UFC Fight Night 215 faceoff highlights video, photo gallery from Las Vegas

By Ken Hathaway
 4 days ago
LAS VEGAS – All the pre-fight activities are in the books for UFC Fight Night 215 following Friday’s official weigh-ins and faceoffs.

A matchup between heavyweight title hopefuls serves as the headliner of the card.

At the conclusion of the official weigh-ins, the fighters came face to face for final staredowns. Check out the highlights in the video above and a photo gallery from the weigh-ins and faceoffs below.

UFC Fight Night 215 takes place Saturday at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. The card streams on ESPN+.

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC Fight Night 215.

