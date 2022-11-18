Don’t Sell Me a Lemon with a Virus! with Aftin Ross, Senior Special Advisor for Emerging Initiatives at the FDA, Chris Reed, Director of Regulatory Policy, Digital Health and Product Security at Medtronic, and Debra Bruemmer, Sr. Manager Mayo Clinic

How Modern Data Platforms are Enhancing the Healthcare Experience. The future of healthcare is going to require better access to data than it has needed in the past. What is the foundation for a modern data platform? How do you ensure that it’s achieving the Quadruple Aim in healthcare, which is better care, lower cost, better patient experience and better clinician experience? Every project in every health system is going to need data that will map back to one of those elements. Do you have confidence in the quality of the data you use for decision-making? Do your users receive a seamless, relevant and personalized data experience? Is your data stored securely and managed through well defined procedures? Are your analytics applications, data platforms and data pipelines built with agility? How can you continue to optimize provider and payer aligned, cost-effective data services?

