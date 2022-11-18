Read full article on original website
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Three dead following boating accident in OklahomaLimitless Production Group LLCGuthrie, OK
New proposal would send families up to $350 per month per childR.A. HeimOklahoma City, OK
Mudbugs Nightmare In OklahomaUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
How QB Jackson Arnold Helped Convince Oklahoma's Newest Commit to Choose OU
Juco defensive back Kendel Dolby told AllSooners he was blown away on his visit last week, especially with the coaches, the players, the recruits and the "crazy" fans.
Oklahoma Daily
'Memories I would never trade': Before joining OU football, future Sooners met, crafted relationships at Oil Bowl
JD Runnels and Jeff Lebby, then recent high school graduates and Oklahoma football commits, got to know each other in 2002 communicating through AOL Instant Messenger. They’d become best friends once they reached Norman that fall. But before that, their relationship took off at a legendary high school all-star game in Wichita Falls, Texas. Played annually from 1945-2013, the Oil Bowl pitted the best recent high school graduates from Oklahoma and Texas against one another in a junior version of the Red River rivalry that is one of football’s greatest matchups. For players and coaches who’d later become stars, like Hayden Fry, Steve Largent, Felix Jones, R.W. McQuarters and Rashaun Woods, the annual game at Memorial Field, was one of their first marquee moments.
BOOM! Sooners land third commit this week after top JUCO DB Kendel Dolby announces commitment to OU
The Sooners landed their third commit in as many days after one of the top JUCO defensive backs in the nation out of Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College, Kendel Dolby, announced his commitment to Oklahoma. Dolby was offered by the Sooners back on November 2nd. Sooners' safety coach Brandon Hall offered...
Oklahoma Coach Brent Venables Elaborates on Sooners' Big Recruiting Weekend
NORMAN — A 6-5 record heading into Saturday's season finale at Texas Tech means Oklahoma has at least one eye on the future. The Sooners hosted a colossal recruiting weekend as they took down Oklahoma State in a memorable Bedlam game. There's no official tally of high school and junior college ...
Sooners land verbal from 3-star EDGE rusher Taylor Wein
NORMAN, Okla. — For the second time in the past 24 hours, the Sooners have added a key player to their 2023 defensive class. They picked up a commitment from rising three-star EDGE rusher Taylor Wein Monday afternoon, as he joins three-star defensive lineman Ashton Sanders from yesterday. Wein,...
Oklahoma City man wins $50,000 smile makeover
The program gives one deserving resident a free smile makeover worth $50,000. Doctors will replace broken and missing teeth with new, custom-made prosthesis.
‘I jumped up and everyone went crazy,’ Stillwater sophomore makes perfect ACT score
A Stillwater High School student and his family are celebrating after he earned a perfect ACT Score of 36.
guthrienewspage.com
Full-Circle moment in education leads Guthrie native to Flex Learning Lab at Meridian’s South Campus
GUTHRIE, Okla. – Jody Arhnsbrak has gone from one of the first Practical Nursing graduates at Meridian Technology Center to one of the first Flex Learning Lab instructors at the school’s new South Campus. The Flex Learning Labs provide on-demand training in bloodborne pathogens, certified medication aide, clinical...
blackchronicle.com
Sooners rise in latest Big 12 power rankings
Make no mistake about it, the Oklahoma Sooners dominated a fairly good Oklahoma State crew. The Cowboys might have been reeling of late, however that they had their beginning quarterback, and he appeared nicely sufficient for the Pokes to have him drop again to go 80 instances and throw 67 passes.
pokesreport.com
Mike Gundy Has a Prediction for the Future of Power Five Football Recruiting
STILLWATER – Recruiting has become a huge topic in Stillwater for Oklahoma State football fans and for the head coach as well. With all the injuries and the water down impact those injuries have had on an Oklahoma State football team that in October looked like the primary challenger to current unbeaten and CFP favorite from the Big 12 in TCU to a team that has lost three of their last four games and two losses allowed teams to get bowl eligible. The Cowboys at one-time were ranked No. 8 in the polls and were 6-1 with the only loss being in double overtime at TCU. All those injuries; 40 in all, 14 have been season ending to starters or back-ups; have ramped up the recruiting interest and efforts. Today Florida offensive lineman Josh Braun announced on Twitter he has an OSU offer. Braun is not even in the portal yet. The portal hasn’t opened yet.
Oklahoma OC Jeff Lebby Talks Bedlam Troubles: 'That's on Me'
The Sooners' offense started super fast against Oklahoma State, but then went in the tank in the second half as the defense fought to hold onto the victory.
“I’m just in pain,” Man says altercation with police left him with broken wrists
An OU student is dealing with multiple injuries and charges after an altercation with University of Oklahoma police at Saturday’s Bedlam game between OU and OSU.
Peak Inside This Magical Oklahoma Mansion That’s For Sale
Imagine calling this place home for the holidays. This magical mansion, more like a castle in Norman, Oklahoma looks like something out of a Harry Potter movie. It's the ULTIMATE dream house that every Harry Potter fan would love to call home! Imagine living in a modern castle that looks like Hogwarts School of Witchcraft & Wizardry. This magical MEGA mansion is currently FOR SALE for just $875,000.00.
tulsakids.com
Life Rocks Indeed!
With only days away from Thanksgiving, I wanted to try to inspire you to think of a way to give back to the community. As you know, in almost all of my blogs, I include my most recent nonprofit event, and this week I will do the same. And, it includes a true rockstar dad, Bret Michaels.
publicradiotulsa.org
Oklahoma police: Suspect nabbed in killings of 4 at pot farm
The suspect in the weekend killings of four people at a marijuana farm in Oklahoma was arrested in the afternoon by officers in South Florida, police announced late Tuesday. Wu Chen was taken into custody without incident just before 4 p.m. Central time by Miami Beach police and taken to the Miami-Dade County Detention Center, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said in an evening post on Facebook.
Over 200 property owners face off against OTA in court over Open Meeting Act
A new chapter in the battle about the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority's (OTA) expansion plan unfolded Monday afternoon as the OTA and a legal team representing more than 200 property owners squared off in a Cleveland County court room.
fox4kc.com
4 dead at Oklahoma pot farm were ‘executed,’ Chinese citizens, police say
LACEY, Okla. — Four people killed at an Oklahoma marijuana farm over the weekend were “executed,” state police said Tuesday. Investigators also said the dead were Chinese citizens. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said three men and one woman were slain on the 10-acre farm west...
KOCO
Electric vehicle maker seeking $1M from Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — An electric vehicle maker is seeking $1 million from Oklahoma City. KOCO 5 reported earlier this month that Canoo is finalizing a purchase of a warehouse near Interstate 40 and Morgan Road. The warehouse will eventually operate as a plant that will be able to roll out 20,000 vehicles a year.
KOCO
Girl reported abducted in Kansas found at Oklahoma gas station
OKLAHOMA CITY — A girl reported abducted in Kansas was found after an hour at an Oklahoma gas station. A child abducted at a liquor store parking lot in Wichita was found 74 miles away at a Tonkawa gas station around 8 p.m. Sunday night. According to the Wichita...
blackchronicle.com
4 Chinese Citizens Killed at Oklahoma Marijuana Farm – NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Police have recognized a suspect within the weekend slayings of 4 folks at an Oklahoma marijuana farm however mentioned Tuesday they aren’t releasing a reputation as a result of doing so might put extra folks in peril. Authorities mentioned the three males and one lady, who had been Chinese...
