Wichita Falls, TX

Texoma's Homepage

Father sentenced in death of 4-month-old son

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) – A Wichita Falls man is sentenced to prison for the 2017 murder of his four-month-old son, Carson. Sean Richardson waived his right to a jury trial and pleaded guilty in 30th District Court Friday, November 18, 2022. He was sentenced to 16 years in prison and will get credit for 1,726 […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
kswo.com

Waurika man jailed on charges of rape

WAURIKA, Okla. (KSWO) - A Waurika man is now in police custody and is facing charges of first degree rape. Waurika’s Chief of Police said they arrested a suspect on Wednesday following a four day investigation. The suspect is being identified by court documents as Andrew Javier Gutierrez, 34.
WAURIKA, OK
Texoma's Homepage

Man pleads guilty in hit and run motorcycle crash

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A hit and run driver who went through an intersection and struck a stopped motorcycle, causing it to burst into flames and cause severe burns to the cyclist, pleads guilty. James Zachary Underwood pleaded guilty Thursday, November 17, 2022 in 89th District Court. His plea deal was for 10 years deferred […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Graham Leader

Young County vehicle pursuit ends at Archer line

A San Antonio man and woman were arrested late Tuesday, Nov. 15 following a high-speed vehicle pursuit that began in Young County and ended near the Archer County Line. Lazerus Daleth Brown, 21, and Stacey Lynn Gonzales, 39, were booked in the Young County Jail Wednesday morning with six alleged charges.According to a release from the Young County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 8:29 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, a YCSO deputy observed a gray 2007 Hyundai Sonata operating without a license plate at Hwy. 380 W. and Hwy. 16 N. When the deputy attempted a traffic stop, the driver, identified as...
YOUNG COUNTY, TX
106.3 The Buzz

Texoma’s Most Wanted Fugitives of the Week November 18, 2022

Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers has released the latest list of Texoma's most wanted fugitives of the week. Please remember that these fugitives should be considered dangerous and possibly armed. Never attempt to apprehend these subjects yourself. If you have information on the location of any of these fugitives, please call Crime Stoppers 24 hours a day at 940-322-9888 or toll-free at 1-800-322-9888.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

One injured in pin-in wreck

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A pin in wreck involving two vehicles sent one person to the hospital Friday night. The two vehicle wreck happened near the intersection of Kemp Boulevard and East Elliot Street. Wichita Falls Police said one vehicle went into the ditch in the median. The driver...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
kswo.com

One killed, another injured in I-44 crash Friday night

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A wreck killed one person, and sent another to the hospital, in Lawton Friday night. That’s according to the Lawton Police Department. It happened just before midnight at I-44 and Rogers Lane. Officers found one person dead at the scene, while another went to the...
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

Fire set inside of Lawton business

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton Fire Department was on the scene of a fire at a Lawton business on Thursday, after officials said someone intentionally set fire to the inside of the store. LFD crews were dispatched to the scene around 4:30 p.m. at the Dollar General store on 67th...
LAWTON, OK

