Cleveland, OH

clevelandmagazine.com

Hallmark Christmas Magic Lands in Northeast Ohio this Winter

The Countdown to Christmas experience from Hallmark returns to Sugar Pines Farm. By Gracie Wilson. If you ever wanted to live out the dream of being a character in a Hallmark Christmas movie, this year might be your chance. No, we can’t guarantee that you’re going to meet a handsome...
CHESTERLAND, OH
iheart.com

NorthEast Factory Direct to Open North Canton Store Friday

CLEVELAND, OH [2022] Northeast Factory Direct is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its newest location at 8100 Cleveland Avenue NW, North Canton, Ohio 44720 on Friday, November 25th. With current locations in Cleveland, Euclid, Macedonia, and Maple Heights, Northeast Factory Direct is a leading supplier of furniture, mattresses,...
NORTH CANTON, OH
Ask Akron

Where are the best places to go winter fishing in Akron?

Can someone please tell me if there is any possibility to start winter fishing in the area? Or just share some good places to fish? I usually just fish in the spring and summer, but I've always been fascinated by winter fishing. If someone could give me some information about how to get started, that would be greatly appreciated!
AKRON, OH
clevelandmagazine.com

Holiday Spirit: Party at These 7 Christmas Pop-up Bars in Cleveland

Get elfed up all across Northeast Ohio at these festive bar experiences. By Annie Nickoloff. Looking for a fun way to enjoy the holidays? There are plenty of festive bars in Northeast Ohio that pop up just for the season, bringing flavorful cocktails, cheery tunes and loads of green and red decorations to familiar haunts.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Opening of Brooklyn’s new Memphis Avenue bridge delayed

BROOKLYN, Ohio -- Cuyahoga County recently announced that the Memphis Avenue bridge replacement project, originally scheduled for completion next month, won’t be finished until the end of January. Mayor Katie Gallagher said she’s recently experienced weeks of news about project delays, beginning with construction of a new city hall/police...
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
beltmag.com

Ode to Cleveland

How could I miss a city that artists skip on tour,. Full of the people that I’ve grown to love and hate,. Cloaked in a humble blue-collared haze that I sing my praises for. When the brambles behind my house bubble up with blackberries. It is sneaking out of...
CLEVELAND, OH
travelinspiredliving.com

Awesome Multi-Generational Family Fun in Hartville Ohio

Disclosure: This post was written in partnership with Ohio. Find It Here. and Experience Hartville. What do you do when you want to get away for the weekend and are traveling with four generations? Read on. I have an idea for you!. My family was recently invited to visit Experience...
HARTVILLE, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Donuts in the Cleveland Area

If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Greater Cleveland. If you like your donuts decadent, you should check out this local staple in Cleveland's Old Brooklyn neighborhood. Since 1937, Jack Frost has been serving fresh and tasty donuts. Check out their maple bacon raised donut, Fat Elvis donut (a raised donut topped with powdered sugar, peanut butter cream, and bacon bits and stuffed with banana filling), the chocolate-heavy Reese's cup chocolate cream cake donut, and raspberry cheesecake donut. You also can't go wrong with simpler classics like glazed crullers, Boston cream donuts, and chocolate iced cake donuts.
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

'A Christmas Story' House update: 'We are not interested in selling to the cast'

CLEVELAND — Editor's note: Video in the player at the top of this story was originally published in a previous article on Nov. 14, 2022. Despite one actor telling 3News that cast members had interest in purchasing the house from A Christmas Story -- which was put up for sale earlier this week in Cleveland -- a new update posted Friday afternoon to the attraction’s Facebook page says otherwise.
CLEVELAND, OH
iheart.com

Former WMMS Jock Kid Leo To Receive Honorary Doctorate From Cleveland State

CLEVELAND - Former WMMS jock Kid Leo will be honored by Cleveland State University with a Doctor of Humane Letters, Honoris Causa during CSU's Fall Commencement. Leo, who's legal name is Lawrence James Travagliante, was a jock at the student run radio station WCSB-89.3 FM. He enrolled at CSU in the fall of 1968 with the intention of majoring in engineering but passion turned out to be radio, becoming a popular jock on The Buzzard for 16 years before leaving Cleveland to work at Capitol Records in New York. CSU President Laura Bloomberg made the announcement last week during WCSB's annual radiothon fund drive.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

New plans presented for former Doubletree Hotel $200M project

Plans for the Doubletree Hotel site at 3663 Park East in Beachwood have been redrawn to demolish existing buildings and construct office, retail and apartments as well as a high-end boutique hotel. City council’s Nov. 21 agenda includes four ordinances regarding the $200 million mixed-use project: one to authorize Mayor...
BEACHWOOD, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland Orchestra Youth Orchestra announces $5 million gift from Geoffrey and Sarah Gund

CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Cleveland Orchestra isn’t the only entity at Severance Music Center receiving major gifts of late. No, on Saturday, the Cleveland Orchestra Youth Orchestra (COYO) announced that it, too, is well supported by the community, noting a new $5 million gift from Geoffrey and Sarah Gund. The gift, which will come in the form of endowment funds, ensures that the high-level training ensemble continues to operate for generations to come.
CLEVELAND, OH

