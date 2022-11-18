Read full article on original website
IMG Academy wide receiver Winston Watkins Jr. decommits from Texas AM
BRADENTON, Fla.- Another high-profiled prep football player that plays within the Sunshine State has decommitted from a Power 5 school. IMG Academy wide receiver Winston Watkins Jr. announced via Twitter that he would be decommitting from Texas A&M and reopening his recruitment. ...
Tim Tebow breaks down Spencer Rattler, the state of South Carolina’s offense
The ex-Heisman winner was bullish on Rattler heading into the season. How about now?
LSU Recruiting: 2023 Offensive Weapons, More to Come
LSU has secured a number of dynamic offensive weapons to their 2023 recruiting class. Headlined by 5-star wide receiver Shelton Sampson Jr., this program is in good hands for the foreseeable future. Add 4-star quarterback, and Baton Rouge native Rickie Collins to the class, and this group begins to look...
Alcorn State Looks to Spoil JSU’s Undefeated Season
The Braves hope to blunt the Tigers’ winning streak in an epic regular-season finale.
JUCO OL enjoys 'electric' official visit to South Carolina
About two weeks after Keyshawn Blackstock picked up an offer from South Carolina, the junior college offensive lineman was on campus for an official visit.
NBC Sports
Tennessee QB, Heisman candidate Hendon Hooker suffers torn ACL
Tennessee Volunteers quarterback and Heisman Trophy contender Hendon Hooker will miss the remainder of the 2022 season with a torn ACL in his left knee, the team announced Sunday. Hooker sustained the season-ending injury in the fourth quarter of Saturday's 63-38 loss to South Carolina. On an option play, Hooker...
Heisman Trophy Power Rankings: Caleb Williams seizes his Heisman moment
USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams led the team to a huge win over the UCLA Bruins, and his Heisman stock increased as a result. Week 12 of the college football season had far from the most exciting matchups on paper, but it made up for it with pure drama. The...
247Sports
USC icons Matt Leinart, Reggie Bush reflect upon UCLA rivalry
USC and UCLA’s rivalry game Saturday night stirs up memories for two iconic Trojans — former Heisman quarterback Matt Leinart and electric running back Reggie Bush. The former USC stars now serve as analysts on FOX College Football’s Big Noon kickoff, and reflected on their best memories from playing against the Bruins.
Caleb Williams takes significant step toward 2022 Heisman Trophy in win over UCLA
Winning the Heisman Trophy is sometimes a product of one player simply transcending everyone and everything else. Cam Newton in 2010 at Auburn or Joe Burrow in 2019 at LSU are examples of players who had phenomenal, historically remarkable seasons no one else could touch. Players who finished behind those two might have had great seasons which — in other years — would have been enough to take home the Heisman.
saturdaytradition.com
Robert Griffin III weighs in on what College Football Playoff will look like
Robert Griffin III weighed in on the multitude of possibilities for the final field of the College Football Playoff rankings by season’s end. The former Baylor and NFL QB says the Georgia, TCU, the winner of The Game and USC are the 4 most likely candidates, but he went into specifics Sunday morning following a wild Cupcake Week.
saturdaytradition.com
ESPN’s Heather Dinich shares pick to win Heisman Trophy
ESPN’s Heather Dinich revealed her pick for the Heisman Trophy on First Take Friday morning. The senior writer says Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud is her pick for Heisman this season. She states that he has made some NFL throws that have to impress voters and has managed some intense pressure in the passing game. She also says Stroud has lived up to all the hype coming into the season.
