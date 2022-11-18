Read full article on original website
Elon Musk Predicts The End Of Mankind, Says An Apocalypse Is Close: The Danger of Artificial Intelligence (AI).
Photo bySteve Jurvetson from Menlo Park, USA, CC BY 2.0 , via Wiki commons. In a recent interview with Joe Rogan, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk spoke about a range of topics and also warned that human beings only have a few years left before an extinction-level event wipes us all out. He didn't specify what type of event he was referring to, but he did say that we needed to be prepared for it.
Bitcoin Holders Selling At Large Losses, Is Final Capitulation Here?
On-chain information reveals Bitcoin holders have been promoting at giant losses on the extent of earlier bottoms, suggesting that the ultimate capitulation for the cycle could also be right here. Bitcoin 7-Day MA aSOPR Has Sharply Gone Down Lately. As identified by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, the BTC...
These Bitcoin Metrics Signal A Capitulation Event Is Near
A number of metrics presently counsel that the Bitcoin value is lastly discovering its backside after one other capitulation occasion, probably triggered by the Genesis/ DCG/ Grayscale saga. This last miner capitulation could also be imminent as miners are promoting their BTC on the quickest fee since early 2016. In...
Not Your Keys: Monthly Bitcoin Exchange Outflows Reach New ATH
Knowledge reveals the month-to-month Bitcoin trade outflows have reached a brand new all-time excessive as traders have been dashing to get their cash into private wallets, the keys to which they personal. Security In Self-Custody: Historic Quantity Of Bitcoin Exits Exchanges. As per the newest weekly report from Glassnode, BTC...
Solana SOL/USD nears a single-digit price. Here is the price action and what you need to know
Anybody would have thought Solana SOL/USD would commerce at a double-digit worth, not to mention a single-digit one? Sadly, that’s the actuality for the lovers of the as soon as promising cryptocurrency labelled the Ethereum killer. Having hit a excessive of over $265 in November 2021, the SOL was touted as the subsequent token to achieve $1,000. It now trades at a mere $11, precisely one yr since its all-time excessive. The cryptocurrency is but to discover a backside, with technical indicators pointing to a worth under $10.
Bitcoin (BTC/USD) choppy pattern continues. Here is why the next breakout could be catastrophic
Since breaking under $19,000, Bitcoin (BTC/USD) has been unable to get better to the essential psychological degree. As of press time, the cryptocurrency trades barely above $16,000, the extent it bottomed at post-FTX collapse. It’s practically two weeks now, and the worth of BTC has been consolidating at this yearly low. Can it get better within the subsequent few days?
Here’s What A Reg M Will Entail For Genesis, DCG And Bitcoin
After Genesis Buying and selling’s lending arm shut down its companies final week, the rumor mill began buzzing a few doable chapter of Digital Foreign money Group (DCG). Particularly sizzling are the rumors that Grayscale and its Bitcoin Belief (GBTC) and the Ethereum Belief (ETHE) could possibly be caught up in insolvency.
Is BNB safe from crypto meltdown?
The collapse of the FTX change, a as soon as “sound” crypto change, has despatched new shivers within the sector. For a as soon as thriving crypto change that was bailing out struggling corporations, the collapse was least anticipated. The disaster has brought on large crypto downturns, and exchange-linked cash haven’t been spared. However simply a lot harm did the FTX trigger to cryptocurrencies like BNB?
Bitcoin Price Trend Overwhelmingly Negative, Bears Target $13K
Bitcoin value prolonged losses and retested the $15,800 help. BTC might proceed to maneuver down in the direction of the $15,000 and $14,000 ranges. Bitcoin began a recent decline beneath the $16,000 and $15,800 ranges. The worth is buying and selling beneath $16,400 and the 100 hourly easy transferring common.
Bitcoin Struggles As More Bearish Signs Appear; Can Bulls Defend $15,500?
BTC’s value misplaced its all-time excessive as value struggled to interrupt above $17,000. BTC’s value continues to look bearish with the market’s present state, as issues look unsure for many merchants and buyers. BTC’s value appears to be like weak as the value struggles to carry above...
