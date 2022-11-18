Read full article on original website
Madonna's Daughter Lourdes Leon Rocks Sheer Black Catsuit to Mugler Exhibit — See Her Daring Look!
Lourdes Leon loves to experiment with her style. The industry tastemaker stunned in a sheer black catsuit by Mugler at the Thierry Mugler: Couturissime exhibit opening at the Brooklyn Museum on Tuesday night. The late French designer, known for his bold silhouettes, died in January. With her own signature style...
Brooke Shields’ Daughter Grier, 16, Is Taller Than Her Mom As They Pose Together On Red Carpet
Less than a week after Halloween, Brooke Shields and her daughter, Grier Henchy, were in the Christmas spirit. Brooke, 57, and her 16-year-old daughter dressed in red and green, the colors of the holiday season and the new movie, Spirited. Brooke and Grier attended the New York City premiere of the Christmas-themed musical featuring Will Ferrell and Ryan Reynolds. The Suddenly Susan actress sported a red sequined dress with a scarlet bodice and a skirt the color of a deep crimson.
Jennifer Aniston Strips Down To A Robe With Her Natural Curls On Display As Fans React: 'Stunning'
Jennifer Aniston made ‘the Rachel’ famous in the nineties – and we haven’t been able to stop lusting after her hair ever since! The 53-year-old Friends alum proved that her hair is so much more than the iconic nineties cut, as she treated her fans to a video of her natural curly hair on social media, leaving them well and truly speechless!
Scout Willis Looks Just Like Her Superstar Mom Demi Moore in This Showstopping & Vintage Ensemble
Demi Moore’s daughter Scout Willis has taken a lot after her mother: her spunk, talent, and her impeccable style. But now, people are literally seeing double between the two, specifically Willis latest premiere appearance and her mama back in the 1990s. On Nov 3, Willis uploaded a series of...
Jason Momoa's Daughter Lola Steals the Show During Heartwarming Red Carpet Interview
Watch: Jason Momoa & Daughter Lola Dish on Dance Collaboration for Slumberland. Jason Momoa's daughter may just be a star in the making. While celebrating the premiere of his new film Slumberland, the actor turned the night into a family affair, walking the red carpet with his two kids Lola, 15, and Nakoa-Wolf, 13, whom he shares with ex Lisa Bonet.
Brad Pitt admitted his favourite actor is the 'most beautiful woman on the screen'
Over the course of his impressive film career, Brad Pitt has worked with some of the most beautiful actors in Hollywood, from Julia Roberts to Angelina Jolie. But, in Brad's mind, they don't hold a candle to his favourite actor of all time, who he thinks is the 'most beautiful woman' in show business.
Amid rumors Pete Davidson is dating Emily Ratajkowski, Dionne Warwick shoots her shot with former 'SNL' star
Pete Davidson continues to prove he is Hollywood's most eligible bachelor. A bevy of beauties remain devoted to Davidson, with the latest rumor claiming he is dating newly-single model Emily Ratajkowski. A source close to Davidson confirmed to People Magazine that the two are "seeing each other." Speculation that Davidson...
Taylor Swift Flaunts Cleavage In Daring Bodysuit And See-Through Bejeweled Skirt At MTV EMAs
Taylor Swift shut down the 2022 MTV Europe Music Awards in a fierce dress in Düsseldorf, Germany. Swift, who hasn't attended the awards show since 2012 when she performed We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together in a circus-themed presentation, returned with another show stopper and all we can say is that dress is the bomb.
Famed '60s Television Star Dies
“Hogan’s Heroes” star Robert Clary has died at 96, according to Fox News. Clary died on Wednesday at his home in Beverly Hills due to natural causes. In a statement, his niece, Brenda Hancock announced his death, and referred to his time at Nazi concentration camps during World War II.
Johnny Depp’s Daughter Lily-Rose, 23, Looks Just Like Chanel Icon Mom Vanessa Paradis At Chanel Show
Lily-Rose Depp looked every inch the cover girl daughter of gorgeous parents when she stepped out at the Chanel show in Miami on Friday, Oct. 4. The 23-year-old The Idol actress, whose father is iconic actor Jonny Depp and mother is legendary model Vanessa Paradis, stunned at the star-studded show in a light blue cropped tank top and matching miniskirt. The beauty slipped into a pair of black and white wedged heels and added a Chanel belt and Chanel handbag to the ensemble.
Getting Cozy? Brad Pitt Spotted With Paul Wesley's Ex-Wife Ines de Ramon
Moving on? Brad Pitt was spotted at a Los Angeles concert with Paul Wesley‘s ex-wife Ines de Ramon nearly two months after the former spouses called it quits. The Bullet Train actor, 58, and the fitness coach, 29, attended a Bono show at the Orpheum Theatre on Sunday, November 13. Photos obtained by the Daily Mail show the twosome meeting up with a group of famous pals outside the venue, including Cindy Crawford, Rande Gerber and Sean Penn. Pitt and de Ramon kept close, with the Fight Club star pulling her into a hug at one point as they walked.
