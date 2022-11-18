RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Statehouse victories for Republicans this month are resonating for transgender people as they mark Sunday’s Transgender Day of Remembrance. The reverberations are particularly intense in North Carolina. The state provided the blueprint for the present wave of nationwide anti-trans legislation. Legislators passed a bill in 2016 to restrict anti-discrimination ordinances and transgender access to restrooms. Republicans gained a supermajority in the North Carolina Senate and just shy of a supermajority in the House. One possible bill includes provisions to restrict school instruction about sexual orientation and gender identity and to require schools to alert parents about any change in their child’s name or pronouns.

NORTH CAROLINA STATE ・ 10 HOURS AGO