Boyfriend says he’s ‘man enough to accept the consequences’ prior to arrest
According to police, the victim stated multiple times, "Why the [expletive] did you take my vehicle?"
Man convicted of new charge of improper photos in stores
A man who took clandestine photos of women in stores has been convicted on his latest charge of improper invasive recording and has his probation for a previous conviction revoked.
Repeat shoplifter asks for bond reduction, pleads guilty
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A woman with dozens of past theft and shoplifting charges first files to have her bonds reduced on her latest charges so she can get out of jail, then pleads guilty and is released on probation. Chelsea Hoyt, who police say with an accomplice has plagued local merchants for years with […]
Father sentenced in death of 4-month-old son
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) – A Wichita Falls man is sentenced to prison for the 2017 murder of his four-month-old son, Carson. Sean Richardson waived his right to a jury trial and pleaded guilty in 30th District Court Friday, November 18, 2022. He was sentenced to 16 years in prison and will get credit for 1,726 […]
Waurika man jailed on charges of rape
WAURIKA, Okla. (KSWO) - A Waurika man is now in police custody and is facing charges of first degree rape. Waurika’s Chief of Police said they arrested a suspect on Wednesday following a four day investigation. The suspect is being identified by court documents as Andrew Javier Gutierrez, 34.
Man pleads guilty in hit and run motorcycle crash
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A hit and run driver who went through an intersection and struck a stopped motorcycle, causing it to burst into flames and cause severe burns to the cyclist, pleads guilty. James Zachary Underwood pleaded guilty Thursday, November 17, 2022 in 89th District Court. His plea deal was for 10 years deferred […]
Man who terrorized woman for driving slow pleads guilty
A man who terrified a Wichita Falls woman by blocking her car and pointing a gun at her because he apparently thought she was driving too slow pleads guilty to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Young County vehicle pursuit ends at Archer line
A San Antonio man and woman were arrested late Tuesday, Nov. 15 following a high-speed vehicle pursuit that began in Young County and ended near the Archer County Line. Lazerus Daleth Brown, 21, and Stacey Lynn Gonzales, 39, were booked in the Young County Jail Wednesday morning with six alleged charges.According to a release from the Young County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 8:29 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, a YCSO deputy observed a gray 2007 Hyundai Sonata operating without a license plate at Hwy. 380 W. and Hwy. 16 N. When the deputy attempted a traffic stop, the driver, identified as...
Two felons charged with possession of AR-15, body armor
A Bowie man and Wichita Falls woman are jailed for charges of felons in possession of a firearm and body armor after a car and foot chase late Monday night, Nov. 14, 2022.
Texoma’s Most Wanted Fugitives of the Week November 18, 2022
Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers has released the latest list of Texoma's most wanted fugitives of the week. Please remember that these fugitives should be considered dangerous and possibly armed. Never attempt to apprehend these subjects yourself. If you have information on the location of any of these fugitives, please call Crime Stoppers 24 hours a day at 940-322-9888 or toll-free at 1-800-322-9888.
One injured in pin-in wreck
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A pin in wreck involving two vehicles sent one person to the hospital Friday night. The two vehicle wreck happened near the intersection of Kemp Boulevard and East Elliot Street. Wichita Falls Police said one vehicle went into the ditch in the median. The driver...
Former Iowa Park man executed in Oklahoma Thursday morning
The execution is scheduled to take place after midnight, moments after his 63rd birthday.
One killed, another injured in I-44 crash Friday night
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A wreck killed one person, and sent another to the hospital, in Lawton Friday night. That’s according to the Lawton Police Department. It happened just before midnight at I-44 and Rogers Lane. Officers found one person dead at the scene, while another went to the...
Injuries Reported In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Wichita Falls (Wichita Falls, TX)
The Wichita Falls Police Department reported a two-vehicle crash on Thursday. The accident occurred at the intersection of Call Field and Fairway shortly after 7 a.m. According to the officials, the wreck involved a silver Lincoln Navigator and a gray GMC Yukon.
2-vehicle wreck briefly closes part of Fairway Blvd
A two-vehicle collision Thursday morning closed the southbound lanes of Fairway Boulevard.
Fire set inside of Lawton business
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton Fire Department was on the scene of a fire at a Lawton business on Thursday, after officials said someone intentionally set fire to the inside of the store. LFD crews were dispatched to the scene around 4:30 p.m. at the Dollar General store on 67th...
