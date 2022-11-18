Read full article on original website
Become a Greater Lakes Region Children’s Auction super bidder
LACONIA — Supporting local children in need doesn’t take superheroes — it takes super bidders. The Greater Lakes Region Children’s Auction has a wonderful benefit for bidders at this year’s auction, scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 6 through Friday, Dec. 9, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., at the Belknap Marketplace. Anyone looking to increase their chances of being a winning bidder — while increasing their support of the auction — can become a super bidder. This year’s super bidder promotion is generously sponsored by Bonnette, Page and Stone.
Moultonborough food pantry hosts open house Dec. 17
MOULTONBOROUGH — This year marks the 10th anniversary of the Lakes Region Food Pantry of Moultonborough. The thrift store opened in the spring of 2013 and all proceeds support the food pantry. Throughout the year, and particularly during the holidays when need is so greatly felt, donations from near and far have enabled programs for Lakes Region clients. They include: monthly food vouchers, summer lunch, sneaker, backpack programs and more.
Bristol United Church of Christ Women’s Fellowship Christmas Fair Dec. 3
BRISTOL — A Christmas Fair in the Fellowship Hall at the Bristol United Church of Christ, will be held on Saturday, Dec. 3, 9 a.m. to noon. There will be free hot mulled cider to enjoy as shoppers select from the heavily laden baked goods table, crafts made by the ladies and gently used Christmas decorations. The gently used items are not priced but are sold by donation.
Bid early on dozens of high value Items starting Nov. 25 at the Childfren's Auction
LACONIA — Any registered auction bidder can go online to ChildrensAuction.org and bid early on fantastic, high-value items at the Greater Lakes Region Children’s Auction, running this year from Tuesday, Dec. 6 through Friday, Dec. 9, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., at the Belknap Marketplace, starting at 8 a.m. on Black Friday, Nov. 25 through Tuesday, Dec. 6. Want a sneak peek at these amazing items? Check out this partial list:
Santa Land program scheduled for Dec. 2-3
GILFORD — The Gilford Parks and Recreation Department and Gilford Youth Center will be sponsoring the 13th annual Santa Land program on Friday, Dec. 2, from 5 to 7:30 p.m., and Saturday, Dec. 3, from 10 a.m. to noon, in the Gilford Youth Center. This fun-filled program offers area youth the opportunity to participate in some holiday themed games and activities leading up to opportunity for their parents to take their picture with Santa Claus.
Find Frankie the Elf starts on Dec. 2
FRANKLIN — Stop by participating businesses in Franklin from Friday, Dec. 2 through Dec.16 at noon, and while you are shopping, browsing in the library or enjoying a cup of coffee or snack — take look around and see if you can spot Frankie the Elf hiding behind a book, or a table or shelf.
Caroline Colby of Gilford clinches national equestrian title
GILFORD — When Caroline Colby, 16, a junior at Gilford High School, rode for all of six minutes in the U.S. Dressage Finals last week on the horse she’s trained for two-and-a-half years, it wasn’t just business as usual. And it was more than a walk in the park.
Gilford’s Holiday Home Decorating Contest deadline Dec. 8
GILFORD — The Gilford Parks and Recreation Department and the Gilford District PTA are co-sponsoring a Holiday Home Decorating Contest for the residents of Gilford. There is no fee to enter and winners will receive a gift card to a local restaurant as well as a yard sign for bragging rights. Deadline to enter is Thursday, Dec. 8. For more information on how to enter, visit the Parks and Recreation website at gilfordrec.com or call the office at 603-527-4722.
Volunteers install new ramp to Wetlands Walk's boardwalk
GILFORD — On United Way’s Day of Caring, a new ramp was added to the Wetlands Walk’s boardwalk. People pushing jogging strollers should go to the second entrance off of Gunstock’s Brook Run trail if coming from the small parking lot on the right just after leaving Rt. 11-A. Volunteers built the ramp, removed rocks from the path and relocated it a bit for easier access. That day another bike loop was installed and easy basic maintenance done. The boardwalk’s care relies on volunteers, donations and grants.
AARP teaches cyber fraud protection at Moultonborough Library
MOULTONBOROUGH — Mark your calendars for Monday, Dec. 12, at noon, when AARP will be presenting “Cyber Safety: How to stay connected and protected.” Learn how to protect yourself this shopping season. The internet is a goldmine for scam artists and the number of people who get...
Rep. Mike Bordes: It's an honor to be able to continue serving Laconia in the Statehouse
Thank you to all Laconia residents who voted in the 2022 general election and exercised the incredible right to vote. Thank you also for reelecting me to the Statehouse for another two years. I am truly honored to be the top vote-getter in Laconia.
Gilford property owners to see slightly smaller tax bill
GILFORD — Property owners will see a slight drop in their property tax bill after the town’s tax rate came in fractionally lower than the current levy. The new tax rate, as set by the state, is $12.25 per $1,000 of assessed value, which is 0.2% below the previous rate of $12.28.
Laconia Police Log
LACONIA — Police handled 54 service calls from 8 a.m. Thursday to 8 a.m. Friday.
