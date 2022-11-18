Read full article on original website
3 Places To Get Corned Beef in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
This Pizza has Been Named the Best in OhioTravel MavenOhio State
3 Places To Get Mexican Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
3 Places To Get Soul Food in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
3 Places To Get German Food in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
List your "swear to never return again" places in Akron?
Yes it's a big place but who knows we may all find some common ground. A place where the experience was so bad you promised (yourself) to never return. Can be anything-- restaurant, business, museum, park, event, entire neighborhood, etc.
clevelandmagazine.com
Hallmark Christmas Magic Lands in Northeast Ohio this Winter
The Countdown to Christmas experience from Hallmark returns to Sugar Pines Farm. By Gracie Wilson. If you ever wanted to live out the dream of being a character in a Hallmark Christmas movie, this year might be your chance. No, we can’t guarantee that you’re going to meet a handsome...
‘A place where sisterhood thrives’: 3News’ Hollie Strano reveals special connection to Beaumont School in Cleveland Heights
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio — As we continue our “Home” Coming series, which shines the spotlight on various places throughout Northeast Ohio that are important to members of our WKYC family, 3News’ Hollie Strano is taking us to Beaumont School in Cleveland Heights. “It’s the distinct culture...
iheart.com
NorthEast Factory Direct to Open North Canton Store Friday
CLEVELAND, OH [2022] Northeast Factory Direct is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its newest location at 8100 Cleveland Avenue NW, North Canton, Ohio 44720 on Friday, November 25th. With current locations in Cleveland, Euclid, Macedonia, and Maple Heights, Northeast Factory Direct is a leading supplier of furniture, mattresses,...
Where are the best places to go winter fishing in Akron?
Can someone please tell me if there is any possibility to start winter fishing in the area? Or just share some good places to fish? I usually just fish in the spring and summer, but I've always been fascinated by winter fishing. If someone could give me some information about how to get started, that would be greatly appreciated!
'Home' Coming: Betsy Kling shows Carmen Blackwell around some special places from her childhood
COPLEY, Ohio — As many of us prepare to head home for the holidays, this is the perfect time of year to revisit and remember some of those special places from our childhoods that just make us think of coming home. 3News Chief Meteorologist and anchor Betsy Kling grew...
clevelandmagazine.com
Holiday Spirit: Party at These 7 Christmas Pop-up Bars in Cleveland
Get elfed up all across Northeast Ohio at these festive bar experiences. By Annie Nickoloff. Looking for a fun way to enjoy the holidays? There are plenty of festive bars in Northeast Ohio that pop up just for the season, bringing flavorful cocktails, cheery tunes and loads of green and red decorations to familiar haunts.
Any restaurants open on Thanksgiving that are serving their normal menus in Akron?
My brother is visiting from out of town and none of us care for Thanksgiving food. I know it's a big ask for anybody to be open on that day, but curious if we'll have non-turkey options. Thanks.
Opening of Brooklyn’s new Memphis Avenue bridge delayed
BROOKLYN, Ohio -- Cuyahoga County recently announced that the Memphis Avenue bridge replacement project, originally scheduled for completion next month, won’t be finished until the end of January. Mayor Katie Gallagher said she’s recently experienced weeks of news about project delays, beginning with construction of a new city hall/police...
beltmag.com
Ode to Cleveland
How could I miss a city that artists skip on tour,. Full of the people that I’ve grown to love and hate,. Cloaked in a humble blue-collared haze that I sing my praises for. When the brambles behind my house bubble up with blackberries. It is sneaking out of...
travelinspiredliving.com
Awesome Multi-Generational Family Fun in Hartville Ohio
Disclosure: This post was written in partnership with Ohio. Find It Here. and Experience Hartville. What do you do when you want to get away for the weekend and are traveling with four generations? Read on. I have an idea for you!. My family was recently invited to visit Experience...
4 Places To Get Donuts in the Cleveland Area
If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Greater Cleveland. If you like your donuts decadent, you should check out this local staple in Cleveland's Old Brooklyn neighborhood. Since 1937, Jack Frost has been serving fresh and tasty donuts. Check out their maple bacon raised donut, Fat Elvis donut (a raised donut topped with powdered sugar, peanut butter cream, and bacon bits and stuffed with banana filling), the chocolate-heavy Reese's cup chocolate cream cake donut, and raspberry cheesecake donut. You also can't go wrong with simpler classics like glazed crullers, Boston cream donuts, and chocolate iced cake donuts.
'A Christmas Story' House update: 'We are not interested in selling to the cast'
CLEVELAND — Editor's note: Video in the player at the top of this story was originally published in a previous article on Nov. 14, 2022. Despite one actor telling 3News that cast members had interest in purchasing the house from A Christmas Story -- which was put up for sale earlier this week in Cleveland -- a new update posted Friday afternoon to the attraction’s Facebook page says otherwise.
Crumbl opens Detroit Avenue location in Lakewood: Photos
LAKEWOOD, Ohio -- Temptation will be running high for those Orangetheory folks who now when leaving the popular fitness gym will have to walk past a pizza joint and brand-new cookie bakery. The latter is Crumbl, which opens today (Nov. 18) offering hot and fresh cookies made from scratch. “We’re...
13 Exciting Concerts to Enjoy the Sounds of the Holiday Season in Northeast Ohio
Sounds of the holiday seasonPhoto by Jens Thekkeveettil on Unsplash. The exhilarating sounds of Christmas fill the air as we begin this magical season. Whether you prefer the classic nostalgic songs or enjoy the energy of more contemporary performances, Northeast Ohio has something for you.
iheart.com
Former WMMS Jock Kid Leo To Receive Honorary Doctorate From Cleveland State
CLEVELAND - Former WMMS jock Kid Leo will be honored by Cleveland State University with a Doctor of Humane Letters, Honoris Causa during CSU's Fall Commencement. Leo, who's legal name is Lawrence James Travagliante, was a jock at the student run radio station WCSB-89.3 FM. He enrolled at CSU in the fall of 1968 with the intention of majoring in engineering but passion turned out to be radio, becoming a popular jock on The Buzzard for 16 years before leaving Cleveland to work at Capitol Records in New York. CSU President Laura Bloomberg made the announcement last week during WCSB's annual radiothon fund drive.
Cleveland Jewish News
New plans presented for former Doubletree Hotel $200M project
Plans for the Doubletree Hotel site at 3663 Park East in Beachwood have been redrawn to demolish existing buildings and construct office, retail and apartments as well as a high-end boutique hotel. City council’s Nov. 21 agenda includes four ordinances regarding the $200 million mixed-use project: one to authorize Mayor...
Wolf Pack Chorus to Open in Former Club Isabella Property in Little Italy
Chef Chris Wolf will open the 'modern brasserie' in January
Cleveland woman sues University Circle Police for breaking her arm during confrontation at Lake View Cemetery
CLEVELAND, Ohio — A Cleveland woman on Thursday accused University Circle police of breaking her arm while officers tried to force her from Lake View Cemetery shortly after the cemetery closed. Latoya Wilson, who suffers from bipolar disorder, did not resist police officers before they grabbed her by the...
Cleveland Orchestra Youth Orchestra announces $5 million gift from Geoffrey and Sarah Gund
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Cleveland Orchestra isn’t the only entity at Severance Music Center receiving major gifts of late. No, on Saturday, the Cleveland Orchestra Youth Orchestra (COYO) announced that it, too, is well supported by the community, noting a new $5 million gift from Geoffrey and Sarah Gund. The gift, which will come in the form of endowment funds, ensures that the high-level training ensemble continues to operate for generations to come.
