LSU Recruiting: 2023 Offensive Weapons, More to Come

LSU has secured a number of dynamic offensive weapons to their 2023 recruiting class. Headlined by 5-star wide receiver Shelton Sampson Jr., this program is in good hands for the foreseeable future. Add 4-star quarterback, and Baton Rouge native Rickie Collins to the class, and this group begins to look...
Tennessee QB, Heisman candidate Hendon Hooker suffers torn ACL

Tennessee Volunteers quarterback and Heisman Trophy contender Hendon Hooker will miss the remainder of the 2022 season with a torn ACL in his left knee, the team announced Sunday. Hooker sustained the season-ending injury in the fourth quarter of Saturday's 63-38 loss to South Carolina. On an option play, Hooker...
USC icons Matt Leinart, Reggie Bush reflect upon UCLA rivalry

USC and UCLA’s rivalry game Saturday night stirs up memories for two iconic Trojans — former Heisman quarterback Matt Leinart and electric running back Reggie Bush. The former USC stars now serve as analysts on FOX College Football’s Big Noon kickoff, and reflected on their best memories from playing against the Bruins.
Caleb Williams takes significant step toward 2022 Heisman Trophy in win over UCLA

Winning the Heisman Trophy is sometimes a product of one player simply transcending everyone and everything else. Cam Newton in 2010 at Auburn or Joe Burrow in 2019 at LSU are examples of players who had phenomenal, historically remarkable seasons no one else could touch. Players who finished behind those two might have had great seasons which — in other years — would have been enough to take home the Heisman.
Robert Griffin III weighs in on what College Football Playoff will look like

Robert Griffin III weighed in on the multitude of possibilities for the final field of the College Football Playoff rankings by season’s end. The former Baylor and NFL QB says the Georgia, TCU, the winner of The Game and USC are the 4 most likely candidates, but he went into specifics Sunday morning following a wild Cupcake Week.
ESPN’s Heather Dinich shares pick to win Heisman Trophy

ESPN’s Heather Dinich revealed her pick for the Heisman Trophy on First Take Friday morning. The senior writer says Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud is her pick for Heisman this season. She states that he has made some NFL throws that have to impress voters and has managed some intense pressure in the passing game. She also says Stroud has lived up to all the hype coming into the season.
