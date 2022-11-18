ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

atlantanewsfirst.com

Thanksgiving meals not guaranteed for everyone, nonprofits stepping up in Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -Thanksgiving is a time of year when we enjoy good food and family time, but for some families that meal is not always guaranteed. Data from the Georgia Food Banks Association shows even before the pandemic more than 300,000 Georgia family households relied on the Supplemental Nutritional Program (SNAP) and 66% of Georgians had to choose between food and their medical care.
ATLANTA, GA
wabe.org

Anthony Williams' Urban Nutcracker

Anthony Williams’ Urban Nutcracker puts a modern spin on the 19th Century fairy tale. WABE’s mission is simple: “Inform, inspire, reflect and empower our greater Atlanta community. ” We do that through the news, information, and entertainment we bring you via radio and TV, on your phone, in your car, on your smart speaker, or online at the new WABE.org—anywhere and everywhere throughout greater Atlanta. And we can only do this with your help. Please consider becoming a member of WABE today.
ATLANTA, GA
wabe.org

Atlanta honors Transgender Day of Remembrance with vigil at City Hall

As Atlanta celebrates Transgender Awareness Week, advocates say resources for the community here are growing but still not enough. At a vigil at Atlanta City Hall on Friday, a coalition of advocacy, community and health organizations gathered to remember and celebrate trans people known to have died so far this year from targeted attacks. Community leaders also emphasized how visibility is one important step to increasing Atlanta’s resources.
ATLANTA, GA
Ash Jurberg

This Atlanta billionaire is giving 95% of his fortune away

If you are Atlanta billionaire Arthur Blank- you promise to give your fortune away. In 1978, Bernie Marcus and Arthur Blank were fired from their jobs at a regional hardware store. So they decided to open their own hardware store- Home Depot. Three years later, along with investor Ken Langone, they took Home Depot public.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantafi.com

These Restaurants Have The Best Shrimp And Grits In Atlanta

Not every eatery can make shrimp and grits. Let’s just get that out of the way. Atlanta, Georgia has several great restaurants that can prepare the dish to perfection with various twists. But let’s focus on shrimp and grits, which is a Southern delicacy. Grits has long been one...
ATLANTA, GA
AL.com

Birmingham ready to pounce on Atlanta’s vulnerability

ComebackTown giving voice to the people of Birmingham & Alabama. My wife and I just got back from a trip to Atlanta to visit our son and family. Not even rush hour traffic—this was the weekend. Where is the quality of life in that?. And Atlanta’s about to get...
ATLANTA, GA
AccessAtlanta

5 must-see concerts in Atlanta this week

Fellow music lovers unite! It’s that time of the week when we come together and pick out the concerts we’ll be going to – if not all of them. Per usual, the city is bringing out several talented artists for us to enjoy throughout the week. So, let’s get started!
ATLANTA, GA
Jodian Marie

Facts About Atlanta The Average Atlantan Doesn't Know

There are many reasons to love Atlanta, and learning some interesting facts about our city just made me love it even more. If you are an Atlanta native, you probably have an extra pep in your step when you stroll through the city. What is it about our city that makes it so caught after? Is it our A-list celebrities and Hip-Hop royalties? Is it our Food and culture? Is it our status as Black Hollywood or Hotlanta? Is it because we are home to the Bull Dogs? The Atlanta Braves?
ATLANTA, GA
myasbn.com

Mayor Andre Dickens announces Atlanta Commercial Down Payment Assistance Loan Program for small businesses

A new $3.5 million loan program has been created by the city of Atlanta and its mayor to promote small regional companies through generating equity. Atlanta small businesses can apply for a direct loan of up to 20% of commercial property costs, with a cap of $200,000, through the Atlanta Commercial Down Payment Assistance Loan Program (CDPA). Loans are given for the purchase or acquisition of a commercially zoned building within the city of Atlanta, as well as for any necessary improvements. The loan can be converted to a grant if the business makes consistent payments for ten years and complies with clawback requirements. The fund is made possible by a $20 million gift from Wells Fargo to assist Atlanta small business owners in owning more of their company’s assets, including real estate and equipment, and to finance physical improvements to their facilities.
ATLANTA, GA
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Georgia

If you live in Georgia and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Georgia that are well-known for their delicious food and are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
GEORGIA STATE
atlantanewsfirst.com

Atlanta icon T.I. details Trap City Cafe restaurant, need for affordable housing

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta icon T.I. is best known as an award-winning rapper, actor, producer, entrepreneur, and businessman around the world. He recently added restaurant owner to his growing portfolio of accolades. T.I., whose real name is Clifford Harris, opened his Trap City Cafe in September after...
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Here are some utility scams to be aware of this winter

ATLANTA — Atlanta Gas Light is warning customers to be aware of utility bill scams ahead of the winter months. Utility scams, often referred to as imposter scams, cost American consumers $2.3 billion in 2021, according to stats from the Federal Trade Commission provided in a news release from Southern Company Gas.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Auntie Al’s Carolina De’lish food truck stolen from ATL apartment complex

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An Atlanta woman was preparing to feed the homeless over the weekend when she discovered someone had stolen her food truck. Tanya Greene started Auntie Al’s Carolina Delish in 2021 in honor of her late mother, Althea. The food truck serves southern comfort food like mac-and-cheese, red rice and beans, and collard greens.
ATLANTA, GA
rolling out

New Birth Missionary Church hosts largest food giveaway in Atlanta

The largest food giveaway in the Metro Atlanta area is setting the tables of families in need Thursday, Nov. 17, at New Birth Missionary Baptist Church. New Birth Senior Pastor Dr. Jamal Bryant and community partners Witherite Law Group, 1-800 TruckWreck, and V103 The People Station will provide meal boxes filled with fresh fruits, vegetables, and shelf-stable foods, along with a fresh turkeys for the Thanksgiving holiday.
ATLANTA, GA

