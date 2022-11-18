ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belleville, IL

KSDK

Loyal to Local: Give the gift of cheese from Marcoot Jersey Creamery!

ST. LOUIS — Marcoot Jersey Creamery is a seventh-generation family-owned Jersey dairy farm in Greenville, Illinois. The family is passionate about the quality of their farm, milk, products, and are pleased to share that passion with you and your family. The creamery handcrafts only the highest-quality artisan and farmstead cheeses.
GREENVILLE, IL
KSDK

The Hawthorn on Washington Ave.

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis’ newest multi-use event space, The Hawthorn, opened fall of 2022 and is located in Downtown West St. Louis at 2231 Washington Avenue. This space is a versatile venue designed for special events such as weddings, galas, business events, and midsize concerts. The mid-sized venue has a standing capacity of 1,300 people and can accommodate more than 300 people for banquet seating. This space is filling a gap in the St. Louis market for mid-sized event spaces.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
stlsportspage.com

What to do in St. Louis for the 2022 Holiday Season

About this time of year, the phrase “the holidays” refers to pretty much the entire time from Thanksgiving week through New Year’s Day. Don’t expect to get much done if in the corporate world during that time (“I’ll get back to you after the holidays”) but with a little planning, you can expect a lot of family fun in the personal world. We do hope you take the time out to attend some of the events being held around the Greater St. Louis area. If you have any other items for us to add, please email us: stlsportspage@gmail.com.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

Part of Bayer campus in Creve Coeur is purchased, with mixed-use development planned

CREVE COEUR, Mo. — A local developer has purchased 95 acres of the Bayer campus in Creve Coeur, with plans for a mixed-use development. Edwardsville-based private equity firm Fireside Financial bought the property at 10300 Olive Blvd. in September from Bayer, which said in February it would offer the western part of its campus for sale. The property, west of Lindbergh Boulevard and south of Olive, was purchased by Fireside affiliate 10300 Olive LLC for an undisclosed price, a spokesman said.
CREVE COEUR, MO
40southnews.com

Maplewood History: Exceedingly Rare Images Discovered in the Varilek Collection

We’ve struck another vein of gold in the mountain of historic Maplewood photographs. My last post covered my recent meeting with two descendants of Sarah Wilgus Sutton Humphreys Harrison, Laura Varilek and Will Holmes and their visit to their great, great, great grandmother’s home which is now the J.B. Smith Funeral parlor. If you don’t remember it well or missed it, you can read about it here.
MAPLEWOOD, MO
CJ Coombs

National Historic Landmark: Missouri Botanical Garden and its acres of horticultural unveiling

Tower Grove House is seen here behind a hedge maze.Andrew Balet, CC BY 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The Missouri Botanical Garden is located at 4344 Shaw Boulevard in St. Louis, Missouri. It's been referred to as Shaw's Garden after founder and philanthropist, Henry Shaw. The land housing the garden was previously owned by Shaw. The image above also includes Shaw's estate house from 1850, an Italian Renaissance villa, that's next to Tower Grove Park. One could say Shaw was the first president of this garden until he died in 1889.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Missouri

What is your favourite comfort food? If the answer is a nice burger, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of three burger places in Missouri that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers so if you have never been to any of them, pay them a visit soon.
MISSOURI STATE

