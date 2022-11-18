ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

UFC Fight Night 215 video: Derrick Lewis crowds Serghei Spivac at final faceoff

By Mike Bohn, Ken Hathaway
 4 days ago
LAS VEGAS – Derrick Lewis and Serghei Spivac had their first and final pre-fight encounter on Friday ahead of the UFC Fight Night 215 main event.

After both men came in under the heavyweight limit at official weigh-ins, Lewis (26-10 MMA, 17-8 UFC) and Spivac (15-3 MMA, 6-3 UFC) came face-to-face for a standard staredown prior to Saturday’s headliner, which takes place at the UFC Apex and streams on ESPN+.

Lewis was his standard intense self at the faceoff, while Spivac remained unfazed.

Check out the video above to see the Lewis vs. Spivac staredown ahead of UFC Fight Night 215.

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC Fight Night 215.

Francis Ngannou opens up on knee injury prior to UFC 270: 'Everything was designed for me to fall'

Francis Ngannou has given some insight on the knee injury that almost forced him to withdraw from UFC 270. Less than a month out from his title unification bout with Ciryl Gane in January, Ngannou tore his MCL and ACL. But the heavyweight champion, who’s currently in a contract dispute with the UFC, insisted on fighting even though his knee was heavily compromised.
Timur Khizriev sets sights on top featherweights after Bellator 288 win

CHICAGO – After the most important win of his career, Timur Khizriev is ready to turn the page and climb the ladder. Khizriev (12-0 MMA, 1-0 BMMA) outworked longtime Bellator fighter Daniel Weichel (42-14 MMA, 11-6 BMMA) for a unanimous decision win this past Friday on the Bellator 288 main card at Wintrust Arena in Chicago. The victory came in his promotional debut and kept him unbeaten.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

