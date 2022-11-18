Read full article on original website
Ellis: Bears' coaches fail Justin Fields in loss to Falcons
For the last six weeks, the Bears have been asking a lot of second-year quarterback Justin Fields. Sunday was the first time this season in which they may have asked too much.
Justin Fields’ left shoulder injury is the cruelest twist in the latest Chicago Bears loss: ‘The pain right now is pretty bad’
When Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields left the field at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday after a 27-24 loss to the Atlanta Falcons, he didn’t have much time to commiserate with teammates or catch up with family members that came to see him play an NFL game in his home state for the first time. He sat down on the back of a cart outside of the visitors locker room and rode away, rubbing ...
Haugh: Bad play-calling on Bears' final drive deprives Justin Fields of the chance to play hometown hero
Playing back at home in front of family and friends, Bears quarterback Justin Fields had the chance to author a storybook ending Sunday, but offensive coordinator Luke Getsy let him down late in Chicago’s 27-24 loss at Atlanta.
Bears' Justin Fields (shoulder, hamstring) to undergo further evaluation
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields will undergo further evaluation for his shoulder and hamstring injuries following the team's Week 11 loss to the Atlanta Falcons. Fields appeared to suffer a hamstring injury on the Bears' final drive before taking a hit and landing hard on his non-throwing shoulder. He was spotted being carted to the locker room shortly after the game concluded, and will likely undergo further testing to determine the severity of his injuries.
What Bears teammates are telling Velus Jones Jr. after recent benching
Chicago Bears rookie receiver Velus Jones Jr. hasn’t played a down in two weeks, but fortunately his teammates are helping lift his spirits after consecutive healthy scratches. Speaking to reporters ahead of Chicago’s matchup with the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Jones Jr. admitted that fellow receivers Dante Pettis and...
AFC Notes: Browns, Deshaun Watson, Ravens, Steelers
Browns WR Amari Cooper is excited to build chemistry with QB Deshaun Watson. “I’ve thought about that,” Cooper said, via Akron Beacon Journal. “I mean, I didn’t practice yesterday, but after practice and everything like that, just whatever it takes, talking to him, getting more reps in after practice. It’s actually something I’m really excited about.”
Where would Browns pick if the 2023 NFL Draft was today?
Now sitting at 3-7 after a loss to the Buffalo Bills, it is officially time for the Cleveland Browns to begin talking about the 2023 NFL Draft. After making a massive trade this summer, however, the Browns do not have a first round pick for the next two years. With that being said, where would the Browns first come on the clock if the draft was today?
Bears QB Justin Fields Grew Up a Falcons Fan; 'Excited' for Homecoming
Justin Fields might be in the visitors' locker room when the Chicago Bears travel to take on the Atlanta Falcons this Sunday, but the second-year quarterback is returning home at heart. Fields grew up in Kennesaw, Georgia, and went to high school some 30 miles away from Mercedes-Benz Stadium. As...
Watch the Bengals take a 17-10 lead over the Steelers with Joe Burrow’s second TD pass to Semaje Perine
PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania -- The Bengals already look a lot better than they did in the season opener against the Steelers. Joe Burrow, who has a touchdown pass in each of the last 17 games, has been dealing in the first half and just completed his second touchdown pass to Samaje Perine.
Joe Burrow (4 TDs), Bengals get payback against rival Steelers
Joe Burrow threw for four touchdowns on Sunday and the visiting Cincinnati Bengals avenged a Week 1 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers with a 37-30 win. Burrow completed 24 of 39 passes for 355 yards and a pair of interceptions. Three of his scoring strikes went to backup running back Samaje Perine, who entered the game for good early in the third quarter after starter Joe Mixon departed with a concussion.
Steelers OC addresses report about lack of trust in Kenny Pickett
The Pittsburgh Steelers are understandably trying to take things slow with Kenny Pickett in his rookie season, but the reigns may not be quite as tight as one recent report claimed. Longtime Steelers reporter Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette was asked in his weekly Q&A this week how often...
Atlanta Falcons sticking with Marcus Mariota, no QB change on horizon
This past offseason, we saw the Atlanta Falcons make wholesale changes to their organization. Trading an NFL MVP doesn’t happen
Bears Elevate RB Darrynton Evans To Active Roster
Evans, 24, was a two-year starter at Appalachian State and earned Sun Belt Conference MVP honors in 2020. The Titans selected him with the No. 93 pick of last year’s draft. He was entering the third year of his four-year, $4,561,788 rookie contract with the Titans that includes an $877,665 signing bonus and was set to earn a base salary of $1,005,000 next season when the Titans waived him in March.
White Sox to add former major leaguer Chris Johnson to coaching staff
The White Sox are expected to promote Chris Johnson to the big league coaching staff, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports (Twitter link). Johnson has been the hitting coach at Triple-A Charlotte for the last two seasons. Johnson’s new role on the South Side isn’t yet known, though...
