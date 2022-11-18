ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guthrie, OK

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Oklahoma Daily

'Memories I would never trade': Before joining OU football, future Sooners met, crafted relationships at Oil Bowl

JD Runnels and Jeff Lebby, then recent high school graduates and Oklahoma football commits, got to know each other in 2002 communicating through AOL Instant Messenger. They’d become best friends once they reached Norman that fall. But before that, their relationship took off at a legendary high school all-star game in Wichita Falls, Texas. Played annually from 1945-2013, the Oil Bowl pitted the best recent high school graduates from Oklahoma and Texas against one another in a junior version of the Red River rivalry that is one of football’s greatest matchups. For players and coaches who’d later become stars, like Hayden Fry, Steve Largent, Felix Jones, R.W. McQuarters and Rashaun Woods, the annual game at Memorial Field, was one of their first marquee moments.
NORMAN, OK
247Sports

Sooners land verbal from 3-star EDGE rusher Taylor Wein

NORMAN, Okla. — For the second time in the past 24 hours, the Sooners have added a key player to their 2023 defensive class. They picked up a commitment from rising three-star EDGE rusher Taylor Wein Monday afternoon, as he joins three-star defensive lineman Ashton Sanders from yesterday. Wein,...
NORMAN, OK
blackchronicle.com

Sooners rise in latest Big 12 power rankings

Make no mistake about it, the Oklahoma Sooners dominated a fairly good Oklahoma State crew. The Cowboys might have been reeling of late, however that they had their beginning quarterback, and he appeared nicely sufficient for the Pokes to have him drop again to go 80 instances and throw 67 passes.
NORMAN, OK
pokesreport.com

Mike Gundy Has a Prediction for the Future of Power Five Football Recruiting

STILLWATER – Recruiting has become a huge topic in Stillwater for Oklahoma State football fans and for the head coach as well. With all the injuries and the water down impact those injuries have had on an Oklahoma State football team that in October looked like the primary challenger to current unbeaten and CFP favorite from the Big 12 in TCU to a team that has lost three of their last four games and two losses allowed teams to get bowl eligible. The Cowboys at one-time were ranked No. 8 in the polls and were 6-1 with the only loss being in double overtime at TCU. All those injuries; 40 in all, 14 have been season ending to starters or back-ups; have ramped up the recruiting interest and efforts. Today Florida offensive lineman Josh Braun announced on Twitter he has an OSU offer. Braun is not even in the portal yet. The portal hasn’t opened yet.
STILLWATER, OK
107.3 PopCrush

Peak Inside This Magical Oklahoma Mansion That’s For Sale

Imagine calling this place home for the holidays. This magical mansion, more like a castle in Norman, Oklahoma looks like something out of a Harry Potter movie. It's the ULTIMATE dream house that every Harry Potter fan would love to call home! Imagine living in a modern castle that looks like Hogwarts School of Witchcraft & Wizardry. This magical MEGA mansion is currently FOR SALE for just $875,000.00.
NORMAN, OK
tulsakids.com

Life Rocks Indeed!

With only days away from Thanksgiving, I wanted to try to inspire you to think of a way to give back to the community. As you know, in almost all of my blogs, I include my most recent nonprofit event, and this week I will do the same. And, it includes a true rockstar dad, Bret Michaels.
TULSA, OK
publicradiotulsa.org

Oklahoma police: Suspect nabbed in killings of 4 at pot farm

The suspect in the weekend killings of four people at a marijuana farm in Oklahoma was arrested in the afternoon by officers in South Florida, police announced late Tuesday. Wu Chen was taken into custody without incident just before 4 p.m. Central time by Miami Beach police and taken to the Miami-Dade County Detention Center, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said in an evening post on Facebook.
MIAMI BEACH, FL
KOCO

Electric vehicle maker seeking $1M from Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — An electric vehicle maker is seeking $1 million from Oklahoma City. KOCO 5 reported earlier this month that Canoo is finalizing a purchase of a warehouse near Interstate 40 and Morgan Road. The warehouse will eventually operate as a plant that will be able to roll out 20,000 vehicles a year.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy