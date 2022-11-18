ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

What Happened With Jon Moxley After AEW Full Gear Went Off The Air

Jon Moxley headed into AEW Full Gear as the World Champion, and many fans expected him to take the fight to MJF and win the match. However, it didn’t quite turn out that way, and the situation took an interesting turn after AEW Full Gear went off the air.
Spoiler On Becky Lynch’s WWE Return

Becky Lynch was once the top name in WWE’s women’s division, if not the entire company. Her days on top as The Man are over, and The Mom’s comeback was stopped by an untimely injury. It seems that the time has finally come for Becky Lynch to come back around.
Jon Moxley Achieves Huge Milestone In AEW After Full Gear

Jon Moxley made his debut at AEW Double Or Nothing 2019 and became a megastar there in no time. He won his first AEW World Title at AEW Revolution back in 2020 and afterwards, he won the title two more times. He also crossed a huge milestone in AEW recently.
Jim Ross Takes Dig At All Out Brawl During AEW Full Gear

All Out 2022 will forever be remembered for the chaos the ensued backstage after the pay-per-view event. CM Punk went on a scathing rant against Adam Page, Colt Cabana, and The Elite and found himself in a comprising position as a result of his outburst. Tonight, AEW once again referenced the All Out brawl.
AEW’s Current Plan For MJF & William Regal After Full Gear

AEW Full Gear concluded with MJF as World Champion. That also saw William Regal turn on Jon Moxley, and now a brand-new chapter begins. According to Dave Meltzer on F4WOnline, the finish for Full Gear’s main event came from Tony Khan. This is something that the company has built toward for weeks. Now, it appears that MJF and William Regal will be a new heel pair, much like Kenny Omega and Don Callis were.
Ken Shamrock Claims That ‘The Rock’ Was Originally His Nickname

Dwayne Johnson already established himself as one of the greatest of all time in the history of professional wrestling. Johnson had an illustrious career in the industry as The Rock, a nickname he still owns the trademark for. However, Ken Shamrock recently claimed that the nickname was actually his. The...
MJF Is Heading To A Movie Set After AEW World Title Win At Full Gear

MJF became a huge star in AEW very quickly, and he has far exceeded expectations. He considers himself a generational talent, and it is hard to argue with that statement now. Maxwell Jacob Friedman also went crazy after AEW Full Gear and bragged about going to a movie set following his AEW World Title win.
Mandy Rose Is The Attraction In Sultry Black One-Piece Photo Drop

Mandy Rose’s growth as a WWE Superstar is well documented now. She has seen the most growth since she came to NXT 2,0. Rose also loves posting thirst traps often and did so once again just to keep her fans happy. Some fans thought Mandy Rose had zero wrestling...
Vince McMahon Pranked Big Show On Live TV In Hilarious Santa Claus Segment

Former WWE Superstar Paul Wight used to be known as Big Show in the WWE. He spent more than twenty years there before he decided to take his skills elsewhere. During his time there in the company, he was always subjected to a lot of pranks and made out to be a joke. This included an instance where Vince McMahon pranked him in a huge way.
2023 WWE Royal Rumble Already Breaking Massive Records

WWE will hold their annual Royal Rumble in San Antonio’s Alamodome on January 28th. The show is already a hit among fans by the looks of it because the 2023 event is likely to break a huge record. In fact, the event has already broken some huge records. The...
AEW Locker Room Is Skeptical Of Tony Khan’s Claims About CM Punk & Colt Cabana

CM Punk went on a scathing rant on Colt Cabana, Hangman Page, and The Young Bucks during the AEW All Out press conference. He especially tore into Colt Cabana, questioning his manhood, among other things. It seems AEW talent are skeptical about what Tony Khan had to say about CM Punk and Colt Cabana.
Full Spoiler Lineup Plans For WWE RAW Before Survivor Series WarGames

WWE has one more episode of RAW before Survivor Series WarGames, and we can’t wait to bring you all the news here at Ringside News. Now, we have an idea about the lineup that Triple H’s show has planned. This is your official spoiler warning. Sean Sapp reported...
William Regal Segment Made Official For AEW Dynamite

William Regal’s contributions to the pro wrestling world are always a topic of discussion for a good reason. Lord Regal is truly evil and his actions at AEW Full Gear proved that point. He is also set to be on AEW Dynamite this week. Jon Moxley defended his AEW...
United States Title Match Added To WWE Survivor Series WarGames

Seth Rollins successfully defended his United States Championship against Austin Theory and declared it the most prestigious title on Raw. The Monday Night Messiah will put his title on the against both Theory and Bobby Lashley this Saturday at WWE Survivor Series WarGames. WWE announced that Seth Rollins will defend...

