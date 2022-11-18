Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
bowdoin.edu
Men's Soccer Falls to Mary Washington in NCAA Quarterfinals
AMHERST, Mass. – The Mary Washington men's soccer team scored twice in a span of 10 seconds in the second half to defeat Bowdoin 3-2 in the quarterfinals of the NCAA Division III Tournament Sunday at Amherst College. The Eagles (13-4-4) advance to their first Final Four since 1997...
bowdoin.edu
Women's Squash Makes Season Debut, Earns Sunday Win at Wesleyan
MIDDLETOWN, Conn. - The Bowdoin College women's squash team, ranked 16th to start the 2022-23 season, earned its first win of the season on Sunday in a 7-2 triumph against Wesleyan following a 9-0 setback to Trinity on Saturday. Bowdoin stands at 1-1 on the young campaign following the results.
bowdoin.edu
Men's Squash Opens Season With Split in Connecticut
MIDDLETOWN, Conn. – The Bowdoin College men's squash team split a pair of matches in Connecticut this weekend to open their 2022-23 campaign. The Polar Bears lost to Trinity 8-1 before defeating Wesleyan 7-2 and are currently ranked 21st nationally. Weekend Highlights. Jack Winston had a phenomenal weekend, winning...
bowdoin.edu
Bowdoin College Joins 20 Colleges and Universities Nationwide in Official Launch of the Transfer Scholars Network
Managed by the Aspen Institute College Excellence Program, TSN connects almost 400 high-achieving community college transfers to the nation’s top four-year institutions. Bowdoin College has partnered with the Transfer Scholars Network (TSN), dedicated to expanding community college transfers to the nation’s highly selective colleges and universities. Led by...
bowdoin.edu
Bowdoin Gets a Shout-Out for its Student Voting Efforts
Recently Civic Nation ranked Bowdoin among the top 400 most engaged campuses around the country as part of its ALL IN Campus Democracy Challenge. The challenge is a national competition designed to encourage colleges and universities to "help students form the habits of active and informed citizenship, make democratic participation a core value on their campus, and cultivate generations of engaged citizens who are essential to a healthy democracy."
Superintendent says district nickname may ‘not be the Oneida Indians’ in the future
ONEIDA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Superintendent of the Oneida City School District tells NewsChannel 9 that recent guidance from the State Education Department “appears to indicate that we’ll…not be the Oneida Indians.” Speaking with NewsChannel 9 about the state directive, Superintendent Matthew Carpenter says representatives from different community groups could meet as soon as December […]
FOX 28 Spokane
Gunfight in upstate NY wounds 3, including Vermont deputy
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Gunfire on the streets of Saratoga Springs, New York, left at least three people wounded, including an off-duty sheriff’s deputy from Vermont who was shot multiple times by police. The gunfire broke out at 3 a.m. Sunday in the historic downtown of the small city, known for its thoroughbred horse racing. Two men were shooting at each other as police arrived, including a deputy from the Rutland County Sheriff’s Office. Saratoga Springs officials say the responding officers shot the deputy when he didn’t drop his weapon. The deputy’s girlfriend was grazed by a bullet. A man from Utica was shot by the sheriff’s deputy. All three were hospitalized in stable condition.
Syracuse University student dead, another hospitalized after crash, officials say
Syracuse, N.Y. — A Syracuse University student is dead, and another is hospitalized after a car crash Friday night, according to an email from a university official. A student at SUNY Albany also died in the crash, according to reports. Boburmirzo Sharipov, of Brooklyn, a junior majoring in human...
Two people from Utica shot in Saratoga Springs in shootout with off-duty Sheriff from Vermont
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) — An argument in the bar between a group from Utica and an off-duty sheriff deputy escalated into a confrontation between Saratoga Springs Police and the off-duty deputy. Responding police officers encountered an armed man and ordered him eight times to put down his gun and get on the ground. The […]
cnycentral.com
Heavy lake snow continues tonight with another foot or more for some areas by sunrise
SYRACUSE, N.Y.- After seeing heavy lake effect snow in western and northern New York late last week and this weekend, parts of CNY are now dealing with the lake snow. Most of Sunday morning and afternoon a fairly healthy lake effect snow band was moving slowly southward through Oswego and Oneida counties.
