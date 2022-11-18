ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Tennessean

Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel comments on assistant coach Todd Downing's arrest on DUI suspicion

Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel spoke Friday morning, commenting on offensive coordinator Todd Downing's arrest on DUI suspicion following the team's win over the Green Bay Packers on Thursday night. Vrabel said he and general manager Jon Robinson have spoken with Downing and Amy Adams Strunk, the Titans' controlling owner, and are working to gather details on how to handle this situation while following NFL protocols. ...
NASHVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

Possible outcome for Titans’ OC Todd Downing according to NFL policy

According to reports from the Tennessee Highway Patrol, Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Todd Downing was arrested and charged with driving under the influence and speeding in the early hours of Friday morning. The information released through MobilePatrol and the Williamson County Sheriff has Downing going through the intake process at...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRG

Titans offensive coordinator arrested for speeding, DUI

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Todd Downing is free on bond after he was arrested on charges of speeding and driving under the influence early Friday morning. Downing was released from the Williamson County Jail just before 7 a.m. CST on $2,500 bond after being booked...
NASHVILLE, TN
NFL

Titans OC Todd Downing arrested for DUI after win over Packers

Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Todd Downing was arrested early Friday morning for driving under the influence, the Tennessee Highway Patrol confirmed to NFL.com. Downing was booked into the Williamson County (Tenn.) Jail and later posted bond. The Tennessee Highway Patrol said Downing was observed on I-65 at around 2:30 a.m....
NASHVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy