Austin reportedly receiving an offer from WWE to do another match and CM Punk reportedly in talks with AEW for the promotion to buy out his contract, there’s been a lot of talk about a possible dream match between them at WrestleMania 39. The closest fans got...
Asuka vs. Ripley WarGames advantage match set for WWE Raw
The winner of the match's team will get the advantage in the upcoming WarGames match at Survivor Series.
Yardbarker
Former WWE star KAIRI (Kairi Sane) becomes the first-ever IWGP Women's Champion
At Sunday’s NJPW x STARDOM Historic X-Over event, KAIRI (Kairi Sane) became the first-ever IWGP Women's Champion when she defeated Mayu Iwatani in the main event. The finish of the bout saw the former WWE star hit Iwatani with a spinning back fist and then dropped an elbow off the top rope for the three count.
nodq.com
How Saraya felt backstage following her match against Britt Baker at AEW Full Gear 2022
While speaking to media after the 2022 AEW Full Gear PPV, Saraya commented on her match against Britt Baker at the 2022 AEW Full Gear PPV…. “I feel fantastic, and the wonderful thing about, Tony really takes care of us, down to a tee, he was like, I’m not going to let you get back in the ring until you’re officially, 100% ready to go, and I was like, I promise you, I got this, I promise you. So we did MRIs, we did CG scans, we did X-rays, and my neck was 100% ready to go, even I was shocked, I was like I didn’t realize it would be 100%, but we got there, and the thing is, again, with Tony, too, is he is very understanding when it comes to injuries and stuff like that, so he said, I want to take it slow, I don’t want to rush back in, like I did the last time, with a lot of work, straight away, and he was just so understanding, I really appreciate him, and I’m happy I got to do this in AEW, too, I’ve been wanting to come here for a long time.”
PWMania
Former WWE Star Kairi Sane Becomes the First IWGP Women’s Champion (Video)
STARDOM megastar KAIRI made history on November 20th at the NJPW x STARDOM Historic X-Over event in Tokyo. Former WWE star KAIRI (Kairi Sane) defeated Mayu Iwatani in the main event of Sunday’s NJPW x STARDOM Historic X-Over event to become the first IWGP women’s champion. After the bout, KAIRI showed respect for Maya Iwatani as the two had a match-of-the-year candidate.
PWMania
Kevin Owens Returns on WWE SmackDown, Added to Survivor Series WarGames Match
Kevin Owens has returned to the WWE storylines, and he is now an official WarGames participant. Butch defeated Sami Zayn to advance in the World Cup Tournament on Friday night’s SmackDown on FOX. Following the match, Zayn, Solo Sikoa, and Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, Ridge Holland, and Butch got into a brawl with the Usos. Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns eventually came out and got involved, brawling with the others, including McIntyre and Sheamus.
411mania.com
Tony Khan Explains Logic Behind Booking Colt Cabana vs. Chris Jericho on AEW Dynamite
– During post-show media scrum last night’s AEW Full Gear 2022 show, Tony Khan was asked by WrestlingInc.com’s Nick Hausman about booking Colt Cabana on AEW Dynamite in the leadup to last night’s event. Cabana challenged Chris Jericho in a one-on-one match for the ROH World Championship. Rumors regarding Colt Cabana disappearing from television was one of the grievances CM Punk brought up following AEW All Out, claiming the AEW EVPs were spreading those rumors to the media. Below are some highlights from Tony Khan addressing the subject during the Full Gear scrum:
First IWGP Women's Champion crowned at NJPW/Stardom Historic X-Over
The first-ever champion was crowned Sunday morning in Ariake Arena.
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage News On Colt Cabana AEW Dynamite Match And CM Punk's Status
Colt Cabana's recent return to AEW television to challenge Chris Jericho for the Ring of Honor World Championship on the November 2 edition of "AEW Dynamite" certainly caught fans by surprise. The timing proved interesting given the narrative that has persisted in wrestling circles that his former friend CM Punk was allegedly responsible for his relocation out of AEW and onto the ROH roster. Those rumors contributed to the backstage events that transpired post-All Out, which has seen Punk away from AEW since, and, according to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Cabana's appearance has only helped to make things worse between Punk and the company.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE SmackDown Preview (11/18): World Cup Continues, Shotzi Vs. Shayna Baszler
WWE is headed to Hartford, Connecticut, tonight to host "WWE SmackDown" at the XL Center – a venue that has played host to classic WWE events such as Survivor Series 1990, No Way Out 2000, and WrestleMania XI — as the road to Survivor Series WarGames continues. As...
wrestlinginc.com
Insight Into Whether Nick Aldis & Mickie James Are Planning All-Women's PPV
NWA put on their first and only all-women's pay-per-view titled Empowerrr in August 2021. Impact Wrestling star Mickie James served as an executive producer for the event, which also featured talent from Impact, AEW, and the independent scene. After the success and fanfare of Empowerrr, fans thought the event would become an annual pay-per-view. Instead, NWA President Billy Corgan opted to go in a different direction after questioning if the available talent in 2022 could "carry a three-hour pay-per-view" or "wrestle the NWA style."
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage Update On Kenny Omega-NJPW
As reported earlier, Kenny Omega issued the challenge for his first New Japan Pro Wrestling match since 2019. At the NJPW x STARDOM Historic X-Over event, Omega appeared via video to challenge IWGP United States Champion Will Ospreay to a match at Wrestle Kingdom 17. Fightful Select has reported that...
wrestlinginc.com
Tony Khan Addresses Whether AEW Will Participate In NJPW Wrestle Kingdom
AEW star Kenny Omega will return to NJPW to face Will Ospreay at Wrestle Kingdom 17, but will other AEW stars be at the show? During the Full Gear post-show media scrum, Khan revealed that some AEW talents could fly to Japan for the event. However, some of the company's bigger names will have to sit it out due to scheduling conflicts.
wrestlinginc.com
Kenny Omega Makes Challenge For First NJPW Match In Four Years
Kenny Omega has issued the challenge for his first New Japan Pro Wrestling match since 2019. At the NJPW x STARDOM Historic X-Over event, Omega appeared via video to challenge IWGP United States Champion Will Ospreay to a match at Wrestle Kingdom 17. The match will mark Omega's first NJPW appearance since he lost the IWGP Heavyweight Championship to Hiroshi Tanahashi at Wrestle Kingdom 13 in January 2019.
Comments / 0