Ageless Jennifer Aniston Nearly Breaks The Internet After Showing Off Natural Curly Locks In Bathroom Robe
The ageless queen is at it again! Jennifer Aniston teased her hair routine on Wednesday, November 2, while going all-natural in a bathroom video posted to Instagram.Aniston's bright blue eyes were complimented by the bathroom light as she put several drops of LolaVie in her hand before applying it to her blonde, curly tresses. After massaging the lightweight hair oil all over while wearing a black robe, the Friends alum smirked at the camera as she proudly showed off the finished product of her hair looking hydrated and beautiful.Aniston has been promoting her haircare brand, LolaVie, on her social media...
Katie Holmes Rocks Sexy See-Through Silver Dress At CFDA Awards: Photos
Katie Holmes, 43, was one of the best dressed celebs at the 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards on Nov. 7. The actress wore a see-through Baikal Crystal Cage Mesh Overlay Dress from the Jonathan Simkhai SS23 collection and matching strappy heels to the event as she elegantly posed for photographers with a smile. She had her hair pulled up and accessorized with Lorraine Schwartz diamond drop earrings, a wave bracelet, and a wraparound ring.
Olivia Wilde Believed Harry Styles Was Sleeping With Florence Pugh, Ex-Nanny Claims
The ex-nanny of Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis isn’t done airing the couple’s dirty laundry. According to the ex-nanny, Wilde complained to her then-partner that Florence Pugh was sleeping with Harry Styles before starting her own relationship with the pop star, RadarOnline.com has learned. The ex-staffer claimed that...
Catherine Zeta-Jones, 53, Looks Breathtaking In Plunging Dress With Look-Alike Son Dylan, 22, At ‘Wednesday’ Premiere
Catherine Zeta-Jones, 53, had a mother/son night out with 22-year-old Dylan Douglas at the premiere of Wednesday on Nov. 16. The proud mom brought her look-alike son to the event and they posed for photos on the red carpet together. Catherine was an absolute vision in her light pink, plunging dress, which featured a mermaid style waistline that hugged her body in all the right places. She completed the look with her dark hair pushed behind her shoulders, along with dark eye makeup and lipstick. Meanwhile, Dylan looked handsome in a dark ensemble as he posed with his famous mom on the photo line.
Paris Hilton Sparkles in Embellished High-neck Gown for LACMA Art + Film Gala Red Carpet
Paris Hilton made a striking arrival on the red carpet at the LACMA Art + Film Gala in Los Angeles on Nov. 5 wearing an embellished high-neck, two-piece gown. The bodice of the gown fell just below the sternum and draped upward toward the cap sleeves. The skirt began with a waist-length embellished band and ruched asymmetrically along a cutout.More from WWDLACMA Art + Film Gala 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsCelebrity Halloween Costumes of 2022: The Standout LooksEbony Power 100 Red Carpet Celebrity Arrivals Hilton was accompanied by her husband and author Carter Reum, who wore a tailored black tuxedo and bow...
Halloween Hottie! Scout Willis Gets In The Holiday Spirit To Promote Her Concert
Scout Willis is stepping out of her famous parents' shadow. On Monday, October 24, Demi Moore and Bruce Willis' daughter took to Instagram to spread the word about her live performance alongside friend Odessa Jorgensen, and she added a seasonally appropriate twist to the promo by taking photos in a Halloween shop."Come see me and my child tonight 9 PM... or else," Willis said while holding a haunted baby doll and mask.Willis had fawned over her collaboration via social media a day earlier as well. WHO'S WHO? SCOUT WILLIS IS IDENTICAL TO MOM DEMI MOORE IN THESE SEXY SNAPS: PHOTOS"BACK...
3 Unflattering Haircuts That Stylists Warn Age You Instantly
Before we get into the nitty-gritty of haircuts, let’s address the elephant in the room: most experts may advise you to cut very long hair for a more flattering look if you’re over a certain age, but rules are made to be broken. Not every tip will apply to every person. And if you love a look — whether that means a choppy mullet or long hair without layers — then you should rock it without giving outside tips another thought.
Kate Hudson Credits Parents Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell for Her 'Bull---- Detector'
Kate Hudson is thankful for being raised in the entertainment business. Speaking to PEOPLE at the premiere of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery in Los Angeles Monday, Hudson, 43, was said to be the best sleuth in the cast — and she credits her parents Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell for giving her a built-in "bull---- detector."
