Read full article on original website
Related
abc17news.com
One person killed in rollover of bus chartered by Brandeis University, school says
A Brandeis University undergraduate student was killed Saturday night in bus rollover accident near the Brandeis campus in Waltham, Massachusetts, according to the school. Preliminary investigations suggest 27 students were on the shuttle when it crashed into a tree on South Street about 10:30 p.m., according to a statement from Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Waltham Chief of Police Kevin O’Connell. The cause of the crash is unknown.
abc17news.com
Gay club shooting suspect evaded Colorado’s red flag gun law
DENVER (AP) — A year and a half before he was arrested in the Colorado Springs gay nightclub shooting that left five people dead, Anderson Lee Aldrich allegedly threatened his mother with a homemade bomb, forcing neighbors in surrounding homes to evacuate while the bomb squad and crisis negotiators talked him into surrendering.
abc17news.com
Sheriff, group sue to block strict Oregon gun control law
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — An Oregon gun rights group and a county sheriff have filed a federal lawsuit challenging a voter-approved ballot measure that is one of the strictest gun control laws in the nation. The Oregon Firearms Federation and Sherman County Sheriff Brad Lohrey filed the lawsuit Friday in U.S. District Court contending the measure scheduled to take effect Dec. 8 is unconstitutional because it violates the Second Amendment. Oregon voters earlier this month approved the measure that requires residents to obtain a permit to purchase a gun, bans magazines over 10 rounds except in some circumstances and creates a statewide firearms database.
abc17news.com
Anti-transgender legislation resonates on Day of Remembrance
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Statehouse victories for Republicans this month are resonating for transgender people as they mark Sunday’s Transgender Day of Remembrance. The reverberations are particularly intense in North Carolina. The state provided the blueprint for the present wave of nationwide anti-trans legislation. Legislators passed a bill in 2016 to restrict anti-discrimination ordinances and transgender access to restrooms. Republicans gained a supermajority in the North Carolina Senate and just shy of a supermajority in the House. One possible bill includes provisions to restrict school instruction about sexual orientation and gender identity and to require schools to alert parents about any change in their child’s name or pronouns.
abc17news.com
Mid-Missouri legends included in the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame 2022 class
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Class of 2022 was inducted into the the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame Sunday during an enshrinement at the Holiday Inn Executive Center. Former Mizzou basketball and football stand out Justin Gage was among the 2022 class. Gage not only had a great career as a duel-sport athlete for the Jefferson City Jays and Mizzou Tigers, but he played in the NFL for both the Chicago Bears and Tennessee Titans.
Comments / 0