Multiple Factors In Play Could Lead Bitcoin to Crash To $5,000
The world’s largest cryptocurrency has come below promoting stress as soon as once more and has slipped below $16,000 for the primary time since 2020. The collapse of the crypto change FTX has contaminated your entire crypto house. Crypto lenders out there have been dealing with to satisfy the...
Here’s Why Ethereum Is Not Out Of The Woods Yet
Ethereum has been seeing some vital draw back popping out of the weekend. This was triggered by the FTX hacker, who at present holds lots of of hundreds of ETH, dumping a few of these cash for Bitcoin over the weekend. After dumping round 10,000 ETH, the digital asset had dumped greater than 7%, as a lot of buyers proceed monitoring the pockets.
Polygon Faces Decision Time As Price Sits On Key Support; Will $0.7 Hold Sell-off?
MATIC’s worth misplaced its demand zone as the value struggled to carry above $0.7. MATIC’s worth continues to look bearish with the market’s present state, as issues look unsure for many merchants and buyers. MATIC’s worth appears weak as the value struggles to carry above $0.7, with...
Will BTC go back up soon?
Bitcoin price has come below intense stress previously few months as buyers get extraordinarily fearful concerning the business. BTC plunged to a low of $15,718, which is considerably decrease than its all-time excessive of close to $70,000. It has fallen by over 26% from its highest degree this month, crashing its whole market cap to about $302 billion.
Bitcoin “Diamond Hands” Have Dumped 84.5k BTC Since FTX Collapse
Knowledge exhibits the so-called Bitcoin “diamond palms” have shed 84.5k BTC from their holdings because the collapse of crypto change FTX. Bitcoin Lengthy-Time period Holder Provide Has Sharply Declined Not too long ago. In line with the newest weekly report from Glassnode, the long-term holder provide has noticed...
Chainlink (LINK/USD) has now lost key support. Does that ring a bear bell?
Chainlink (LINK/USD) is now in imminent hazard of plunging to a brand new low within the 12 months. That was after the cryptocurrency misplaced the help of $6, an important degree it has held since Might. The cryptocurrency exchanges arms at $5.75. This isn’t the bottom worth within the 12 months, giving hopes that it may nonetheless defend the help. Nonetheless, going by the worth motion, a breakout has already occurred, and a bear market is prone to proceed.
Binance Surpasses Coinbase To Become Largest Bitcoin Reserve Holder
Information reveals Binance has now surpassed Coinbase to develop into the change with the biggest Bitcoin reserve available in the market. Bitcoin Reserve Of Crypto Change Binance Has Shot Up Lately. As identified by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, Binance has develop into the biggest BTC reserve holder for...
Avalanche AVAX/USD is nearing $10. Why this could be an important make-or-break level
Celebrated DeFi platform Avalanche (AVAX/USD) is having a tough time this 12 months. Having traded at a excessive of $150 in November 2021, it has failed terribly this 12 months. From its all-time excessive, AVAX has now crashed by practically 93% to its present $11.7 worth. The cryptocurrency is now headed to $10, an important degree that would spell stability or doom for the token.
Breakdown Might be the Real Deal, $0.70 Next?
MATIC value began a serious decline from the $1.00 resistance zone. Polygon bears are in management and may goal extra losses in the direction of $0.70 within the close to time period. MATIC value began a serious decline from nicely above $0.95 towards the US greenback. The worth is buying...
Crypto trades in red; Bitcoin, Ethereum and Dogecoin fall
The cryptocurrency market sees a brand new low on Sunday because it dips by 3.81% to $804.37 billion. Following the FTX’s turmoil, the 2 most vital cryptocurrencies Ethereum and Bitcoin had been buying and selling in purple on Sunday night with shrinks of 6.35% and three.27% respectively. The present value of 1 Bitcoin is $16,108.85 which is decrease by 3.14%. With a 6.28% dip, the Ethereum coin is at $1,123.28. Dogecoin needed to face an enormous loss, because it drops from 8.7% to $0.07.
