explorejeffersonpa.com
BREAKING NEWS: Coroner Identifies Woman Killed in Crash on Interstate 80 in Clearfield County
CLEARFIELD CO., Pa. (EYT) – The Clearfield County Coroner has released the identity of a woman who was killed Friday in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 80. According to Clearfield County Coroner Kim Shaffer Snyder, the victim has been identified as Brandi Lynn Rapp, 33, of Clarion. Rapp was...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Police Release Details of Winslow Twp. Crash
WINSLOW TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police have released the details of a recent crash in Winslow Township. According to DuBois-based State Police, this crash happened at 3:10 p.m. on Tuesday, November 15, on Reynoldsville Falls Creek Road in Winslow Township, Jefferson County. Police say a 2006 Ford Expedition...
butlerradio.com
1st Responders Busy Monday Afternoon
Emergency responders were busy assisting at two different incidents Monday afternoon. The first call came into the Butler County 911 Center shortly before 3 p.m. for a crash on Perry Highway (Route 19) in Muddy Creek Township. Crews from Portersville found a vehicle on its side with a female bleeding from an unknown injury.
explorejeffersonpa.com
Area Woman Injured After Vehicle Collides with Deer in Falls Creek Borough
FALLS CREEK BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Police have released the details of a crash that resulted in a local woman being taken to a nearby hospital. According to a release issued by DuBois-based State Police on Monday, November 21, the crash occurred on Washington Avenue in Falls Creek Borough, Jefferson County, at 6:35 p.m. on Saturday, November 5.
explorejeffersonpa.com
Brookville Woman Injured in Two-Vehicle Crash Caused by Snowy Conditions in Oliver Township
JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – A local woman was injured following a two-vehicle collision in Oliver Township on Tuesday afternoon. According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, the crash happened at 2:16 p.m. on Tuesday, November 15, on State Route 36 in Oliver Township, Jefferson County. Police say a 2020 Subaru...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Police: Two Local Men Injured Following Motorcycle Crash on Waterson Road
CLARION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police have released the details of a motorcycle crash in Clarion Township earlier this month that injured two area men. According to Clarion-based State Police, this crash happened around 8:34 p.m. on Saturday, November 12, on Waterson Road in Clarion Township. Police say a...
Minor put in coma after falling off moving car, Philipsburg woman charged
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A child trying to ride on the trunk of a car led to them being rushed to Pittsburgh Children’s hospital and a Philipsburg woman facing charges. According to state police, Brandi Vaughn, 45, was in her car with a group of kids in Decatur Township on Oct. 8 when they […]
explorejeffersonpa.com
Snow-Covered Roadway Contributes to Two-Vehicle Collision on Route 36; One Person Injured
OLIVER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Punxsutawney released details of a two-vehicle collision that occurred last Tuesday on State Route 36 injuring one driver. According to PSP Punxsutawney, the two-vehicle crash happened around 2:16 p.m. on Tuesday, November 15, on State Route 36, north of Cemetery Hill Road, in Oliver Township, Jefferson County, involving 86-year-old Benjamin D. Au, of Punxsutawney, and 65-year-old Barbara M. Marie, of Brookville.
PennDOT’s Regional Traffic Management Center gets ready for winter travel
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Each year winter weather causes hundreds of crashes on Pennsylvania roads. In Clearfield, the Central Regional Transportation Management Center (RTMC) is responsible for 26 counties. On Monday, November 21, officials from four Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) districts held a combined event to discuss winter preparations and how the central […]
explore venango
Police Seeking Information on ATV Stolen in Kingsley Township
KINGSLEY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Marienville are asking for the public’s help with information regarding a theft of an ATV that occurred in Kingsley Township last Tuesday evening. According to Marienville-based State Police, troopers received a report of a theft of an ATV at 9:45...
yourdailylocal.com
State Police Investigating Shooting
HYDETOWN, Pa. – Corry-based Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a shooting that occurred in the Hydetown Volunteer Fire Department parking lot early Saturday morning. According to police, a 26-year-old Titusville man got into a “brief encounter/argument” with Matthew Divido, 29 of Tionesta, at approximately 2:10 a.m. on Nov. 19....
explorejeffersonpa.com
BREAKING NEWS: Speed Limit Reduced on Interstate 80 in Jefferson, Surrounding Counties
JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – The speed limit on Interstate 80 has been reduced in Jefferson and surrounding counties due to snowy weather. According to PennDOT spokesperson Tina Gibbs, the speed limit has been reduced to 55 MPH due to snow squalls moving through the area. The affected areas...
WJAC TV
FBI dive team assists state police with search of Conemaugh River
Johnstown, PA (WJAC) — On Monday, state police were witnessed searching the Conemaugh River in Johnstown's West End. State police confirmed that they requested assistance from an FBI dive crew during the search. Authorities did not provide any details about their investigation or what they were searching for. Stay...
Coroner called to multi-vehicle crash on I-80 in Clearfield County
DUBOIS, Pa. (WTAJ)– The Clearfield County coroner was called to a multi-vehicle crash that caused a hours-long traffic disruption Friday, according to state police. The coroner was called to the crash that took place eastbound on I-80, however, details about the crash are still limited. Eastbound lanes from Exit 97 Route 219 to Exit 101 […]
wtae.com
Butler County fire tears through home overnight
KOPPEL, Pa. — A fire erupted at a home in Koppel, Beaver County, early Sunday. The 911 call came in just after 2 a.m. to a home near the corner of 3rd Avenue and Mount Street. The building appears to have been gutted by the flames. Listen to one...
Westmoreland County man allegedly bit state trooper during arrest
State police in Greensburg have charged a Latrobe man with aggravated assault after he allegedly bit a trooper during an arrest. Tre Sterling Clair Mallin, 21, was placed in the Westmoreland County Jail after troopers said he fought with them while they were attempting to handcuff him. Mallin struck a...
Coroner called to multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 80: report
The coroner’s office was called to a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 80 in Clearfield County, where a snow squall warning was in effect, according to reports. WJAC reported Clearfield County Coroner Kim Shaffer-Snyder confirmed to the outlet that her office was dispatched to the multi-vehicle crash, near DuBois. Earlier...
explorejeffersonpa.com
State Police Calls: Troopers Investigating Cruelty to Animals in Big Run Borough
JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) — Area state police responded to the following incidents:. Troopers Investigating Cruelty to Animals in Big Run Borough. Punxsutawney-based State Police received a report of cruelty to animals around 1:31 p.m. on Thursday, November 17. Police say the incident occurred along East Main Street in...
Johnstown woman jailed for stabbing man’s nose with large knife, police report
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Johnstown woman is facing felony charges after allegedly stabbing a man in the nose following an argument over an ashtray Monday. Tesia Nelson, 27, was hit with felony counts of aggravated assault and endangering the welfare of children as a result of an alleged stabbing that occurred in the […]
explore venango
Oil City Woman Accused of Under-Ringing at Walmart Self-Checkout Lane
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An Oil City woman is facing charges for allegedly under-ringing at Cranberry Township’s Walmart self-checkout lane. According to court documents, Franklin-based State Police filed criminal charges against 30-year-old Stephanie Jean in Magisterial District Judge Patrick E. Lowrey’s office on November 15. The...
