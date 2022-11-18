ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

ringsidenews.com

What Happened With Jon Moxley After AEW Full Gear Went Off The Air

Jon Moxley headed into AEW Full Gear as the World Champion, and many fans expected him to take the fight to MJF and win the match. However, it didn’t quite turn out that way, and the situation took an interesting turn after AEW Full Gear went off the air.
wrestleview.com

Former WWE Female Superstar Makes History

Former WWE female superstar Kairi Sane has made history. Now going by KAIRI, she became the first-ever IWGP Women’s Champion crowned at NJPW x STARDOM Historic X-Over when she defeated Mayu Iwatani in the main event. The finish saw KAIRI hit Iwatani with a spinning backfist and then go...
ringsidenews.com

MJF Is Heading To A Movie Set After AEW World Title Win At Full Gear

MJF became a huge star in AEW very quickly, and he has far exceeded expectations. He considers himself a generational talent, and it is hard to argue with that statement now. Maxwell Jacob Friedman also went crazy after AEW Full Gear and bragged about going to a movie set following his AEW World Title win.
ringsidenews.com

AEW’s Current Plan For MJF & William Regal After Full Gear

AEW Full Gear concluded with MJF as World Champion. That also saw William Regal turn on Jon Moxley, and now a brand-new chapter begins. According to Dave Meltzer on F4WOnline, the finish for Full Gear’s main event came from Tony Khan. This is something that the company has built toward for weeks. Now, it appears that MJF and William Regal will be a new heel pair, much like Kenny Omega and Don Callis were.
PWMania

Saraya Wins Her First Match in Five Years at AEW Full Gear (Video)

Saraya (fka Paige in WWE) faced Britt Baker in a highly anticipated grudge match on Saturday night’s AEW Full Gear pay-per-view. This was Saraya’s first professional match since 2017 when she was forced to retire due to a neck injury. From the start, there were a lot of...
wrestlingheadlines.com

Jade Cargill Bests Nyla Rose At AEW Full Gear, Improves To 42-0 and Remains TBS Champion

Tonight’s AEW Full Gear pay-per-view featured the undefeated Jade Cargill defending the TBs championship against Nyla Rose, a bout that also had Cargill’s undefeated streak on the line. Rose paid tribute to the great late Eddie Guerrero by entering the matchup in Guerrero’s Cadillac, with her manager, WWE...
wrestletalk.com

Several Betrayals During AEW Full Gear Match

There were several betrayals during one match on tonight’s AEW pay-per-view, Full Gear when two factions squared off. On tonight’s AEW pay-per-view, AEW Full Gear (November 19) after a massive match, a champion was finally able to retain their title. Within the big match, several betrayals within the...
ringsidenews.com

Jon Moxley Achieves Huge Milestone In AEW After Full Gear

Jon Moxley made his debut at AEW Double Or Nothing 2019 and became a megastar there in no time. He won his first AEW World Title at AEW Revolution back in 2020 and afterwards, he won the title two more times. He also crossed a huge milestone in AEW recently.
ringsidenews.com

Jim Ross Takes Dig At All Out Brawl During AEW Full Gear

All Out 2022 will forever be remembered for the chaos the ensued backstage after the pay-per-view event. CM Punk went on a scathing rant against Adam Page, Colt Cabana, and The Elite and found himself in a comprising position as a result of his outburst. Tonight, AEW once again referenced the All Out brawl.
wrestleview.com

Major Title Change And Heel Turn At AEW Full Gear

MJF is the new AEW World Champion. MJF defeated Jon Moxley at Full Gear on Saturday, with help from William Regal. Below is an excerpt from Chris Gerics recap of how it all went down. Moxley stalks MJF as MJF is just dead weight in the ring now; Mox taunts...
ringsidenews.com

Post-Survivor Series Edition Of WWE SmackDown Airing On FS1

Survivor Series 2022 is only days away from taking place in the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. WWE has yet to unveil the fifth and final participant in the Women’s WarGames match for their upcoming premium live event. Triple H is keeping the big revelation for WWE SmackDown this Friday. That being said, the company still has plans for after Survivor Series, and they are forced to switch up SmackDown for a week.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
ringsidenews.com

AEW Locker Room Is Skeptical Of Tony Khan’s Claims About CM Punk & Colt Cabana

CM Punk went on a scathing rant on Colt Cabana, Hangman Page, and The Young Bucks during the AEW All Out press conference. He especially tore into Colt Cabana, questioning his manhood, among other things. It seems AEW talent are skeptical about what Tony Khan had to say about CM Punk and Colt Cabana.
ringsidenews.com

United States Title Match Added To WWE Survivor Series WarGames

Seth Rollins successfully defended his United States Championship against Austin Theory and declared it the most prestigious title on Raw. The Monday Night Messiah will put his title on the against both Theory and Bobby Lashley this Saturday at WWE Survivor Series WarGames. WWE announced that Seth Rollins will defend...

