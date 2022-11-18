Read full article on original website
Related
A fired Twitter engineer said he would have come up with 'way cleverer and more devastating jokes' about Elon Musk if he'd known he was getting canned
The former Twitter worker said he believes he was fired for violating for criticizing Elon Musk on Slack, but was never given a specific reason.
Elon Musk's 'hardcore' work ultimatum was a deliberate plan to push Twitter employees out after he was warned against cutting more than 50% of staff
Elon Musk originally wanted to lay off significantly more than half of Twitter's staff, but was advised against the move, Platformer reported.
Elon Musk referenced the Bible and said he won't allow Sandy Hook conspiracy theorist Alex Jones back on Twitter on the same day he reinstated Trump's account
Elon Musk said he has "no mercy" for people who exploit children's deaths "for gain" when asked about bringing Alex Jones back to Twitter.
Elon Musk fired Twitter's head of sales after she refused to sack more employees. He had previously begged her not to resign.
Elon Musk begged Twitter's head of sales, Robin Wheeler, not to resign but then sacked her anyway after she refused to fire more employees.
Elon Musk posts pictures with engineers as they leave a Twitter 'code review' at 1:30 a.m.
Musk emailed employees on Friday looking for staff who could "write software" and asked them to gather at Twitter headquarters later in the day.
The Jewish Press
CNN Producer Fired for Antisemitic Remarks
CNN cuts ties with “TeamHitler” producer after Honest Reporting exposed him. The watchdog NGO recently revealed that CNN producer Idris Muktar Ibrahim had declared himself a member of “#TeamHitler” on Twitter while describing Hamas terrorists as “freedpm [sic] fighters… definding [sic] their land.”. “After...
Elon Musk summons Twitter engineers amid mass resignations and puts up poll on Trump ban
Elon Musk emailed Twitter staff on Friday asking that any employees who write software code report to the 10th floor of the office in San Francisco in the early afternoon, according to multiple news reports. The billionaire said in a follow-up email, “If possible, I would appreciate it if you...
Why this former SpaceX employee wrote an open letter condemning Musk's behavior
Paige Holland-Thielen says she was fired from SpaceX after writing an open letter calling on the company to publicly condemn Elon Musk's behavior on social media and "to have a reasonable response to sexual harassment complaints." Eight former SpaceX employees filed labor-law complaints.
Liberals denounce Elon Musk as Republicans cheer: Reactions to Donald Trump being unbanned on Twitter
Elon Musk reinstated former President Donald Trump's Twitter account Saturday night after a nearly two-year ban, spurring mixed reactions.
The Google Pixel Watch is a great fit for Pixel owners and Fitbit fans
If you own a Pixel phone or want a smartwatch with the full fitness capabilities of a Fitbit, the Pixel Watch is for you.
CNN
1M+
Followers
173K+
Post
1034M+
Views
ABOUT
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 0