Trump may not make it to the primaries
The conventional wisdom has Donald Trump as either the man to beat for the Republican nomination or at least headed for a drawn-out fight to the finish with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. But could Trump flame out and not even make it to the Iowa caucuses?. It’s not as far-fetched...
Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor-Greene Asks Supporters To Donate so She Can Pay Her $700K Legal Bill
The cost of defending her right to stand in Georgia. Marjorie Taylor-GreenePhoto byGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. On November 21, less than 24 hours after her personal Twitter account was reinstated, Georgia's most divisive Republican - Marjorie Taylor-Greene - was streaming live to her supporters, in an apparent rant about the 'Death of Free Speech".
KEYT
Democratic challenger concedes to Rep. David Valadao in California House race
California Assemblyman Rudy Salas on Tuesday conceded the race for California’s 22nd District to Rep. David Valadao. Valadao is one of the 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach then-President Donald Trump after the January 6, 2021, insurrection at the US Capitol. The former President didn’t intervene in the race or endorse a primary challenger to Valadao, who was backed by House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, a district neighbor. Valadao for the most part shied away from talking about his vote to impeach Trump on the campaign trail.
Michael Cohen says Ivanka Trump's self-exile from politics may be because she was the FBI's mole at Mar-a-Lago
Cohen told MSNBC's Katie Phang he thought Jared and Ivanka "potentially were the moles in terms of the Mar-a-Lago documents and so on."
Famed Musician Announces He Is Running for President
Famed musician Kanye West, who now goes by Ye, has announced that he once again plans to run for President of the United States in 2024, according to the New York Post. West, 45, said in a video that known far-right figure Milo Yiannopoulos is working on his campaign.
Hershel Walker’s ex to hold press conference with recordings after abortion claims rocked Senate race
A woman who claims to be the ex-girlfriend of Republican Senate nominee Herschel Walker will give a press conference on Tuesday to reveal new audio recordings after he denied to allegations that he accompanied her to have an abortion.The woman, who goes by Jane Doe, will hold a press conference with her attorney Gloria Allred. Ms Doe claimed that she had a multi-year relationship with Mr Walker while he was married to his first wife and that when she got pregnant, he pressured her into having an abortion. Mr Walker is engaged in a runoff race against Senator Raphael...
Democrats Give Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts An Ultimatum
Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse and Rep. Hank Johnson ordered the chief justice to name someone who can testify on the court’s ethics scandals.
KEYT
GOP’s McCarthy threatens to impeach Mayorkas over border
WASHINGTON (AP) — House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy is calling on Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas to resign over management of the U.S. southern border with Mexico. McCarthy said the new House Republican majority will open investigations that could lead to impeachment proceedings. McCarthy is positioned to become the new House speaker when the new Congress convenes in January. He said the Republican majority will use “the power of the purse and the power of the subpoena” to hold President Joe Biden’s administration accountable for border security. Speaking on Tuesday in El Paso, Texas, he said the investigations “could lead to an impeachment inquiry.”
KEYT
Court seems skeptical of Trump claims in Mar-a-Lago case
WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal appeals court appears deeply skeptical that former President Donald Trump was entitled to a review by an independent arbiter of documents seized in an FBI search of his Florida estate. The three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit, including two Trump appointees, repeatedly suggested Trump was seeking special treatment in having a so-called special master conduct an independent inspection of records taken in the Aug. 8 search of Mar-a-Lago.
KEYT
US Sen. Lindsey Graham questioned in Georgia election probe
ATLANTA (AP) — U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham has testified before a special grand jury that’s investigating whether President Donald Trump and others illegally meddled in the 2020 election in Georgia. The South Carolina Republican’s Tuesday appearance before the panel came after a drawn-out legal fight that went all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court as Graham tried to avoid testifying. Graham’s office said in a statement that he spent just over two hours with the special grand jury and “answered all questions.” The investigation was opened early last year and is considered one of the most significant potential legal threats to the former president, who last week announced a third run for the White House.
GOP gains in NH recount, but matter isn't settled yet
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire judge declined Tuesday to stop the secretary of state from reviewing a recount that helped edge the 400-member House closer to an even split. Unofficial post-Election Day tallies showed 203 Republican winners and 197 Democrats, but the final balance of power has yet to be determined pending recounts. In Manchester’s Ward 6, initial results showed Republican Rep. Larry Gagne defeating Democrat Maxine Mosley by 23 votes. A recount last week gave Mosley a win by one vote, but Secretary of State David Scanlan said the recount would continue this week because there was a discrepancy between how many ballots were counted during the recount and those counted during a separate audit. That prompted Mosley and the state Senate’s Democratic leader, Donna Soucy, to file a lawsuit seeking an emergency order to stop the proceedings. But a judge denied their request Tuesday morning and ordered the state to review all votes cast in the race later in the day.
