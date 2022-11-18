ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CNN

Comments / 0

Related
The Jewish Press

CNN Producer Fired for Antisemitic Remarks

CNN cuts ties with “TeamHitler” producer after Honest Reporting exposed him. The watchdog NGO recently revealed that CNN producer Idris Muktar Ibrahim had declared himself a member of “#TeamHitler” on Twitter while describing Hamas terrorists as “freedpm [sic] fighters… definding [sic] their land.”. “After...
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
173K+
Post
1034M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy