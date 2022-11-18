ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amherst, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
bowdoin.edu

Men's Soccer Falls to Mary Washington in NCAA Quarterfinals

AMHERST, Mass. – The Mary Washington men's soccer team scored twice in a span of 10 seconds in the second half to defeat Bowdoin 3-2 in the quarterfinals of the NCAA Division III Tournament Sunday at Amherst College. The Eagles (13-4-4) advance to their first Final Four since 1997...
AMHERST, MA
bowdoin.edu

Women's Squash Makes Season Debut, Earns Sunday Win at Wesleyan

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. - The Bowdoin College women's squash team, ranked 16th to start the 2022-23 season, earned its first win of the season on Sunday in a 7-2 triumph against Wesleyan following a 9-0 setback to Trinity on Saturday. Bowdoin stands at 1-1 on the young campaign following the results.
BRUNSWICK, ME
bowdoin.edu

Men's Squash Opens Season With Split in Connecticut

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. – The Bowdoin College men's squash team split a pair of matches in Connecticut this weekend to open their 2022-23 campaign. The Polar Bears lost to Trinity 8-1 before defeating Wesleyan 7-2 and are currently ranked 21st nationally. Weekend Highlights. Jack Winston had a phenomenal weekend, winning...
BRUNSWICK, ME
bowdoin.edu

Bowdoin College Joins 20 Colleges and Universities Nationwide in Official Launch of the Transfer Scholars Network

Managed by the Aspen Institute College Excellence Program, TSN connects almost 400 high-achieving community college transfers to the nation’s top four-year institutions. Bowdoin College has partnered with the Transfer Scholars Network (TSN), dedicated to expanding community college transfers to the nation’s highly selective colleges and universities. Led by...
bowdoin.edu

Bowdoin Gets a Shout-Out for its Student Voting Efforts

Recently Civic Nation ranked Bowdoin among the top 400 most engaged campuses around the country as part of its ALL IN Campus Democracy Challenge. The challenge is a national competition designed to encourage colleges and universities to "help students form the habits of active and informed citizenship, make democratic participation a core value on their campus, and cultivate generations of engaged citizens who are essential to a healthy democracy."
BRUNSWICK, ME
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Superintendent says district nickname may ‘not be the Oneida Indians’ in the future

ONEIDA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Superintendent of the Oneida City School District tells NewsChannel 9 that recent guidance from the State Education Department “appears to indicate that we’ll…not be the Oneida Indians.” Speaking with NewsChannel 9 about the state directive, Superintendent Matthew Carpenter says representatives from different community groups could meet as soon as December […]
ONEIDA, NY
FOX 28 Spokane

Gunfight in upstate NY wounds 3, including Vermont deputy

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Gunfire on the streets of Saratoga Springs, New York, left at least three people wounded, including an off-duty sheriff’s deputy from Vermont who was shot multiple times by police. The gunfire broke out at 3 a.m. Sunday in the historic downtown of the small city, known for its thoroughbred horse racing. Two men were shooting at each other as police arrived, including a deputy from the Rutland County Sheriff’s Office. Saratoga Springs officials say the responding officers shot the deputy when he didn’t drop his weapon. The deputy’s girlfriend was grazed by a bullet. A man from Utica was shot by the sheriff’s deputy. All three were hospitalized in stable condition.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
nbcboston.com

Off-Duty Vermont Deputy Shot by Police in Upstate New York

An off-duty deputy from Vermont was shot by police in Saratoga Springs, New York after getting involved in a fight over the weekend, according to NBC affiliate WPTZ. The incident happened near a restaurant on Broadway in Saratoga Springs around 3 a.m. Sunday. After an argument started between the deputy and some people from the Utica, New York area, the deputy was attacked by at least three people, slammed onto the hood of a car and knocked onto the ground, according to WPTZ.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
bowdoin.edu

Museum of Art’s “Antiquity and America” and How Eighteenth- and Nineteenth-Century Americans of All Races, Classes, and Genders Looked to the Ancient Mediterranean for Inspiration

The Bowdoin College Museum of Art exhibition, Antiquity & America: The Ancient Mediterranean in the United States, uncovers a new history of curious and related phenomenon: the intensity and passion with which Mediterranean antiquities have long been collected by Americans, and the prominent role the ancient Mediterranean has played in the history of American cultural and political life.
BRUNSWICK, ME
Syracuse.com

1 to 2 feet of lake effect snow to hit much of Central New York

Syracuse, N.Y. — One to 2 feet of lake effect snow is expected to blanket much of Central New York by Monday morning, according to the National Weather Service. A lake-effect snow warning has been issued for Oswego, Cayuga, and Oneida counties until Monday morning, the National Weather Service said. The warnings for Oswego and Oneida finish at 4 a.m. Monday but northern Cayuga County gets an earlier finish at 1 a.m., weather officials said.
CAYUGA COUNTY, NY
WKTV

Man killed in early morning shooting on Whitesboro St.

Utica,N.Y.--A Utica man was killed in an early morning shooting on Whitesboro Street on Sunday. Utica police were sent to a report of multiple shots fired in the area of 1506 Whitesboro Street around 12:15 Sunday morning. A witness who was at a nearby gas station heard those shots and located the victim about a block away from the store.
UTICA, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy