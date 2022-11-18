Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Georgia is a Must-VisitJoe MertensMarietta, GA
7 Italian Restaurants In Atlanta Perfect For Special OccasionsJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
Officer responds to call, buys clothes instead of giving citationAmy ChristieAtlanta, GA
This Atlanta billionaire is giving 95% of his fortune awayAsh JurbergAtlanta, GA
4 Great Steakhouses in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Related
atlantanewsfirst.com
Thanksgiving meals not guaranteed for everyone, nonprofits stepping up in Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -Thanksgiving is a time of year when we enjoy good food and family time, but for some families that meal is not always guaranteed. Data from the Georgia Food Banks Association shows even before the pandemic more than 300,000 Georgia family households relied on the Supplemental Nutritional Program (SNAP) and 66% of Georgians had to choose between food and their medical care.
'It’s really rough' | How shelter rules, IDs, housing vouchers are contributing to homelessness in Georgia
The Way Home: The Cause is part two of an 11Alive Investigates series that explores why people are living on the streets and not in permanent housing. “There’s a lot of homeless people in Atlanta, sleeping on the streets. And it’s hard,” said David Lee. Lee didn’t...
wabe.org
Anthony Williams' Urban Nutcracker
Anthony Williams’ Urban Nutcracker puts a modern spin on the 19th Century fairy tale. WABE’s mission is simple: “Inform, inspire, reflect and empower our greater Atlanta community. ” We do that through the news, information, and entertainment we bring you via radio and TV, on your phone, in your car, on your smart speaker, or online at the new WABE.org—anywhere and everywhere throughout greater Atlanta. And we can only do this with your help. Please consider becoming a member of WABE today.
wabe.org
Atlanta honors Transgender Day of Remembrance with vigil at City Hall
As Atlanta celebrates Transgender Awareness Week, advocates say resources for the community here are growing but still not enough. At a vigil at Atlanta City Hall on Friday, a coalition of advocacy, community and health organizations gathered to remember and celebrate trans people known to have died so far this year from targeted attacks. Community leaders also emphasized how visibility is one important step to increasing Atlanta’s resources.
This Atlanta billionaire is giving 95% of his fortune away
If you are Atlanta billionaire Arthur Blank- you promise to give your fortune away. In 1978, Bernie Marcus and Arthur Blank were fired from their jobs at a regional hardware store. So they decided to open their own hardware store- Home Depot. Three years later, along with investor Ken Langone, they took Home Depot public.
atlantafi.com
These Restaurants Have The Best Shrimp And Grits In Atlanta
Not every eatery can make shrimp and grits. Let’s just get that out of the way. Atlanta, Georgia has several great restaurants that can prepare the dish to perfection with various twists. But let’s focus on shrimp and grits, which is a Southern delicacy. Grits has long been one...
Birmingham ready to pounce on Atlanta’s vulnerability
ComebackTown giving voice to the people of Birmingham & Alabama. My wife and I just got back from a trip to Atlanta to visit our son and family. Not even rush hour traffic—this was the weekend. Where is the quality of life in that?. And Atlanta’s about to get...
AccessAtlanta
5 must-see concerts in Atlanta this week
Fellow music lovers unite! It’s that time of the week when we come together and pick out the concerts we’ll be going to – if not all of them. Per usual, the city is bringing out several talented artists for us to enjoy throughout the week. So, let’s get started!
atlantanewsfirst.com
Exclusive: Legend T.I. talks new restaurant, Atlanta’s impact on culture, music
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta icon T.I. is best known as an award-winning rapper, actor, producer, entrepreneur, and businessman around the world. He recently added restaurant owner to his growing portfolio of accolades. T.I., whose real name is Clifford Harris, opened his Trap City Cafe in September after...
Facts About Atlanta The Average Atlantan Doesn't Know
There are many reasons to love Atlanta, and learning some interesting facts about our city just made me love it even more. If you are an Atlanta native, you probably have an extra pep in your step when you stroll through the city. What is it about our city that makes it so caught after? Is it our A-list celebrities and Hip-Hop royalties? Is it our Food and culture? Is it our status as Black Hollywood or Hotlanta? Is it because we are home to the Bull Dogs? The Atlanta Braves?
atlantanewsfirst.com
‘Caring for Others’ helping feed thousands of Atlanta families ahead of Thanksgiving
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - With Thanksgiving just a week away, “Caring for Others” is gearing up to put food on the table for thousands of families. Organizers tell Atlanta News First since the first distribution event they have seen an increase in the number of individuals needing help with feeding their families.
myasbn.com
Mayor Andre Dickens announces Atlanta Commercial Down Payment Assistance Loan Program for small businesses
A new $3.5 million loan program has been created by the city of Atlanta and its mayor to promote small regional companies through generating equity. Atlanta small businesses can apply for a direct loan of up to 20% of commercial property costs, with a cap of $200,000, through the Atlanta Commercial Down Payment Assistance Loan Program (CDPA). Loans are given for the purchase or acquisition of a commercially zoned building within the city of Atlanta, as well as for any necessary improvements. The loan can be converted to a grant if the business makes consistent payments for ten years and complies with clawback requirements. The fund is made possible by a $20 million gift from Wells Fargo to assist Atlanta small business owners in owning more of their company’s assets, including real estate and equipment, and to finance physical improvements to their facilities.
Local governments outmatched by landlords of blighted apartment complexes
Dangerous Dwellings: A continuation of the Atlanta Journal-Consitution’s special investigative series | Money and the la...
4 Great Steakhouses in Georgia
If you live in Georgia and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Georgia that are well-known for their delicious food and are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Atlanta icon T.I. details Trap City Cafe restaurant, need for affordable housing
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta icon T.I. is best known as an award-winning rapper, actor, producer, entrepreneur, and businessman around the world. He recently added restaurant owner to his growing portfolio of accolades. T.I., whose real name is Clifford Harris, opened his Trap City Cafe in September after...
Here’s where Thanksgiving food giveaways are happening around metro Atlanta this weekend
ATLANTA — Thanksgiving is right around the corner and there are plenty of ways to give and enjoy over the next week. Channel 2 Action News has you covered for this upcoming holiday with plenty of food drives and giveaways around metro Atlanta. Here is a list of events happening this Saturday.
Here are some utility scams to be aware of this winter
ATLANTA — Atlanta Gas Light is warning customers to be aware of utility bill scams ahead of the winter months. Utility scams, often referred to as imposter scams, cost American consumers $2.3 billion in 2021, according to stats from the Federal Trade Commission provided in a news release from Southern Company Gas.
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Georgia is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you have a large appetite and are in the mood for some great food in a comfortable atmosphere, this All-You-Can-Eat buffet in Georgia should be put on your list of places to eat.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Auntie Al’s Carolina De’lish food truck stolen from ATL apartment complex
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An Atlanta woman was preparing to feed the homeless over the weekend when she discovered someone had stolen her food truck. Tanya Greene started Auntie Al’s Carolina Delish in 2021 in honor of her late mother, Althea. The food truck serves southern comfort food like mac-and-cheese, red rice and beans, and collard greens.
New Birth Missionary Church hosts largest food giveaway in Atlanta
The largest food giveaway in the Metro Atlanta area is setting the tables of families in need Thursday, Nov. 17, at New Birth Missionary Baptist Church. New Birth Senior Pastor Dr. Jamal Bryant and community partners Witherite Law Group, 1-800 TruckWreck, and V103 The People Station will provide meal boxes filled with fresh fruits, vegetables, and shelf-stable foods, along with a fresh turkeys for the Thanksgiving holiday.
Comments / 0