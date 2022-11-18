ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington County, IN

woofboomnews.com

26 ‘Remote Worker’ Families Have Moved to Muncie

During an interview yesterday airing on 92.5 FM, WMUN the talk of Muncie, Mayor Dan Ridenour discussed the city’s successful “remote working” program called “Make My Move” which brings workers and their families from across the country to live in Muncie. Mayor Ridenour said 26 families have moved to Muncie from other cities and now work for out-of-town OR out-of-state employers, yet live in Muncie.
MUNCIE, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

21Alive announces news expansion

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - WPTA-TV is excited to announce that the ABC21 and Fort Wayne’s NBC news teams will combine to become 21Alive News in early January of 2023. For more information about the news expansion, read our release below.
FORT WAYNE, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Penguin Point Announces 7 Closures

Penguin Point is closing seven of its locations, effective immediately, including one of three Warsaw locations. According to a public post on Penguin Point’s Facebook page on Monday, these locations include the Warsaw location on Lake Street, Plymouth, Elkhart on Bristol, Elkhart on Luster, Fort Wayne, Marion and Goshen.
WARSAW, IN
agdaily.com

Activists blamed in release of 40,000 mink from Ohio farm

Activists are likely to blame for the recent release of close to 40,000 mink from a farm in Van Wert County, Ohio, authorities have said. The apparent on-farm criminal activity included stolen livestock, destroyed fencing, damage to barns, graffiti, and threats to the farmer and his family, according to the Fur Commission USA. In total, the damage is estimated to be close to $1.6 million.
VAN WERT COUNTY, OH
WANE-TV

Reports of cold classrooms at Leo Jr./Sr. High School cause stir

LEO-CEDARVILLE, Ind. (WANE) — Amid cold temperatures sweeping the area, one EACS school had reportedly felt its impact in some classrooms. On Monday, WANE 15 received reports from students and teachers at Leo Jr./Sr. High School saying some classrooms reportedly had no heat, with one report saying the temperatures were no higher than 50 degrees.
LEO-CEDARVILLE, IN
WANE-TV

Steuben County I-69 Welcome Center to open Wednesday

ANGOLA, Ind. (WANE) A rest area and welcome center closed since September on I-69 in Steuben County will open on Wednesday in time for the Thanksgiving travel rush. The Pigeon Creek Welcome Center is located near mile marker 345 south of Angola and is accessible to southbound traffic. The main facility with public restrooms will open by noon Wednesday, November 23, however the new private restroom facility will remain closed for the time being.
STEUBEN COUNTY, IN
WANE-TV

Volunteers hand out 500+ frozen turkeys in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – If you’re looking for a Thanksgiving turkey, you have the chance to get one for free Saturday morning. The Impact Center is giving away about 580 turkeys, thanks to collections from volunteers and donors spreading holiday cheer. Just drive your car up to the building and a volunteer will hand you a frozen turkey so you can be prepared ahead of Thursday’s holiday.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Fort Wayne attorney explains legal proceedings in Delphi murder case

Releasing a probable cause affidavit isn’t unusual in most trials. But because of the high profile nature of the Delphi murder case, the probable cause affidavit has remained sealed under Carroll County Judge Benjamin Diener’s order. That could potentially change in the next few days or weeks, but...
DELPHI, IN
visitwabashcounty.com

‘I didn’t know Indiana could look like this’: 4 ACRES Land Trust nature reserves to hike and explore

Ravines, bluffs, waterfalls, wetlands, and wildlife. These are just a few of the natural wonders you’ll find at Northeast Indiana’s many nature reserves. ACRES Land Trust is a nonprofit, preserving and protecting some of the area’s most picturesque landscapes. They protect more than 100 properties in the region. While some are closed to the public, and strictly set aside as nature sanctuaries for scientific study, ACRES offers trails at about 30 locations for free public use. These reserves are open to visitors year-round.
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

2 Anderson teens killed in Huntington Co. crash with semi

HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Ind. — Two Anderson teens were killed over the weekend in a crash in Huntington County, officials confirmed. The Huntington County Coroner’s Office announced Landon Eden, 16, and Braydan Noland, 15, died in a crash on State Road 124 Saturday. The two teenagers were both from Anderson. According to the coroner, the two […]
HUNTINGTON COUNTY, IN
cbs4indy.com

Clock ticking on $2M winning Powerball ticket sold in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — The clock is ticking on a $2,000,000 winning Powerball ticket that was sold in Indiana. If the ticket remains unclaimed by Dec. 15, the two million dollar prize will expire. The Hoosier Lottery said the winning ticket was sold on June 18 in Howard County at the...
INDIANA STATE
abc57.com

Possible bomb at Marshall County home found to be alarm clock

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. - A possible bomb threat at a residence in Marshall County was found to be a novelty alarm clock, according to the Marshall County Sheriff's Office. The Plymouth Fire Department was dispatched to Menominee Drive at 12:37 p.m. Tuesday afternoon for the incident. The South Bend Police...
MARSHALL COUNTY, IN
WANE-TV

Tree lighting ceremony addresses grief during holiday season

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A tree lighting and memorial service Sunday in downtown Fort Wayne recognized the mixed emotions that can come with the holidays for those who have experienced loss. This was the 37th year of the event put on by Stillwater Hospice. Organizers said the “Holiday...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Indiana man gets 100 years in fatal beating of stepson

GOSHEN, Ind. (AP) — A northern Indiana man has been sentenced to 100 years in prison for beating his 4-year-old stepson to death. An Elkhart County judge sentenced Christian Maradiaga, 20, of Elkhart on Thursday in Romeo Pineda Duran’s June 2021 death. A jury had convicted Maradiaga in September of murder, neglect of a dependent resulting […]
ELKHART, IN

