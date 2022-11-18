Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel spoke Friday morning, commenting on offensive coordinator Todd Downing's arrest on DUI suspicion following the team's win over the Green Bay Packers on Thursday night. Vrabel said he and general manager Jon Robinson have spoken with Downing and Amy Adams Strunk, the Titans' controlling owner, and are working to gather details on how to handle this situation while following NFL protocols. ...

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO