Jada Pinkett Smith's Ex August Alsina Comes Out, Introduces His Boyfriend To The World
Jada Pinkett Smith’s Ex August Alsina has come out to the world and introduced his boyfriend named Zu, RadarOnline.com has learned. At the end of this week’s episode of The Surreal Life, August revealed personal news to the camera. “I would like a love that feels limitless,” August said during his confessional. He continued, “And then what do you know? Love showed up, but in a new way. I want to share that and really honor the person that I love and that loves me back and teaching my so much about love and healing. I want to that in...
Derek Hough nixes ‘Dancing with the Stars’ finale performance after fiancée Hayley Erbert suffers injury
Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert won’t be hitting the “Dancing with the Stars” floor after all. The couple was slated to perform on Monday’s Season 31 finale but has dropped out after Erbert injured her shoulder during camera blocking on Sunday. “We were doing a lift we’ve danced 100 times, but something weird happened causing Hayley to fall awkwardly and hard onto her shoulder,” the pair explained on Instagram. “We tried running through the dance again, but quickly realized Hayley’s shoulder had been compromised. As a true dancer Hayley was ready to push through and perform. But sometimes, and definitely in...
KEYT
‘I don’t dance’: Daniel Craig nonetheless has moves in ad
While promoting his latest movie, “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery,” Daniel Craig said dancing doesn’t come naturally to him. But he couldn’t resist a pitch from “Thor: Love and Thunder” director Taika Waititi. The pair collaborated on a recent Belvedere vodka ad, which was the James Bond actor swinging his hips and shimmying down hotel corridors while showing off tattooed biceps and a devastating pout. He said it was “hard work because I don’t dance.” He credits choreographer JaQuel Knight with whipping his dance moves into shape.
KEYT
‘My Favorite Year,’ comic salute to TV’s golden age, hits 40
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A movie that takes a fond look back at the original golden age of TV has reached a milestone. “My Favorite Year” is marking its 40th anniversary. Peter O’Toole and Mark Linn-Baker star in the comedy that’s set in the 1950s and was produced by Mel Brooks. O’Toole plays a faded movie star who’s appearing on a live TV variety show to pay off a tax debt. Linn-Baker is the young writer who has to keep him out of trouble. According to one TV critic, the 1984 film is among the best depictions of TV in its infancy. “My Favorite Year” is available on streaming services.
Wendy Williams Describes Her Dream Guy: 'I Can't Wait to Fall in Love'
The former talkshow host opened up about her hopes and dreams for her love life during an interview at WBLS 107.5 FM's Circle of Sisters event on Monday, Nov. 21, where she said she "can't wait" to find that special someone. While attending the event at Resorts World in New...
Tony Hawk Reveals ‘Major Setback’ Regarding His Health
Skateboarder Tony Hawk thought he was on the mend after breaking his leg early this year, but the legend recently received some unexpected news about the injury. Hawk first announced his femur fracture on Instagram on March 21st, when he shared a video of himself at the same skate ramp where the injury had occurred two weeks prior. The skater was already back on his board, albeit gently, riding away from the scene of the proverbial crime.
Twitter fact-checks owner Elon Musk over 'Dune' quote
Elon Musk was fact-checked by his own platform on Tuesday after he falsely attributed a quote to the science fiction epic “Dune" on Twitter.
