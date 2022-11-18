Read full article on original website
Just Me - A Native Texas
3d ago
What is the reason they keep putting these articles out about her? Her book? All these articles makes her seem unstable.
Michelle Obama says Americans ‘weren’t ready’ for her natural hair
Former first lady said she decided to straighten her hair as Americans were ‘just getting adjusted’ to a Black first family
Michelle Obama admits to hating her appearance in new book
Michelle Obama “hates” how she looks, “all the time and no matter what”, she has revealed in her new book. The Light We Carry, the former First Lady’s second memoir, builds on her 2018 title Becoming, and aims to be a “toolkit to live boldly”. In the new book, which was extracted in the Guardian’s Saturday magazine, Obama discusses ways to overcome one’s “fearful mind”, which she likens to “a life partner you didn’t choose”.
A woman interrupts President Barack Obama’s speech with a steamy compliment
Barack Obama is one of the most handsome presidents the United States has had, and his supporters believe it too! During his speech on a campaign trail in Detroit, Michigan, Michelle Obama’s husband got a steamy compliment from a crowd member. While speaking to the audience at the...
Michelle Obama reveals whether she'd run for US president
Michelle Obama has addressed a question she has repeatedly been asked over the years - whether or not she will run for president.The former first lady has already had experience in the White House, during her husband Barack Obama’s presidency from 2009 to 2017.Speaking to Naga Munchetty on BBC Breakfast, Ms Obama admitted that she “detests” being asked whether she would ever consider running for the top position herself, and gave a straightforward answer.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
Michelle Obama Admits She Experienced Weight Gain During Menopause: It ‘Creeps’ Up
Fitness past 50. The former FLOTUS talked about getting older and how it's affected her famously toned arms.
Michelle Obama reveals why she would not hug King Charles after breaking protocol by hugging Queen Elizabeth
Michelle Obama explained why she would not try to hug King Charles III despite breaking protocol back in 2009 by hugging Queen Elizabeth II.The former First Lady addressed how she’d interacted with the King during a recent interview with BBC Breakfast to promote her new book, The Light We Carry.During the conversation, she participated in a round of quick-fire questions, where the host Naga Munchetty mentioned how Obama previously made headlines for putting her arm around the Queen during a visit for a G20 summit at Buckingham Palace. “There was a huge reaction when you broke protocol, when you...
See how Michelle Obama reacted when her daughters told her their house rules
Former First Lady Michelle Obama is sharing the moment she realized that the children she raised are now adults themselves with their own rules. In a segment on Hoda & Jenna on Monday, Obama shared that her two daughters, Malia, 24, and Sasha, 21, now live together as they enter their next phase of life. But that life transition has come with changes that Obama said she didn't see coming.
Chelsea Clinton’s Husband Marc Mezvinsky Is Her Teammate for Life! See Her Rare Quotes About Marriage
Former first daughter Chelsea Clinton and her husband, Marc Mezvinsky, went from childhood crushes to happily married. The couple wed in 2010 and have since shared rare insight into their marriage and family life with their three kids. The She Persisted author and the investor met in the ‘90s at...
Michelle Obama Talked About Gaining Weight And Said She Doesn't Care About Having "Michelle Obama Arms"
"I have to be more mindful, not obsessive, but more mindful."
Michelle Obama Steps Out in Denim on Denim & Red Stiletto Boots for ‘The Light We Carry’ Book Tour with Ellen DeGeneres
Michelle Obama kicked off her book tour for “The Light We Carry” yesterday at the Warner Theater in Washington alongside former talk show host and comedian Ellen DeGeneres. To commemorate the journey, DeGeneres posted a short clip of the pair backstage getting hyped up to go on stage.
Ivanka Trump Wears Grace Kelly-inspired Blue Dress for Tiffany Trump’s Wedding at Mar-a-Lago
Ivanka Trump attended her half-sister Tiffany Trump’s wedding to Michael Boulos on Nov. 12 in Palm Beach, Florida, at Mar-a-Lago, wearing a blue “To Catch a Thief”-inspired dress by Galia Lahav. To celebrate her sister’s nuptials, where she served as a bridesmaid, Ivanka wore a Grecian-style baby...
Prince Harry Reportedly Asked His Friends—and His Exes—to Break Their Silence for “Spare”
Prince Harry’s voice might not be the only one we hear in his forthcoming memoir, Spare, due out on January 10, 2023. According to multiple outlets, the Duke of Sussex contacted both friends and exes to share their experiences for the forthcoming book, and, though The Telegraph claims that some were happy to cooperate, The Sun reports that others were “stunned” by the prince’s request, especially after years of Harry demanding discretion about his private life.
Chelsea and Bill Clinton Share Throwback Photos for 'Mom, Grandmother and Role Model' Hillary's 75th Birthday
Hillary Clinton's milestone birthday was publicly celebrated by family members Wednesday Chelsea Clinton and former President Bill Clinton sent sweet messages to Hillary Clinton on the former first lady and secretary of state's 75th birthday Wednesday, posting throwback photos in honor of the milestone occasion. "Wishing the happiest of birthdays to my mom, @HillaryClinton!" Chelsea, 42, wrote on Twitter, alongside a photo of her and her mom wearing red hats and festive outfits while visiting a clown school in Paris for their TV show. "Couldn't ask for a better mom,...
Stephen Colbert Taunts Donald Trump With 2 Things About Barack Obama He'll 'Never Have'
"The Late Show" comedian riffed on a rally exchange involving Obama.
5 reasons Donald Trump really doesn't want his tax returns released
Donald Trump broke with recent tradition for presidents and presidential candidates by refusing to release his past tax records, insisting that he was under audit and therefore could not release the returns.
Michelle Obama Says Barack Is “Concerned,” But “Not Crazy” When It Comes to Their Daughters’ Dating Lives
While Michelle and Barack Obama have long-solidified their relationship as the ultimate couple goals, Michelle’s latest interview — which gave viewers a look at how the duo is handling their daughters Sasha and Malia’s new dating lives — may have just earned them a spot as parent goals, too.
Michelle Obama Playfully Recalls Daughters Hosting Her and Barack for Cocktails: 'Martinis Were a Little Weak'
Former first lady Michelle Obama has always been proud of her daughters, but in her forthcoming book, The Light We Carry, she talks about a new level of pride that comes with seeing Malia and Sasha flourish as roommates while they navigate adulthood. Still, there are a couple aspects of...
Michelle Obama Launches Book Tour with Warning to Paparazzi: Leave Her Daughters Alone
In The Light We Carry, out now, the former first lady gingerly shares stories about her parenting of Sasha and Malia As Michelle Obama hits the road on Tuesday to promote her new book to audiences in six cities, she wants photographers and the news media to know that her daughters remain off-limits. On the eve of publication of The Light We Carry, Obama, 58, said in an interview with People en Español that the hardest truth she shares in the part-memoir, part-self-help book is anything having...
Psychologist Jordan Peterson Says Meghan Markle’s Voice ‘Drips With Falsehood’
Meghan Markle started her Archetypes podcast earlier this year. One thing experts are noticing is the sudden change in Meghan's voice.
'Shook me profoundly': Michelle Obama shares her thoughts on Trump 2016 win
Juana Summers, co-host of NPR's All Things Considered, joins "CNN This Morning" to discuss her interview with former first lady Michelle Obama.
