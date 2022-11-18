Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
There's a cabin in this picture - welcome to Tennessee's Mirror Cabins - first of their kind in the USAEllen EastwoodChattanooga, TN
In 1989, A Couple On A Date Witnessed An AbductionStill UnsolvedChattanooga, TN
10 Things to Do in Chattanooga This November to Improve Your Mental HealthScott Ninneman @ Speaking BipolarChattanooga, TN
USPS Suspends Service In TennesseeBryan DijkhuizenTennessee State
Harrison Bands Among 11 Georgia High School Units Traveling to Bands of America Regional ChampionshipsDeanLandHarrison, TN
Related
gomocs.com
Women's Basketball at UNC Asheville Wednesday Afternoon
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. --- The Chattanooga women's basketball team will travel to North Carolina for a Wednesday afternoon tilt at UNC Asheville. The Mocs are on the hunt for a road victory after claiming a win over Kennesaw State at home Monday night. GAME DAY INFORMATION. Time: 2:00 p.m. Site: Asheville,...
gomocs.com
Postgame Notes vs. Kennesaw State
- Chattanooga beat Kennesaw State 72-59 … the Mocs improve to 3-3 overall … the Owls drop to 1-4 on the year. - UTC is 3-2 against Kennesaw State with all three wins coming in Chattanooga. - 72 points is a season-high for the Mocs. - Chattanooga shot...
gomocs.com
Team Effort Leads Mocs to Win over Kennesaw State
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. --- The Mocs took the lead early and never let go to get a 72-59 win over Kennesaw State at The McKenzie Arena Monday night in non-conference women's basketball action. Chattanooga improves to 3-3 overall while the Owls dropped to 1-4 on the year. Yazz Wazeerud-Din scored 13...
gomocs.com
Men’s Basketball Inks Trio of Scholastic Student-Athletes in Early Signing Period
CHATTANOOGA --- The Chattanooga Mocs men's basketball team and head coach Dan Earl have announced and finalized the 2023 early signing class, as the program welcomes a trio of scholastic signees to the next edition of the roster. With the early signing period commencing in the first week of November,...
gomocs.com
Men’s Basketball Connects on School Record 22 Threes in 108-55 Win Over Covenant
CHATTANOOGA – The Chattanooga Mocs men's basketball team put on a record three-point shooting performance during a 108-55 rout over NCAA Division III member Covenant College (Ga.) on Saturday afternoon inside McKenzie Arena. Following the win, Chattanooga improves to 2-2 on the season. Covenant sits at 2-4 following the...
gomocs.com
Women's Basketball Returns Home to Host Kennesaw State
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. --- The Chattanooga women's basketball team returns to the Roundhouse Monday night to host Kennesaw State in non-conference action in the first of a three-game week. GAME DAY INFORMATION. Mocs vs. Kennesaw State. Time: 7:00 p.m. Site: Chattanooga | The McKenzie Arena. Video: ESPN+. Audio: WFLI | The...
gomocs.com
Postgame Notes at Murray State
- Chattanooga fell 59-56 at Murray State … UTC is 2-3 overall … the Racers are 2-1 on the year … the series is even at 3-3 … Murray State has won the last two meetings. - Mocs largest lead was 29-16 with 1:13 to play...
gomocs.com
RECAP: Mocs Take Step Forward at Boilermaker Duals
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind.---The Chattanooga Mocs wrestling program had a good day at the Boilermaker Duals. The group almost had a great day before settling on a 2-1 record against the likes of Northern Illinois, Cleveland State and host Purdue. The Mocs utilized amazing work from the 174-197 weight classes. The...
gomocs.com
RECAP: Mocs Can’t Hold off Cats in the Smokeys
CHATTANOOGA---The 15th-ranked Chattanooga Mocs just fell short of win No. 8 with a 32-29 loss at Western Carolina Saturday afternoon. The loss puts the Mocs at 7-4 overall and 5-3 in the Southern Conference. Western ends its season at 6-5, 4-4 in league play. The Mocs dominated possession. The offense...
WDEF
Chattanooga Native to Perform at Opry on Sunday
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — Chattanooga native and country music singer Conner Smith has a big show at the Opry this weekend. He’s joining other up and coming artists at the historic venue Sunday night to represent the Opry’s NextStage Class of 2022. Smith still calls himself a...
Middle TN schools closing due to sickness
Three Middle Tennessee school districts have announced all schools in their respective districts will be closed Tuesday, Nov. 22, due to high numbers of illness-related absences.
WTVC
Tennessee duck hunters greeted by low water
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Tennessee's duck season opens on Friday (Nov. 26-27 and Dec. 5 through Jan. 31). However the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) is warning hunters to be prepared for dry conditions and lack of water on some TWRA wildlife management areas. On some managed areas TWRA can use pumps to add water to hunting areas. However rainfall is critical for filling some areas that have been planted to attract waterfowl.
WTVC
City of Chattanooga reaches settlement with Blue Light nightclub
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — After months of headlines, the City of Chattanooga's Beer & Wrecker Board has reached a settlement with the Blue Light nightclub on Station Street. Back in February, the Board suspended the Blue Light's beer license for two weeks after the board says it failed to report a disorder, and later made moves to revoke its license.
Tennessee students are ‘flipping over desks’ and making school threats. Why is that behavior becoming more common?
After multiple threats were reported at Middle Tennessee schools last week, experts explain why students appear to be displaying more "disruptive" and violent behaviors.
eastridgenewsonline.com
ERPD Arrests November 14-20
According to booking reports from the Hamilton County Jail, the following people were arrested by the East Ridge Police Department from Nov. 14-20. An arrest does not mean that a person has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
1 Person Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Chattanooga (Chattanooga, TN)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Chattanooga on Monday. A car driven by a 24-year-old guy exited the road at 6401 Mountain View Road and hit many things before coming to a stop.
cityscopemag.com
Holiday Events in Chattanooga
Each year, many of Chattanooga’s venues and attractions celebrate the festive season in a magical way. Twinkling lights abound, and merry sounds of bells and carols ring throughout the mountains as locals celebrate the most wonderful time of the year. Gather your loved ones and use our guide to discover all the holiday fun the Scenic City has to offer!
latest-hairstyles.com
15 Cutest Chin-Length Wavy Bob Haircuts
A chin-length wavy bob is a short haircut. It offers more volume, texture, body, and movement. Hair can be naturally wavy or styled with heat tools. Tools to provide a wide range of wave textures — from soft, tousled, fluffy to sleek. Recently, I had a chance to talk...
chattanoogapulse.com
Chattanooga's 2022 Trail Of Lights Shines Brighter With New Holiday Offerings
Break out the garland and jingle bells because the holiday season is here! Embrace the holiday season with your friends and family while exploring Chattanooga’s 2022 Holiday Trail of Lights, showcasing all the city’s fluorescent wonder and joyful experiences. The Holiday Trail of Lights features festive experiences with...
Iconic BBQ joint in East Ellijay to close
An icon is closing in North Georgia that has been a stop for political candidates for more than three decades. Oscar and Edna Poole first opened Poole’s BBQ out of a trailer in East Ellijay in 1989. The retired pastor turned restaurateur was well known for his connections in the Republican Party and the yellow suit and top hat that he wore to campaign events. Edna, his wife of 70 years, recalls how that suit came to pass.
Comments / 0