Read full article on original website
Related
WOWO News
Penguin Point has announced the closure of 7 locations in north and northeast Indiana
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Penguin Point said in a Facebook post that the closures are effective immediately and include locations in Plymouth, Elkhart, Fort Wayne, Marion, Goshen, and Warsaw. Employees were offered positions at remaining locations, which include Warsaw, Wabash, Auburn, Elkhart, Columbia City, North Manchester, and South...
woofboomnews.com
26 ‘Remote Worker’ Families Have Moved to Muncie
During an interview yesterday airing on 92.5 FM, WMUN the talk of Muncie, Mayor Dan Ridenour discussed the city’s successful “remote working” program called “Make My Move” which brings workers and their families from across the country to live in Muncie. Mayor Ridenour said 26 families have moved to Muncie from other cities and now work for out-of-town OR out-of-state employers, yet live in Muncie.
fortwaynesnbc.com
21Alive announces news expansion
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - WPTA-TV is excited to announce that the ABC21 and Fort Wayne’s NBC news teams will combine to become 21Alive News in early January of 2023. For more information about the news expansion, read our release below.
Times-Union Newspaper
Penguin Point Announces 7 Closures
Penguin Point is closing seven of its locations, effective immediately, including one of three Warsaw locations. According to a public post on Penguin Point’s Facebook page on Monday, these locations include the Warsaw location on Lake Street, Plymouth, Elkhart on Bristol, Elkhart on Luster, Fort Wayne, Marion and Goshen.
agdaily.com
Activists blamed in release of 40,000 mink from Ohio farm
Activists are likely to blame for the recent release of close to 40,000 mink from a farm in Van Wert County, Ohio, authorities have said. The apparent on-farm criminal activity included stolen livestock, destroyed fencing, damage to barns, graffiti, and threats to the farmer and his family, according to the Fur Commission USA. In total, the damage is estimated to be close to $1.6 million.
WANE-TV
Reports of cold classrooms at Leo Jr./Sr. High School cause stir
LEO-CEDARVILLE, Ind. (WANE) — Amid cold temperatures sweeping the area, one EACS school had reportedly felt its impact in some classrooms. On Monday, WANE 15 received reports from students and teachers at Leo Jr./Sr. High School saying some classrooms reportedly had no heat, with one report saying the temperatures were no higher than 50 degrees.
WANE-TV
Steuben County I-69 Welcome Center to open Wednesday
ANGOLA, Ind. (WANE) A rest area and welcome center closed since September on I-69 in Steuben County will open on Wednesday in time for the Thanksgiving travel rush. The Pigeon Creek Welcome Center is located near mile marker 345 south of Angola and is accessible to southbound traffic. The main facility with public restrooms will open by noon Wednesday, November 23, however the new private restroom facility will remain closed for the time being.
WANE-TV
Volunteers hand out 500+ frozen turkeys in Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – If you’re looking for a Thanksgiving turkey, you have the chance to get one for free Saturday morning. The Impact Center is giving away about 580 turkeys, thanks to collections from volunteers and donors spreading holiday cheer. Just drive your car up to the building and a volunteer will hand you a frozen turkey so you can be prepared ahead of Thursday’s holiday.
WISH-TV
Silver Alert canceled for woman missing from northern Indiana since Nov. 10
ELKHART, Ind. (WISH) — A 32-year-old missing from northern Indiana is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical help, says an Indiana Silver Alert issued Tuesday afternoon. Nancy Brown was last seen at 10 p.m. Nov. 10 in Elkhart, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office....
WANE-TV
Parlor Doughnuts to bring airy, layered dunkers this summer with a touch of American history
A new kind of doughnut place is coming to Fort Wayne, with a theme evoking the America of 100 years ago when ladies wore long dresses and big hats to send their loved ones off to the Great World War. They were the doughboys, the young men given home-baked doughnuts...
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne attorney explains legal proceedings in Delphi murder case
Releasing a probable cause affidavit isn’t unusual in most trials. But because of the high profile nature of the Delphi murder case, the probable cause affidavit has remained sealed under Carroll County Judge Benjamin Diener’s order. That could potentially change in the next few days or weeks, but...
visitwabashcounty.com
‘I didn’t know Indiana could look like this’: 4 ACRES Land Trust nature reserves to hike and explore
Ravines, bluffs, waterfalls, wetlands, and wildlife. These are just a few of the natural wonders you’ll find at Northeast Indiana’s many nature reserves. ACRES Land Trust is a nonprofit, preserving and protecting some of the area’s most picturesque landscapes. They protect more than 100 properties in the region. While some are closed to the public, and strictly set aside as nature sanctuaries for scientific study, ACRES offers trails at about 30 locations for free public use. These reserves are open to visitors year-round.
What to expect during Tuesday's court hearing about sealed documents in the Delphi murders; Allen asks to be released
DELPHI, Ind. — Tuesday morning, the public may learn new details about the deaths of two Delphi teenagers and why police believe Richard Allen is responsible for their murders. A court hearing will determine whether important documents in the case will remain sealed or will be released for public viewing.
2 Anderson teens killed in Huntington Co. crash with semi
HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Ind. — Two Anderson teens were killed over the weekend in a crash in Huntington County, officials confirmed. The Huntington County Coroner’s Office announced Landon Eden, 16, and Braydan Noland, 15, died in a crash on State Road 124 Saturday. The two teenagers were both from Anderson. According to the coroner, the two […]
cbs4indy.com
Clock ticking on $2M winning Powerball ticket sold in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — The clock is ticking on a $2,000,000 winning Powerball ticket that was sold in Indiana. If the ticket remains unclaimed by Dec. 15, the two million dollar prize will expire. The Hoosier Lottery said the winning ticket was sold on June 18 in Howard County at the...
abc57.com
Possible bomb at Marshall County home found to be alarm clock
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. - A possible bomb threat at a residence in Marshall County was found to be a novelty alarm clock, according to the Marshall County Sheriff's Office. The Plymouth Fire Department was dispatched to Menominee Drive at 12:37 p.m. Tuesday afternoon for the incident. The South Bend Police...
WANE-TV
Tree lighting ceremony addresses grief during holiday season
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A tree lighting and memorial service Sunday in downtown Fort Wayne recognized the mixed emotions that can come with the holidays for those who have experienced loss. This was the 37th year of the event put on by Stillwater Hospice. Organizers said the “Holiday...
2 killed, 2 critically wounded in crash with semi in Huntington County
HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Indiana — Two people died and two others were critically injured in a crash with a semi-truck in Huntington County on Saturday morning. The crash happened just after 8 a.m. near the intersection of State Road 124 and County Road 300 West, which is about 10 miles south of Huntington, Indiana.
Kenny Chesney to perform in Fort Wayne
Kenny Chesney is performing at the Coliseum in the spring during his 2023 tour.
Indiana man gets 100 years in fatal beating of stepson
GOSHEN, Ind. (AP) — A northern Indiana man has been sentenced to 100 years in prison for beating his 4-year-old stepson to death. An Elkhart County judge sentenced Christian Maradiaga, 20, of Elkhart on Thursday in Romeo Pineda Duran’s June 2021 death. A jury had convicted Maradiaga in September of murder, neglect of a dependent resulting […]
Comments / 0