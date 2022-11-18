UFC Fight Night 215 video: Derrick Lewis crowds Serghei Spivac at final faceoff

LAS VEGAS – Derrick Lewis and Serghei Spivac had their first and final pre-fight encounter on Friday ahead of the UFC Fight Night 215 main event.

After both men came in under the heavyweight limit at official weigh-ins, Lewis (26-10 MMA, 17-8 UFC) and Spivac (15-3 MMA, 6-3 UFC) came face-to-face for a standard staredown prior to Saturday’s headliner, which takes place at the UFC Apex and streams on ESPN+.

Lewis was his standard intense self at the faceoff, while Spivac remained unfazed.

Check out the video above to see the Lewis vs. Spivac staredown ahead of UFC Fight Night 215.

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC Fight Night 215.