Detroit, MI

Young Fathers Standing United uplifts Detroit dads

By Meggan Jacobs
 4 days ago

Community Connect Promo - Giving Thanks

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (CW50) - Restoring the hearts of fathers back to their children in order to create strong fathers that in turn will create strong families is the mission of Quan Fish, Founder and CEO of Young Fathers Standing United.  His passion was sparked when he worked in a juvenile detention center where he got to experience working with at-risk young men. "It lit a fire under me," explained Fish.

Young Fathers Standing United Logo

Both the young men and he grew up without fathers and in unstable homes. "We were pretty much predicted to be where they were. They were predicted to be there. And I was, too, according to the data. And so I felt the need to act," explained Quan.

Young Fathers Standing United Golf

So far Fish has helped hundreds of Detroit dads be present in their children's lives. Fish explains it's some of the laws that are hindering these dads, "it should be 50/50, you know, across the board, if a father got his is things in order, man and it would make it so much easier" if the laws were equal in Fish's eyes.

Fish guides the fathers in all aspects of their lives. A big part of his work with these fathers is helping them to gain career experience on his food truck, The Motown Dawg Slingers Food Truck. He tells Paige, "I started in the pandemic and this is one of the hottest industries in Michigan. And I feel like I can teach some that's how to enter into this space." He is currently looking for fathers to join the program and encourages them to email him their resumes by visiting www.313hotdogs.com.

The Motown Dawg Slingers Food Truck

The main thing that Fish wants fathers across Detroit and the surrounding areas to know is that "we are watching, and you are important and to just keep going even though it feels like we're under attack."

To learn more about Young Fathers Standing United visit www.yfsuhelpsdads.org

Watch Community Connect , Saturday at 7 a.m. on CW50

ggmmgg
3d ago

so I think it's great that this guy is doing this but being a father has responsibilities to teach and guide the Young, that's your job as a father more like your responsibility if you can make the kid then you definitely need to teach the child

