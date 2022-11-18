In The Light We Carry, out now, the former first lady gingerly shares stories about her parenting of Sasha and Malia As Michelle Obama hits the road on Tuesday to promote her new book to audiences in six cities, she wants photographers and the news media to know that her daughters remain off-limits. On the eve of publication of The Light We Carry, Obama, 58, said in an interview with People en Español that the hardest truth she shares in the part-memoir, part-self-help book is anything having...

7 DAYS AGO