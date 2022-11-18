Read full article on original website
ringsidenews.com
Drew McIntyre Accidentally Caught On Microphone Asking About Roman Reigns’ Run-In During SmackDown
WWE has a lot of things going on during a live broadcast. Sometimes people need to communicate about what’s going on, but they don’t mean for it to get caught on a microphone. Unfortunately, that plan doesn’t always work out. Roman Reigns is set to lead The...
wrestleview.com
Former WWE Female Superstar Makes History
Former WWE female superstar Kairi Sane has made history. Now going by KAIRI, she became the first-ever IWGP Women’s Champion crowned at NJPW x STARDOM Historic X-Over when she defeated Mayu Iwatani in the main event. The finish saw KAIRI hit Iwatani with a spinning backfist and then go...
ringsidenews.com
Dominik Mysterio Dragged For Sharing Photo Of Girlfriend & Breaking Kayfabe On Social Media
Dominik Mysterio recently joined forces with The Judgment Day and turned his back on his father, Rey Mysterio. The 25-year-old’s conversion to the evil side was significantly influenced by Rhea Ripley. Dominik Mysterio was recently admonished by former WWE head writer Vince Russo for breaking kayfabe on social media.
wrestlinginc.com
Former WWE Star Describes Shawn Michaels And Undertaker's Backstage Powers
Former WWE star Mideon has provided an insight into the backstage powers that The Undertaker and Shawn Michaels had during his tenure with the company. "Different kind of power," Mideon said on the "Monte and The Pharaoh" podcast. "[Taker was] always going to do what Vince [McMahon] wants. Gonna make anything work. Shawn was like the rottweiler and the chihuahua, just running around. Calm the chihuahua down, give him whatever he wants. Just keep him cool, you know? That was kind of the thing, Shawn was the champion. It was a different kind of power, but I would say equal."
worldboxingnews.net
Lennox Lewis beats up, KO’s Tyson Fury – says UK boxing legend
Lennox Lewis is too good for Tyson Fury. He would beat him up and stop him late on in the fight if they ever shared a ring. That’s according to UK boxing legend Barry McGuigan. The former world champion got into it, with fans opening a massive can of worms on the subject.
PWMania
Saraya Wins Her First Match in Five Years at AEW Full Gear (Video)
Saraya (fka Paige in WWE) faced Britt Baker in a highly anticipated grudge match on Saturday night’s AEW Full Gear pay-per-view. This was Saraya’s first professional match since 2017 when she was forced to retire due to a neck injury. From the start, there were a lot of...
wrestlinginc.com
Roman Reigns Addresses Speculation Around WWE WrestleMania 39 Match
There's one important question on everyone's mind when it comes to WrestleMania 39 emanating from Los Angeles in April 2023: Will The Rock return to face his cousin and reigning Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns? At present, there's been no obvious indicators on WWE programming that the match will happen, aside from the eyebrow-raising teaser of Reigns delivering a Rock Bottom to Logan Paul during their title showdown at Crown Jewel. In response to the continuous speculation, "The Tribal Chief" has seemingly hinted that something major is in the pipeline pertaining to WWE's biggest show of the year in LA.
Popculture
WWE Favorite Returning for One More Match After Career-Ending Injury
A WWE personality is making his return to the ring. Jamie Noble recently announced he is competing in a WWE house show at the Charleston Civic Center in Charleston, West Virginia on Dec. 11. Noble, who is currently a producer in WWE, mentioned that this could be the last time he competes in a match.
stillrealtous.com
WWE Star Possibly Wrestling Last Match Soon
Anything can happen in WWE, and it looks like a former WWE Cruiserweight Champion is set to return to the ring in a few weeks. Jamie Noble recently took to Twitter to confirm that he will be competing at the upcoming WWE event in Charleston, WV on December 11. However, Noble also noted that it could possibly be his last match when he posted the following:
PWMania
Kevin Nash on What It Was Like to Walk Into a Locker Room During His Early Wrestling Years
WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash told Sean Oliver on the latest “Kliq This” podcast what it was like to walk into a locker room in his early wrestling days and see guys like Harley Race and other tough wrestlers holding court. “I would just love to take...
