Chicago Tribune

Justin Fields’ left shoulder injury is the cruelest twist in the latest Chicago Bears loss: ‘The pain right now is pretty bad’

When Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields left the field at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday after a 27-24 loss to the Atlanta Falcons, he didn’t have much time to commiserate with teammates or catch up with family members that came to see him play an NFL game in his home state for the first time. He sat down on the back of a cart outside of the visitors locker room and rode away, rubbing ...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Bears' Justin Fields (shoulder, hamstring) to undergo further evaluation

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields will undergo further evaluation for his shoulder and hamstring injuries following the team's Week 11 loss to the Atlanta Falcons. Fields appeared to suffer a hamstring injury on the Bears' final drive before taking a hit and landing hard on his non-throwing shoulder. He was spotted being carted to the locker room shortly after the game concluded, and will likely undergo further testing to determine the severity of his injuries.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

What Bears teammates are telling Velus Jones Jr. after recent benching

Chicago Bears rookie receiver Velus Jones Jr. hasn’t played a down in two weeks, but fortunately his teammates are helping lift his spirits after consecutive healthy scratches. Speaking to reporters ahead of Chicago’s matchup with the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Jones Jr. admitted that fellow receivers Dante Pettis and...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

AFC Notes: Browns, Deshaun Watson, Ravens, Steelers

Browns WR Amari Cooper is excited to build chemistry with QB Deshaun Watson. “I’ve thought about that,” Cooper said, via Akron Beacon Journal. “I mean, I didn’t practice yesterday, but after practice and everything like that, just whatever it takes, talking to him, getting more reps in after practice. It’s actually something I’m really excited about.”
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Bears QB Justin Fields Grew Up a Falcons Fan; 'Excited' for Homecoming

Justin Fields might be in the visitors' locker room when the Chicago Bears travel to take on the Atlanta Falcons this Sunday, but the second-year quarterback is returning home at heart. Fields grew up in Kennesaw, Georgia, and went to high school some 30 miles away from Mercedes-Benz Stadium. As...
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

Joe Burrow (4 TDs), Bengals get payback against rival Steelers

Joe Burrow threw for four touchdowns on Sunday and the visiting Cincinnati Bengals avenged a Week 1 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers with a 37-30 win. Burrow completed 24 of 39 passes for 355 yards and a pair of interceptions. Three of his scoring strikes went to backup running back Samaje Perine, who entered the game for good early in the third quarter after starter Joe Mixon departed with a concussion.
CINCINNATI, OH
Yardbarker

Bears Elevate RB Darrynton Evans To Active Roster

Evans, 24, was a two-year starter at Appalachian State and earned Sun Belt Conference MVP honors in 2020. The Titans selected him with the No. 93 pick of last year’s draft. He was entering the third year of his four-year, $4,561,788 rookie contract with the Titans that includes an $877,665 signing bonus and was set to earn a base salary of $1,005,000 next season when the Titans waived him in March.
CHICAGO, IL

