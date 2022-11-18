Read full article on original website
“That was huge. That set it up.”
Coach Josh McDaniels' entire final thoughts on the Las Vegas Raiders vs. Denver Broncos
HENDERSON, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders have one of the most passionate fan bases in all of the professional sports. Each week we endeavor to answer the emails and questions that you send us. So let's get right at this week's mailbag:. Hondo, I love your work, man. I read this...
Raiders coach Josh McDaniels is now undefeated against his former team. McDaniels, who was fired from the Broncos in 2010 after going 11-17, and the Raiders shocked the Broncos on Sunday in overtime at Empower Field at Mile High. He also beat Denver on Oct. 2 in Las Vegas. "I...
The Las Vegas Raiders (2-7) are facing a Denver Broncos (3-6) team in total rebuild mode. While no one inside the Silver and Black organization are calling the Raiders season a rebuild, sadly at an abysmal 2-7, that is the feel of the game. Last week they lost a game...
Even amid a less-than-stellar first season as the Las Vegas Raiders' head coach, Josh McDaniels expressed his gratitude for team owner Mark Davis' endorsement.
The Raiders snapped a three-game losing streak
Losing often brings out the worst in terms of coverage for a sports team. Right now, the Las Vegas Raiders and their frustrated signal-caller Derek Carr sit at 2-7. It’s far from where this team was during training camp, with sky-high expectations. As a result, much speculation, conjecture, and “rumors” have begun to prop up recently regarding Carr’s future. Most recently, ESPN’s Dan Graziano added fuel to the fire.
In a refurbished and reformatted First Impressions Colts Cover-2 podcast, IndyStar insiders Joel A. Erickson and Nate Atkins run down a list of categories to break down everything that happened in Sunday's 17-16 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Colts Cover-2 Podcast: Colts lose heartbreaker to Eagles
It’s time for another update to your Las Vegas Raiders Fantasy Football Tracker. Despite the Raiders’ loss to the Indianapolis Colts, several players put up decent fantasy totals. All Raiders fantasy football stats from previous games will come from ESPN, and all points will be based on standard PPR formats.
HENDERSON, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders (2-7) find themselves on the road against their fellow AFC West opponent the Denver Broncos (3-6) this week. The Silver and Black are desperate for a win, and facing the struggling Broncos on the road is no easy task. We spoke in the locker room...
During some hard times for the Las Vegas Raiders, there's a sigh of relief ahead of Sunday's kickoff. Star wide receiver Davante Adams is officially active for the Raiders' Week 11 matchup against the host Denver Broncos. Adams is dealing with an abdomen injury that drew a questionable designation on...
