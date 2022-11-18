ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Raleigh News & Observer

Answering Your Las Vegas Raiders Questions: is Davis Broke?

HENDERSON, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders have one of the most passionate fan bases in all of the professional sports. Each week we endeavor to answer the emails and questions that you send us. So let's get right at this week's mailbag:. Hondo, I love your work, man. I read this...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Wichita Eagle

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Denver Broncos Live Game Updates

The Las Vegas Raiders (2-7) are facing a Denver Broncos (3-6) team in total rebuild mode. While no one inside the Silver and Black organization are calling the Raiders season a rebuild, sadly at an abysmal 2-7, that is the feel of the game. Last week they lost a game...
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Raiders Fans React To Latest Derek Carr Rumor Thanks To ESPN

Losing often brings out the worst in terms of coverage for a sports team. Right now, the Las Vegas Raiders and their frustrated signal-caller Derek Carr sit at 2-7. It’s far from where this team was during training camp, with sky-high expectations. As a result, much speculation, conjecture, and “rumors” have begun to prop up recently regarding Carr’s future. Most recently, ESPN’s Dan Graziano added fuel to the fire.
Yardbarker

2022 Las Vegas Raiders Fantasy Football Tracker

It’s time for another update to your Las Vegas Raiders Fantasy Football Tracker. Despite the Raiders’ loss to the Indianapolis Colts, several players put up decent fantasy totals. All Raiders fantasy football stats from previous games will come from ESPN, and all points will be based on standard PPR formats.
Yardbarker

From the Raiders' Locker Room: OL Dylan Parham

HENDERSON, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders (2-7) find themselves on the road against their fellow AFC West opponent the Denver Broncos (3-6) this week. The Silver and Black are desperate for a win, and facing the struggling Broncos on the road is no easy task. We spoke in the locker room...
DENVER, CO
NFL

Raiders WR Davante Adams (abdomen) active vs. Broncos

During some hard times for the Las Vegas Raiders, there's a sigh of relief ahead of Sunday's kickoff. Star wide receiver Davante Adams is officially active for the Raiders' Week 11 matchup against the host Denver Broncos. Adams is dealing with an abdomen injury that drew a questionable designation on...
DENVER, CO

