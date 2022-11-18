Don’t Sell Me a Lemon with a Virus! with Aftin Ross, Senior Special Advisor for Emerging Initiatives at the FDA, Chris Reed, Director of Regulatory Policy, Digital Health and Product Security at Medtronic, and Debra Bruemmer, Sr. Manager Mayo Clinic

Read full article on original website
Related
Vaccine Recommendations: 2022 Important Updates
Immunizations are one of the greatest success stories in modern medicine and it’s estimated that they’ve saved more lives and prevented more disabilities than any other medical intervention. They’re probably responsible, more than any other medical advance, in contributing to our increased longevity as a population. They’re also extremely cost-effective and their benefits far outweigh the very small risks they carry. This podcast will review new information regarding immunizations and how we as clinicians can increase our patients’ immunization rates. Our guest is Robert M. Jacobson, M.D., a pediatrician, and expert in immunizations from the Department of Pediatrics at the Mayo Clinic.
MM: Analyze, Plan, and Test with Xuan He, Head of Marketing & Business Development at Roadtrip Health
MM: Analyze, Plan, and Test with Xuan He, Head of Marketing & Business Development at Roadtrip Health. In this episode of Marketing Mondays, Andreea Borcea has Xuan He, Head of Marketing & Business Development at Roadtrip Health, a healthcare technology company that offers non-emergency medical transportation, scheduling, and fulfillment services to health plans, systems, and clinics. She explains how her team reaches out to their targeted personas through different communication channels, how they leverage champions in sales, and their meticulous approach to healthcare marketing.
Healthcare Leadership: Strategies for Growth, ft. Edward Marx, CEO, Divurgent
Healthcare Leadership: Strategies for Growth, ft. Edward Marx, CEO, Divurgent. The path to healthcare leadership often varies depending on the function, type of organization, and individual experience. However, effective leaders share commonalities on what it takes to serve a meaningful purpose. What can professionals do to best prepare and drive their careers into leadership positions?
Telehealth Technologies, the Key for the Future of Care with Juli Stover, Chief Strategy Officer at eVisit
Telehealth Technologies, the Key for the Future of Care with Juli Stover, Chief Strategy Officer at eVisit. Build for the future with telehealth. In this episode, Juli Stover, Chief Strategy Officer at eVisit, discusses how eVisit seeks to simplify healthcare delivery for everyone at any location with telehealth technologies. She fell into the telehealth world by pure dumb luck, only to stay forever.
Mental Health: Innovating Care
Dana Udall, Ph.D. is the Chief Clinical Officer at Ginger and Headspace Health. Alison Darcy, Ph.D. is the President and Founder of Woebot Health. Virna Little, Psy.D. is a clinical psychologist and the co-founder and Chief Operating Officer of Concert Health. Key Insights:. This episode explores how different companies are...
How Digital Health Companies Help Treat Pelvic Floor | Karen Stander of Hinge Health
How Digital Health Companies Help Treat Pelvic Floor | Karen Stander of Hinge Health. In this episode, Fempower Health talks with Karen Stander, vice president of Physical Therapy and Women’s Health at the virtual pain clinic, Hinge Health. They discuss health equity for women, how digital health companies are revolutionizing the medical system, and what personalized medical care can do to support patients with musculoskeletal disorders.
How Modern Data Platforms are Enhancing the Healthcare Experience
How Modern Data Platforms are Enhancing the Healthcare Experience. The future of healthcare is going to require better access to data than it has needed in the past. What is the foundation for a modern data platform? How do you ensure that it’s achieving the Quadruple Aim in healthcare, which is better care, lower cost, better patient experience and better clinician experience? Every project in every health system is going to need data that will map back to one of those elements. Do you have confidence in the quality of the data you use for decision-making? Do your users receive a seamless, relevant and personalized data experience? Is your data stored securely and managed through well defined procedures? Are your analytics applications, data platforms and data pipelines built with agility? How can you continue to optimize provider and payer aligned, cost-effective data services?
RC: Direct-to-Patient Clinical Trial, a Better term for DCT’s with Jeff Kinglsey, Chair, and CEO of Centricity Research
RC: Direct-to-Patient Clinical Trial, a Better term for DCT’s with Jeff Kinglsey, Chair, and CEO of Centricity Research. “Decentralized Clinical Trials is a stupid term”; that’s right, we said had had to be said!. Jeff Kinglsey, Chair, and CEO of Centricity Research speaks of what he loves...
Personalized Nutrition in Prescription Digital Therapeutics
Personalized Nutrition in Prescription Digital Therapeutics. In this episode, we hear from Dominik Burziwoda, CEO and Co-Founder of Perfood. Perfood, in their own words is working on a pipeline of “Prescription digital therapeutics powered by personalized nutrition’. In this episode, we cover:. The background and creation of Perfood.
#32, Andrew Eye, ClosedLoop & Amanda Goltz, AWS Accelerator focused on health equity
#32, Andrew Eye, ClosedLoop & Amanda Goltz, AWS Accelerator focused on health equity. Joe Shonkwiler is joined by Andrew Eye, CEO and co-founder of ClosedLoop, a company that gives providers, payers, and value-based care organizations the ability to make accurate, explainable, and actionable predictions of individual-level health risks; as well as Amanda Goltz, lead for the AWS Accelerator focused on health equity, for the 3rd and final episode of our mini-season featuring startups addressing health equity.
310 – How technology can democratise dermatology. Philip Tong, Dermscreen
310 – How technology can democratise dermatology. Philip Tong, Dermscreen. Everyone deserves access to quality skin check services to fight skin cancer. Dr Phil Tong is an Australian dermatologist who is embracing digital technologies, AI, and the web. His vision is to improve healthcare access to dermatologists around Australia including rural and remote communities. He is the founder and CEO of Dermscreen.
Drug and Medical Device Reps Help Leverage Your Practice
Drug and Medical Device Reps Help Leverage Your Practice. Drug and Device reps often drop into medical offices–usually uninvited. And they seem to always to be there at the most inopportune times. Most annoying is when they camp out in the back waiting for you. It’s no wonder that many physicians have disdain for Drug and Device reps.
