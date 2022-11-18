ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattanooga, TN

gomocs.com

Women's Basketball at UNC Asheville Wednesday Afternoon

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. --- The Chattanooga women's basketball team will travel to North Carolina for a Wednesday afternoon tilt at UNC Asheville. The Mocs are on the hunt for a road victory after claiming a win over Kennesaw State at home Monday night. GAME DAY INFORMATION. Time: 2:00 p.m. Site: Asheville,...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
gomocs.com

Postgame Notes vs. Kennesaw State

- Chattanooga beat Kennesaw State 72-59 … the Mocs improve to 3-3 overall … the Owls drop to 1-4 on the year. - UTC is 3-2 against Kennesaw State with all three wins coming in Chattanooga. - 72 points is a season-high for the Mocs. - Chattanooga shot...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
gomocs.com

Team Effort Leads Mocs to Win over Kennesaw State

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. --- The Mocs took the lead early and never let go to get a 72-59 win over Kennesaw State at The McKenzie Arena Monday night in non-conference women's basketball action. Chattanooga improves to 3-3 overall while the Owls dropped to 1-4 on the year. Yazz Wazeerud-Din scored 13...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
gomocs.com

Women's Basketball Returns Home to Host Kennesaw State

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. --- The Chattanooga women's basketball team returns to the Roundhouse Monday night to host Kennesaw State in non-conference action in the first of a three-game week. GAME DAY INFORMATION. Mocs vs. Kennesaw State. Time: 7:00 p.m. Site: Chattanooga | The McKenzie Arena. Video: ESPN+. Audio: WFLI | The...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
gomocs.com

Postgame Notes at Murray State

- Chattanooga fell 59-56 at Murray State … UTC is 2-3 overall … the Racers are 2-1 on the year … the series is even at 3-3 … Murray State has won the last two meetings. - Mocs largest lead was 29-16 with 1:13 to play...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
gomocs.com

RECAP: Mocs Take Step Forward at Boilermaker Duals

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind.---The Chattanooga Mocs wrestling program had a good day at the Boilermaker Duals. The group almost had a great day before settling on a 2-1 record against the likes of Northern Illinois, Cleveland State and host Purdue. The Mocs utilized amazing work from the 174-197 weight classes. The...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
gomocs.com

RECAP: Mocs Can’t Hold off Cats in the Smokeys

CHATTANOOGA---The 15th-ranked Chattanooga Mocs just fell short of win No. 8 with a 32-29 loss at Western Carolina Saturday afternoon. The loss puts the Mocs at 7-4 overall and 5-3 in the Southern Conference. Western ends its season at 6-5, 4-4 in league play. The Mocs dominated possession. The offense...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Chattanooga Native to Perform at Opry on Sunday

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — Chattanooga native and country music singer Conner Smith has a big show at the Opry this weekend. He’s joining other up and coming artists at the historic venue Sunday night to represent the Opry’s NextStage Class of 2022. Smith still calls himself a...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

Tennessee duck hunters greeted by low water

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Tennessee's duck season opens on Friday (Nov. 26-27 and Dec. 5 through Jan. 31). However the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) is warning hunters to be prepared for dry conditions and lack of water on some TWRA wildlife management areas. On some managed areas TWRA can use pumps to add water to hunting areas. However rainfall is critical for filling some areas that have been planted to attract waterfowl.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

City of Chattanooga reaches settlement with Blue Light nightclub

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — After months of headlines, the City of Chattanooga's Beer & Wrecker Board has reached a settlement with the Blue Light nightclub on Station Street. Back in February, the Board suspended the Blue Light's beer license for two weeks after the board says it failed to report a disorder, and later made moves to revoke its license.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
ERPD Arrests November 14-20

ERPD Arrests November 14-20

According to booking reports from the Hamilton County Jail, the following people were arrested by the East Ridge Police Department from Nov. 14-20. An arrest does not mean that a person has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
EAST RIDGE, TN
cityscopemag.com

Holiday Events in Chattanooga

Each year, many of Chattanooga’s venues and attractions celebrate the festive season in a magical way. Twinkling lights abound, and merry sounds of bells and carols ring throughout the mountains as locals celebrate the most wonderful time of the year. Gather your loved ones and use our guide to discover all the holiday fun the Scenic City has to offer!
CHATTANOOGA, TN
latest-hairstyles.com

15 Cutest Chin-Length Wavy Bob Haircuts

A chin-length wavy bob is a short haircut. It offers more volume, texture, body, and movement. Hair can be naturally wavy or styled with heat tools. Tools to provide a wide range of wave textures — from soft, tousled, fluffy to sleek. Recently, I had a chance to talk...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
chattanoogapulse.com

Chattanooga's 2022 Trail Of Lights Shines Brighter With New Holiday Offerings

Break out the garland and jingle bells because the holiday season is here! Embrace the holiday season with your friends and family while exploring Chattanooga’s 2022 Holiday Trail of Lights, showcasing all the city’s fluorescent wonder and joyful experiences. The Holiday Trail of Lights features festive experiences with...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WSB Radio

Iconic BBQ joint in East Ellijay to close

An icon is closing in North Georgia that has been a stop for political candidates for more than three decades. Oscar and Edna Poole first opened Poole’s BBQ out of a trailer in East Ellijay in 1989. The retired pastor turned restaurateur was well known for his connections in the Republican Party and the yellow suit and top hat that he wore to campaign events. Edna, his wife of 70 years, recalls how that suit came to pass.
EAST ELLIJAY, GA

