The Cottages of Paradise Point on Fort Myers Beach reduced to an empty lot after Ian
The Cottages of Paradise Point have been on Fort Myers Beach for over 20 years, and now they’ve been demolished after Hurricane Ian. A site once filled with cottages transformed into a desolate empty lot after Hurricane Ian. Dennis and Lisa Greenspon told WINK News it would be too...
Woman grabs hundreds of dollars from Cape Coral pizzeria
Paradise Pizza in Cape Coral hopes someone can help find a woman who they said took hundreds of dollars in cash. The woman took the cash when the only server in the restaurant went to grab her to-go order. Walking out of a restaurant with a pizza and a side...
Araya Sushi Asian Grill closing, Red Lobster closes in Naples
Araya Sushi Asian Grill in North Naples is permanently closing the day before Thanksgiving after operating for more than nine years. . Araya opened in October 2014 in the former Dunkin’ Donuts space next to CiCi’s Pizza in Uptown Center, just east of Sam’s Club on Immokalee Road in North Naples. It was the second restaurant for residents Jon and On Augsondthung.
Fort Myers Beach couple ripped apart during Ian
Pictures are what Jo Ann Knobloch clings to when she thinks of her husband. Because too often, all she remembers are dark, haunting flashbacks of his sudden death during Hurricane Ian. Karl Knobloch, 80, was one of 61 victims in Lee County whose life was cut short by the category...
Pharmacist arrested for stealing more than $90K in medication
A pharmacist has been arrested after he stole more than $90,000 worth of medication from a South Florida pharmacy.
Port Charlotte pharmacist steals more than $90k worth of medication
A pharmacist working in Port Charlotte was arrested after he confessed to stealing more than $90k worth of medication
Fort Myers Beach woman arrested, accused of burglarizing Smash Fitness in Cape Coral
Cape Coral police have arrested a Fort Myers Beach woman they say burglarized a gym on Saturday. Tracey Ischelle Omilian, 53, faces charges of petit theft, resisting arrest with violence, battery on a law enforcement officer and burglary, in addition to possession of drug paraphernalia. Cape Coral police say they...
Families torn apart by Hurricane Ian as death toll continues
Families lost loved ones, and Fort Myers Beach will never be the same after Hurricane Ian took its toll on residents and Southwest Florida. Bob Campbell is one of the unfortunate people who lost a family member in the storm. Campbell survived Ian in his home right next door to...
Fishermen's Village plans for multi-million dollar expansion
Before they take their plans to the board in January, they are first hoping to get some community input on their development plans.
Wilson Blvd closed in Collier County due to small brush fire
Collier County Sheriff's Office said lanes on Wilson Boulevard are closed due to a small brush fire in the area
First Fort Myers Beach store reopens since Ian
"FMB strong. We’re here, we’re strong. We’re going to rebuild and we’re going to do it together," one Tunaskin customer said.
Request denied by FP&L to remove tree from power line on disabled man's home
NORTH PORT, Fla. - The city of North Port felt some of the worst of Hurricane Ian’s wrath. It's been seven weeks since the storm, but a homeowner, who has a disability and a limited budget, is worried the tree that fell from an abandoned property onto his home's power lines could eventually catch fire.
Buyers purchasing hurricane-damaged homes in Cape Coral
Homes are being sold as is after Hurricane Ian left them severely damaged. That’s what you will find if you search for Cape Coral on Zillow. The damage is part of the deal. “They’re not in a place where they can afford to rebuild or renovate the home. So their best option is to take what they can and move on forward,” said Gary Benoit, with Cape Premier Realty.
Boat removed from apartment complex with a crane after Hurricane Ian
A 41,000-pound boat had to be lifted above the Riverwalk apartments to be towed away on Friday. After dealing with the floods, winds, and rains of Hurricane Ian, the next hurdle Southwest Florida is overcoming is cleaning up. The residents living at the complex were reminded every day because two...
A look at how Charlotte County is collecting hurricane debris
WINK News is getting a look at how crews are picking up the piles of debris in our area. Charlotte County contracted Ashbritt to help with the cleanup. Multiple sites in the county are close to collecting more than two million cubic yards of debris. The people who live in...
New Red Tide alert for Lee County
The Florida Department of Health in Lee County has issued a Health Alert for the presence of 3 additional red tide blooms.
2 teens dead after vehicle ‘vaults’ off bridge into North Port retention pond
Two people have died after a vehicle crashed into a retention pond in North Port Wednesday night, police said.
1 arrest following fatal North Port shooting
51-year-old Modero Cruz of North Port is being booked into the Sarasota County Jail charged with the murder of 43-year-old Dylan James Baker.
Southwest Florida teen caught killing alligator with machete on camera
A criminal investigation is underway after a video was shared on social media showing a Southwest Florida teenager using a machete to torture and kill an alligator.
9 Southern Cities That are Getting Too Expensive for Retirees
FinanceBuzz is reader-supported. We may receive compensation from the products and services mentioned in this story, but the opinions are the author's own. Compensation may impact where offers appear. We have not included all available products or offers. Learn more about how we make money and our editorial policies. As...
