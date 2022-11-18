ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
tsusports.com

Football Falls At Alabama A&M In Emotional Season FInale

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A 21-point fourth quarter by Alabama A&M was the difference as Texas Southern dropped its 2022 season finale 24-21 at Lewis Crews Stadium. On its opening drive, Texas Southern made it to the AAMU 35 but a fumble ended the drive which AAMU recovered at its own 37. The Bulldogs threatened to score at the TSU 6 but Tarik Cooper picked off the pass and made it to the TSU 15.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
warblogle.com

The First Look – Texas Southern Tigers

The Texas Southern Tigers Basketball team is one of many universities located in Houston, Texas. This team currently competes in the Southwestern Athletic Conference and is coached by Johnny Jones. TSU has appeared in 10 NCAA Tournaments, the most recent appearance being last season. Unfortunately, they have never made it past the first round. Living in the shadow of the Houston Cougars.
AUBURN, AL
houstoniannews.com

Kats Keep Things Rolling With An Upset Win Against the Utes

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH– In front of a standout crowd of over 5,500 in Salt Lake City, Utah, the Sam Houston Bearkats marched in and took down another Power 5 school of Utah Utes 65-55 Thursday night to move to 4-0. The Bearkats (4-0,0-0) never faced the Utes (3-1,0-0)...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
FanSided

Breaking down Texas A&M’s pros and cons of firing Jimbo Fisher

Jimbo Fisher has led the SEC-worst Texas A&M Aggies into the ground this season. It has been a year from hell for Jimbo Fisher’s Texas A&M Aggies football program. Slated to be a serious College Football Playoff contenders, the Aggies went from No. 6 in the initial AP Poll to potentially a 4-8 team in the SEC. They are the only program in the conference that will not get to six wins this season, as all other 13 teams in the league have either achieved bowl eligibility or have a chance to do so with a win over Thanksgiving Weekend. What a total disaster…
COLLEGE STATION, TX
saturdaytradition.com

Theorin Randle, 2023 DL from Texas, announces B1G commitment

Theorin Randle is a 6-foot-1, 282-pound defensive lineman from the Houston area. The 3-star recruit originally committed to Washington State on July 6. However, Minnesota found itself in pursuit of the Texan. The Golden Gophers extended an offer on Sep. 9, and Randle ultimately de-committed from Washington State on Oct. 27. Weeks later, he found himself in Minneapolis for an official visit, and on Sunday, he announced that he had committed to the program:
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
High School Football PRO

Katy, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The LBJ Early College High School football team will have a game with Port Neches-Groves High School on November 18, 2022, 17:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
KATY, TX
East Texas News

Trinity AD to be replaced

TRINITY — Assistant Principal Shaun Stout has assumed athletic director duties for Tiger sports. Stout was in place as interim Nov. 7 after Patrick Goodman was reassigned Nov. 4. Goodman, who has a year left on his contract, is now head of the Disciplinary Alternative Education Placement Center. Trinity...
TRINITY, TX
KICKS 105

Mattress Mack Places Another Huge Bet on a Houston Team

Mattress Mack recently broke sports betting history by winning the largest sports bet in history. He bet $10 million and won $75 million. Maybe he is feeling lucky because he is at it again. He has just placed HALF A MILLION DOLLARS that the University of Houston men's basketball team to win the NCAA Tournament during the 2022-23 season. The current odds are 10-1 that the University of Houston to win. If that happens, he will win a total of $5 million.
HOUSTON, TX
thepostnewspaper.net

The Earl of COM

In a sleeping bag, under the Virginia night sky, with the temperature at 13 degrees, Earl Alexander made up his mind he needed to go to college. His role in the sleeping bag was honorable, as he was in training with the US Army at Fort Lee, but it was not the life he wanted for his forever adult journey.
LA MARQUE, TX
fox26houston.com

Body found in Houston's Brays Bayou confirmed to be missing Ridge Cole

HOUSTON - The medical examiner has confirmed that a body found in Brays Bayou is that of 28-year-old Ridge Cole, who was reported missing a week ago. Cole had been missing since last Friday. On Tuesday, Texas EquuSearch said they found a body in the area where he was last seen but had to wait for the medical examiner to confirm his identity.
HOUSTON, TX
papercitymag.com

Heart-Stopping Video, an Impassioned Mattress Mack and an Astros Hall of Famer Bring Houston’s Crime Issues Into Focus On a Record $1.35 Million Night

Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee, MLB Hall of Famer Jeff Bagwell, Sheridan Williams, Jim 'Mattress Mack' McIngvale, Rania Mankarious at the Crime Stoppers' Leading the Way to a Safer Future dinner. (Photo by CatchlightGroup.com) With a heart-stopping video of an actual police shoot-out with criminals, poignant testimonials from family members of...
HOUSTON, TX
KBTX.com

Trio arrested for murder of Madisonville man near Dallas

ROYSE CITY, Texas (KBTX) - Three people have been arrested on charges linked to the murder of a Madisonville in North Texas. The victim, Larry Baker, 43, was found deceased with gunshot wounds on Sunday morning outside a home in Royse City. Police have arrested the suspected gunman, Eric O’Bryant....
ROYSE CITY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy