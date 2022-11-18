Read full article on original website
Video of Ice Skater on Frozen Alpine Lake in Colorado Is Breathtaking
The lake is inside Rocky Mountain National Park.
thezoereport.com
7 Top Ski Resorts In The US To Visit This Season
A lot of people aren't too fond of the arrival of cold weather, but for those with an adventurous soul, the cooler seasons mean getting to ski and snowboard. There are a variety of resorts where one can hit the slopes within the United States, but finding the one that is just right for you will ensure you’re having the best experience possible. And luckily for you, the U.S. has some of the best ski resorts in the world.
Deschutes National Forest prepares for winter, closing two FS roads, removing boat docks
The Deschutes National Forest will close two Forest Service roads next week due to recent and forecast snowfall. The post Deschutes National Forest prepares for winter, closing two FS roads, removing boat docks appeared first on KTVZ.
WATCH: Snowmobilers Rescue Moose Trapped Deep in Snow
A group of brave Canadian snowmobilers stepped in to rescue a trapped moose that found itself stuck in a potentially deadly tree well along the path. The harrowing video shows the moment the snowmobilers find the massive animal buried deep in the snow. The moose was buried so deep that it looked almost tiny as the snowmobilers worked diligently to break it free from the frozen prison.
Second round of heavy lake effect snow begins late Thursday
After the first round of heavy lake effect snow on Wednesday evening, another round of heavy snow is set to begin Thursday evening. CNN meteorologist Derek Van Dam has the forecast.
Six Colorado ski resorts among 10 'most expensive' spots in North America
Recently, vacation rental website HomeToGo published a ranking that compares the cost of skiing around the continent, assuming someone is buying a lift ticket and staying the night. Comparing the 50 most popular ski resort towns in the United States and Canada based on website searches, the company considered the...
Your Favorite New Hampshire Ski Mountains Start Snowmaking, Tease 2023 Winter Season
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. It's coming sooner than you think. Snow season is almost here, and while that makes some people shudder, many get giddy thinking about another magnificent ski season.
CBS News
"Wild ice" seeker hikes to Lake Haiyaha in Rocky Mountain National Park for a skate on the jade-like
Professional mountain skater Kottlowski has a passion for chasing wild ice. She has extensive practice skating high country lakes and ponds and is trained in case she falls in.
First big snowfall of the season buries parts of western US and Canada
A dramatic change in the weather unleashed winter weather across many states in the West. Some areas were digging out from up to a month’s worth of snow after the potent storm unfolded. A storm moving through the western United States brought cold air and the first substantial snow...
Polis shares his pick for 'best winter hike' at Rocky Mountain National Park
There's no doubt about it – Rocky Mountain National Park is a stunning winter destination. Apparently, it's also one of Colorado Governor Jared Polis' favorite spots based on a recent social media post. Polis noted that while the Centennial State is home to plenty of great slopesport resorts, it's...
Winter rang, and more snow is on the way for the Rockies
Snow is on tap for places such as Denver as the week progresses, but the Arctic cold that will accompany the winter precipitation is expected to be even more noteworthy. Winter seemingly arrived full steam ahead across portions of the Midwest and Northeast this week as Mother Nature unloaded disruptive snow and early-season cold, and the wintry conditions won't be letting up anytime soon with a potentially historic lake-effect snow event on tap for areas downwind of the Great Lakes into the weekend. AccuWeather meteorologists say that the opposite side of the country won't be immune to hits from wintry weather in the coming days either.
travelawaits.com
8 Essential Tips For Safe And Warm Winter Hiking
There are many reasons to go hiking in winter. It is a magical season on the trail when the leaves have fallen and landscapes that are normally unseen on your favorite hike suddenly surround you, and with a light covering of snow, the trail is still and silent, most likely a new experience for your senses.
Thrillist
Winter in Yellowstone Means One Thing: Wolf-Spotting
Most people head out to the Wild West in desolate wintertime for one thing only: skiing some of the best terrain North America has to offer (we’re looking at you, Jackson Hole Mountain Resort). But what most travelers don’t realize is that Yellowstone in the wintertime is a completely different way to experience the world’s first national park. It’s snowcapped, it’s raw, and it’s full of wildlife. While the bears are busy hibernating, there’s a whole world of fuzzy critters lurking in the picturesque, frozen wonderland—and elusive gray wolves that nearly went extinct from the park in the 1920s.
lonelyplanet.com
Everything you need to know about planning a last-minute North American ski trip
For many North American skiers and riders, ski season has already arrived with major snowstorms helping a number of resorts in Utah, Colorado, California and Montana to open ahead of schedule. These early-season storms have skiers nationwide dusting off their gear and scrambling to book ski trips now that the...
macaronikid.com
Ice Castles Returns to New, Brighton, MN This Winter in January 2023!
Ice Castles is an awe-inspiring, must-see winter phenomenon that brings fairy tales to life. The frozen attraction is located in six cities across North America. The experience is built entirely by hand using hundreds of thousands of icicles hand-placed by professional ice artists. The castles include breathtaking LED-lit sculptures, frozen thrones, ice-carved tunnels, slides, and fountains.
The St. Regis’s New Ski and Sea Experience Takes You From Aspen to Bora Bora—in One Vacation
Love to ski and play on the sea? The St. Regis doesn’t believe the two need to be mutually exclusive. This week, the hospitality brand unveiled a new double-edged experience that lets you do both in a single vacation. The journey begins with five nights at the St. Regis Aspen Resort, which sits at the bottom of Aspen Mountain. Designed to emulate a 19-century manor, the hotel feels like a cozy Swiss Alps getaway: A charming brick facade gives way to an interior steeped in muted colors—think dark woods and leather club chairs. There’s even a library with working...
Ski vs snowboard boots: a quick beginner’s guide
We highlight the main differences between ski vs snowboard boots to help you find firm footing at the gear store
natureworldnews.com
Persistent Snowy Weather to Cause Potential Travel Chaos in the Rockies
Snowy weather will continue to blanket the Rocky Mountains with thick snow and cold temperatures in the remainder of the current week, according to weather forecasters, who also predicted the cold weather can cause travel chaos for the upcoming Thanksgiving national holiday next week. The short-range forecast suggested travelers to...