KEYT
Democratic Arizona governor-elect says White House isn’t ‘doing enough’ about the border
Democratic Arizona governor-elect Katie Hobbs said on Tuesday she doesn’t think the Biden administration is “doing enough” to address the situation at the southern border. Hobbs told “CNN This Morning” that her state bore “the brunt of decades of inaction from both parties in Washington.”...
KEYT
January 6 defendant who barged into Pelosi offices during attack found guilty of multiple counts
Riley Williams, a Pennsylvania woman who barged into House Speaker Nancy Pelosi‘s offices on January 6, 2021, was found guilty on Monday of multiple counts she faced over the Capitol attack. Williams was found guilty of six of the eight counts she was charged with, including assaulting or resisting...
L.A. prosecutor put on leave over questionable case sparked by election conspiracy theories
An L.A. County deputy district attorney has been placed on leave for his role in the questionable prosecution of a Michigan software executive that may have been sparked by conspiracy theorists who deny the validity of the 2020 presidential election.
KEYT
Long-serving Italian politician Roberto Maroni dies at 67
ROME (AP) — Leaders of Italy’s League party say one of the movement’s longtime leaders and a three-time Cabinet minister, Roberto Maroni, has died. State-run RAI television cited a family statement saying Maroni died at 4 a.m. Tuesday after a long illness. He was 67. Maroni was a longtime associate of League founder Umberto Bossi and was secretary of the party as it grew from a northern, secessionist movement into the national political force that today is a key coalition ally in the government of Premier Giorgia Meloni. He served as interior minister in Berlusconi’s 1994-1995 government, labor minister in his second government in 2001 and interior minister again in his third and final government in 2008-2011.
KEYT
Prosecution rests in Trump Organization tax fraud case
NEW YORK (AP) — Prosecutors in the Trump Organization’s criminal tax fraud trial have rested their case. They are pinning their hopes for convicting Donald Trump’s company largely on the word of two top executives who cut deals before testifying that they schemed to avoid taxes on company-paid perks. The company’s longtime finance chief and a senior vice president testified for the bulk of the prosecution’s eight-day case. The company’s lawyers are expected to start calling witnesses later Monday. They are likely to begin with an accountant who handling years of tax returns and other financial matters for Trump and hundreds of Trump entities.
KEYT
Spotlight on Malaysia’s king to resolve election stalemate
KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Malaysia’s king has failed to reach a decision on whom to pick as prime minister after meeting the leaders of two rival blocs, and summoned lawmakers from a political bloc that has held out its support. A general election last Saturday was supposed to provide stability after political turmoil led to three prime ministers since 2018. Instead, it produced no outright winner, leaving the nation with a leadership crisis. Opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim’s Alliance of Hope topped the polls with 83 parliamentary seats, but failed to reach the 112 needed for a majority. He has been locked in a battle to form a majority government with former Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin, whose Malay-centric National Alliance won 72 seats.
KEYT
Russia, Cuba leaders meet in Moscow, honor rebel icon Castro
MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin has met with his Cuban counterpart in Moscow. The two unveiled a monument to Cuban revolutionary leader Fidel Castro and hailed the “traditional friendship” between their sanctions-hit nations. Putin’s speech Tuesday underscored Castro’s history of defying U.S. power and drew parallels with restrictions imposed on Russia after its troops rolled into Ukraine on Feb. 24. The Cuban president began his foreign trip last Wednesday in Algeria, where he negotiated support for the Cuban energy sector. He is set to travel on to Turkey and China. Energy is a priority for Cuba as the island battles shortages of food, medicines and fuel. Hours-long daily blackouts have occurred in Cuba’s largest cities, sparking protests.
KEYT
Justice Thurgood Marshall’s wife ‘Cissy’ Marshall dies at 94
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court says the wife of the late Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall has died. Cecilia “Cissy” Suyat Marshall was 94. Marshall’s husband became the high court’s first Black justice in 1967 following a career as a civil rights lawyer in which he argued the landmark Brown v. Board of Education case that outlawed segregation in public schools. He retired from the high court in 1991 and died in 1993 at the age of 84. The two had met while working at the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People.
KEYT
Malta proposes bill to ease EU’s strictest anti-abortion law
VALLETTA, Malta (AP) — Malta’s government has introduced legislation to ease the European Union’s strictest anti-abortion law and allow the procedure in cases where the mother’s life or health is at risk. It is taking action after a headline-grabbing case involving an American tourist who miscarried and was airlifted off the Mediterranean island to get treatment. The overwhelmingly Roman Catholic Malta is the only EU member nation that still prohibits abortion for any reason, with laws making it a crime punishable by up to three years in prison to have the procedure. The group Doctors for Choice welcomed the move but said abortion should be decriminalized completely.
