Browns Summit — (WLOS) The Owen Warhorses collected the program’s first state championship in thrilling fashion, knocking off Clinton 4-3 in penalty kicks after a 1-1 draw through 120 minutes of play. Davis Kendall equalized for the Warhorses in the 77th minute on his way to earning the 2A Most Valuable Player honors in the match.

CLINTON, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO