ringsidenews.com
Drew McIntyre Accidentally Caught On Microphone Asking About Roman Reigns’ Run-In During SmackDown
WWE has a lot of things going on during a live broadcast. Sometimes people need to communicate about what’s going on, but they don’t mean for it to get caught on a microphone. Unfortunately, that plan doesn’t always work out. Roman Reigns is set to lead The...
ringsidenews.com
What Happened With Jon Moxley After AEW Full Gear Went Off The Air
Jon Moxley headed into AEW Full Gear as the World Champion, and many fans expected him to take the fight to MJF and win the match. However, it didn’t quite turn out that way, and the situation took an interesting turn after AEW Full Gear went off the air.
ringsidenews.com
Spoiler On Becky Lynch’s WWE Return
Becky Lynch was once the top name in WWE’s women’s division, if not the entire company. Her days on top as The Man are over, and The Mom’s comeback was stopped by an untimely injury. It seems that the time has finally come for Becky Lynch to come back around.
ringsidenews.com
Dominik Mysterio Dragged For Sharing Photo Of Girlfriend & Breaking Kayfabe On Social Media
Dominik Mysterio recently joined forces with The Judgment Day and turned his back on his father, Rey Mysterio. The 25-year-old’s conversion to the evil side was significantly influenced by Rhea Ripley. Dominik Mysterio was recently admonished by former WWE head writer Vince Russo for breaking kayfabe on social media.
ringsidenews.com
Jon Moxley Achieves Huge Milestone In AEW After Full Gear
Jon Moxley made his debut at AEW Double Or Nothing 2019 and became a megastar there in no time. He won his first AEW World Title at AEW Revolution back in 2020 and afterwards, he won the title two more times. He also crossed a huge milestone in AEW recently.
ringsidenews.com
Jim Ross Takes Dig At All Out Brawl During AEW Full Gear
All Out 2022 will forever be remembered for the chaos the ensued backstage after the pay-per-view event. CM Punk went on a scathing rant against Adam Page, Colt Cabana, and The Elite and found himself in a comprising position as a result of his outburst. Tonight, AEW once again referenced the All Out brawl.
ringsidenews.com
AEW’s Current Plan For MJF & William Regal After Full Gear
AEW Full Gear concluded with MJF as World Champion. That also saw William Regal turn on Jon Moxley, and now a brand-new chapter begins. According to Dave Meltzer on F4WOnline, the finish for Full Gear’s main event came from Tony Khan. This is something that the company has built toward for weeks. Now, it appears that MJF and William Regal will be a new heel pair, much like Kenny Omega and Don Callis were.
ringsidenews.com
Ken Shamrock Claims That ‘The Rock’ Was Originally His Nickname
Dwayne Johnson already established himself as one of the greatest of all time in the history of professional wrestling. Johnson had an illustrious career in the industry as The Rock, a nickname he still owns the trademark for. However, Ken Shamrock recently claimed that the nickname was actually his. The...
ringsidenews.com
Mia Yim Doesn’t Want To Hear Trolls After WWE Changed Her Name To ‘Michin’
Mia Yim’s initial WWE main roster run did not result in much at all. After a year away from WWE, Yim returned to the company and even got a new name. She also decided to comment on her new name after Raw. Mia Yim shocked everyone when she returned...
ringsidenews.com
Ric Flair Says WWE Locker Room Would Riot If CM Punk Was Handed WrestleMania Main Event Spot
CM Punk has been making headlines ever since the controversial post-media scrum at AEW All Out. During the scrum, his statements resulted in a backstage altercation with The Elite. As a result of which all parties were suspended and stripped of their respective titles. While The Elite returned at AEW...
ringsidenews.com
MJF Is Heading To A Movie Set After AEW World Title Win At Full Gear
MJF became a huge star in AEW very quickly, and he has far exceeded expectations. He considers himself a generational talent, and it is hard to argue with that statement now. Maxwell Jacob Friedman also went crazy after AEW Full Gear and bragged about going to a movie set following his AEW World Title win.
ringsidenews.com
Wheeler Yuta Calls William Regal A Snake After Shocking Betrayal At AEW Full Gear
William Regal’s contributions to the pro wrestling world can never be understated. Lord Regal is considered a genius in the business, but he isn’t someone one can always trust. That was on full display at AEW Full Gear and now Wheeler Yuta reacted to Regal’s betrayal at the event.
ringsidenews.com
Mandy Rose Is The Attraction In Sultry Black One-Piece Photo Drop
Mandy Rose’s growth as a WWE Superstar is well documented now. She has seen the most growth since she came to NXT 2,0. Rose also loves posting thirst traps often and did so once again just to keep her fans happy. Some fans thought Mandy Rose had zero wrestling...
One of the UFC's most exciting fighters is campaigning to be Conor McGregor's comeback opponent in 2023
Michael Chandler wants to be the one Conor McGregor faces in his expected return to the Octagon next year, in the latest UFC news.
ringsidenews.com
Vince McMahon Pranked Big Show On Live TV In Hilarious Santa Claus Segment
Former WWE Superstar Paul Wight used to be known as Big Show in the WWE. He spent more than twenty years there before he decided to take his skills elsewhere. During his time there in the company, he was always subjected to a lot of pranks and made out to be a joke. This included an instance where Vince McMahon pranked him in a huge way.
ringsidenews.com
2023 WWE Royal Rumble Already Breaking Massive Records
WWE will hold their annual Royal Rumble in San Antonio’s Alamodome on January 28th. The show is already a hit among fans by the looks of it because the 2023 event is likely to break a huge record. In fact, the event has already broken some huge records. The...
ringsidenews.com
AEW Locker Room Is Skeptical Of Tony Khan’s Claims About CM Punk & Colt Cabana
CM Punk went on a scathing rant on Colt Cabana, Hangman Page, and The Young Bucks during the AEW All Out press conference. He especially tore into Colt Cabana, questioning his manhood, among other things. It seems AEW talent are skeptical about what Tony Khan had to say about CM Punk and Colt Cabana.
ringsidenews.com
Full Spoiler Lineup Plans For WWE RAW Before Survivor Series WarGames
WWE has one more episode of RAW before Survivor Series WarGames, and we can’t wait to bring you all the news here at Ringside News. Now, we have an idea about the lineup that Triple H’s show has planned. This is your official spoiler warning. Sean Sapp reported...
ringsidenews.com
William Regal Segment Made Official For AEW Dynamite
William Regal’s contributions to the pro wrestling world are always a topic of discussion for a good reason. Lord Regal is truly evil and his actions at AEW Full Gear proved that point. He is also set to be on AEW Dynamite this week. Jon Moxley defended his AEW...
ringsidenews.com
United States Title Match Added To WWE Survivor Series WarGames
Seth Rollins successfully defended his United States Championship against Austin Theory and declared it the most prestigious title on Raw. The Monday Night Messiah will put his title on the against both Theory and Bobby Lashley this Saturday at WWE Survivor Series WarGames. WWE announced that Seth Rollins will defend...