Binghamton Restaurant Developer Installs Sign Without City’s OK
A sign for a new downtown Binghamton restaurant has been put in place after a city commission delayed given its approval. Mark Yonaty said he "never thought there'd be a problem" with the sign he had designed and made for the business planned for the Lackawanna Train Station. Members of...
localsyr.com
Local schools could violate state directive banning use of Native American-inspired names or mascots
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — At least ten school districts in Central New York are at risk of losing state funding or removal of administrators if they don’t commit to changing their team name or mascot by the end of this school year. Thursday, the State Education Department sent...
nbcboston.com
Off-Duty Vermont Deputy Shot by Police in Upstate New York
An off-duty deputy from Vermont was shot by police in Saratoga Springs, New York after getting involved in a fight over the weekend, according to NBC affiliate WPTZ. The incident happened near a restaurant on Broadway in Saratoga Springs around 3 a.m. Sunday. After an argument started between the deputy and some people from the Utica, New York area, the deputy was attacked by at least three people, slammed onto the hood of a car and knocked onto the ground, according to WPTZ.
bowdoin.edu
Museum of Art’s “Antiquity and America” and How Eighteenth- and Nineteenth-Century Americans of All Races, Classes, and Genders Looked to the Ancient Mediterranean for Inspiration
The Bowdoin College Museum of Art exhibition, Antiquity & America: The Ancient Mediterranean in the United States, uncovers a new history of curious and related phenomenon: the intensity and passion with which Mediterranean antiquities have long been collected by Americans, and the prominent role the ancient Mediterranean has played in the history of American cultural and political life.
WRGB
Two people found dead in Sch'dy County home; State Police: "homicide by firearm"
DUANESBURG, NY (WRGB) — State Police are investigating after two people were found dead in their Duanesburg/Princetown home, according to the State Police. Police confirm that it is a double homicide and that a firearm was used at a home off Reynolds Road. Police say they do not believe there is a danger to the community.
1 to 2 feet of lake effect snow to hit much of Central New York
Syracuse, N.Y. — One to 2 feet of lake effect snow is expected to blanket much of Central New York by Monday morning, according to the National Weather Service. A lake-effect snow warning has been issued for Oswego, Cayuga, and Oneida counties until Monday morning, the National Weather Service said. The warnings for Oswego and Oneida finish at 4 a.m. Monday but northern Cayuga County gets an earlier finish at 1 a.m., weather officials said.
WKTV
Man killed in early morning shooting on Whitesboro St.
Utica,N.Y.--A Utica man was killed in an early morning shooting on Whitesboro Street on Sunday. Utica police were sent to a report of multiple shots fired in the area of 1506 Whitesboro Street around 12:15 Sunday morning. A witness who was at a nearby gas station heard those shots and located the victim about a block away from the store.
N.J. man killed in utility terrain vehicle crash upstate N.Y., officials say
A 45-year-old New Jersey man was killed Sunday in upstate New York when he lost control of the utility terrain vehicle he was driving, officials said. William Youhas was operating the side-by-side vehicle on Carcass Brook Road in Tompkins when the UTV overturned and pinned him between the vehicle and the road, the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office said Monday.
New York Drug Kingpin Admits To Dealing Drugs In Hudson Valley
The leader of a group dealing drugs in the Hudson Valley confessed. On Friday, 42-year-old Antonio Naveo of Ellenville, New York, was sentenced to 97 months in prison for his leadership of a drug trafficking organization that distributed cocaine base and fentanyl in Ulster County and for his unlawful possession of a firearm.