411mania.com
Shawn Michaels Recalls Telling Kevin Nash Not to Leapfrog In Matches, Partying In 1990s
Shawn Michaels recently recalled how he and Scott Hall got Kevin Nash to stop doing leapfrogs during matches and more. The WWE Hall of Famer and NXT creative head recently spoke with the Games With Names podcast for a new interview, and you can check out some highlights below:. On...
HipHopDX.com
Bow Wow Gets Confronted By Pro Wrestlers Backstage At Millennium Tour
Miami, FL - Bow Wow was confronted by All Elite Wrestling (AEW) superstars Jade Cargill, Red Velvet and Kiera Hogan backstage during a concert as Cargill reignited her feud with the rapper/actor in person. Cargill pulled up on Bow Wow backstage on his Millennium Tour stop at Miami’s FTX Arena...
wrestlinginc.com
Seth Rollins Warns AEW Star To 'Watch Yourself'
Seth Rollins is not one to shy away from interacting with stars outside of WWE on Twitter, such as his encounter with Will Ospreay in 2019. Last night on 'WWE Raw," United States Champion Rollins began cutting a promo backstage hyping up his title defense at Survivor Series WarGames against Austin Theory and Bobby Lashley when he name-dropped Cody Rhodes. Rollins told Theory in the promo to call Rhodes, who is currently on the shelf due to a torn pectoral muscle suffered in June, and ask him what happens when you mess with Rollins.
wrestlinginc.com
Huge Backstage Update On WWE's Becky Lynch Return Plans
With WWE's Survivor Series WarGames event right around the corner, things could be taking a relatively unexpected turn this week. As it happens, a major return from injury is potentially on the cards. That's because "Fightful Select" is reporting that "as of last week at least, former WWE Women's Champion...
wrestleview.com
Major Title Change And Heel Turn At AEW Full Gear
MJF is the new AEW World Champion. MJF defeated Jon Moxley at Full Gear on Saturday, with help from William Regal. Below is an excerpt from Chris Gerics recap of how it all went down. Moxley stalks MJF as MJF is just dead weight in the ring now; Mox taunts...
ringsidenews.com
Wheeler Yuta Calls William Regal A Snake After Shocking Betrayal At AEW Full Gear
William Regal’s contributions to the pro wrestling world can never be understated. Lord Regal is considered a genius in the business, but he isn’t someone one can always trust. That was on full display at AEW Full Gear and now Wheeler Yuta reacted to Regal’s betrayal at the event.
ewrestlingnews.com
William Regal Reveals How Jon Moxley Came Across His Radar, More
During the latest episode of his “Gentleman Villain” podcast, AEW talent William Regal commented on how he came across Jon Moxley, how well the former AEW World Champion did during his showcase promo, and more. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. On he and...
wrestlinginc.com
The Myth Behind Andre The Giant's Anesthesia Story
A figure as legendary as Andre the Giant is bound to have a number of tall tales surrounding his life and career. One of the most persistent urban legends is that the anesthesiologist for Andre's 1987 back surgery was unsure of how much anesthetic to give the big man, as per New York Post.
wrestletalk.com
Several Betrayals During AEW Full Gear Match
There were several betrayals during one match on tonight’s AEW pay-per-view, Full Gear when two factions squared off. On tonight’s AEW pay-per-view, AEW Full Gear (November 19) after a massive match, a champion was finally able to retain their title. Within the big match, several betrayals within the...
tjrwrestling.net
The Rock Names WWE Hall Of Famer As His Wrestling Dream Match
The Rock has made it clear who his pro wrestling dream opponent is during a recent post on social media. During his incredible career as a pro wrestler in WWE, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson faced off against some of the biggest names in the history of pro wrestling.
