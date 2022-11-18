ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Were Boy George and Morrissey always friends, as he admits 'love' for him?

The I’m A Celebrity camp mates have been in the jungle for two weeks now and the cracks are beginning to show. Although we are yet to see any major bust-ups between the celebrities, we have started to see some of the stars speak about the other celebs behind their backs. One question has now sprung to mind – the friendship between Boy George and Morrissey?
Fans ask if Carlos and Nancy from Strictly are related as they share close bond

The Strictly Come Dancing celebrities and their professional partners headed to Blackpool for week 9. The show is onto its twentieth series in 2022 and the competition is nearing its end in November. This year saw many familiar faces return among the pros on the show, however, there were some newcomers to the Strictly professionals lineup.
North is still Kanye West's biggest fan and you can't tell her nothing else

North is still Kanye West‘s biggest fan and you ‘can’t tell her nothing else’ as she uses her father’s songs in her viral TikTok videos. On her TikTok account, which she shares with her mother, she has been posting videos of herself daily. Kim and North tend to collaborate on TikTok and in a matter of minutes, their videos go viral as fans have been loving all the mother-daughter content.
Meet Camille Lamb, the new member of Below Deck Season 10

Camille Lamb is the latest addition to the Below Deck Season 10 cast and we have got all the details about her!. Below Deck is back with another Season and people will get to see a new face amid the old crowd, but don’t worry, we have got all the information about who this new cast member is.
North West proves she is the biggest Lizzo fan as the duo bust some dance moves

North West is one of Lizzo’s biggest fans and she proved it to the world as she busts some dance moves with the singer backstage. Lizzo has managed to capture the world with her personality and North is no exception. Kim Kardashian’s daughter recently attended the singer’s concert and showed her full support.
Below Deck's new bosun Ross McHarg has spent over 12 years in yachting

Below Deck is bringing back OG stars but also newbies to season 10, and of the fresh cast members introduces new bosun Ross McHarg. He’s been yachting for 12 years already, so it makes sense that he’s now on the Bravo series. Captain Lee is returning to the...
Love Is Blind's Raven deletes photos of SK from her Instagram

Love Is Blind star Raven Ross has deleted photos of her partner SK from her Instagram page in November 2022. The deletion of the photos comes at a time when there are many rumors circulating about Raven and SK’s relationship. Some social media users have taken to the internet...
Khloé Kardashian transforms into modern Sleeping Beauty in fairytale advert

Kourtney Kardashian shows off ‘what dreams are made of’ in a fairytale advert for her brand Lemme featuring her sister Khloé who transformed into Sleeping Beauty – and the fans are loving the ‘cute’ advert. The eldest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan has been the...
Mind Your Manners' Dr Benny Fan learned Chinese Medicine at seven years old

International etiquette teacher Sara Jane Ho is helping people elevate their lives in her new Netflix series Mind Your Manners. The six-episode series dropped on the streaming service on November 16 and features a different client in each episode. Some of the show’s cast are wanting to reimagine their lives...
Love Is Blind's SK and Raven break up amid 'legal proceedings' and allegations

SK Alagbada and Raven Ross met on Love is Blind before he decided not to marry her at the altar but, although they got back together by the reunion, they have now called it quits amid “ongoing legal proceedings” and allegations. Netflix fans first started wondering whether they...
Kylie Jenner drops out of Instagram's top 5 most-liked posts of all time

Kylie Jenner has dropped in the list of most-liked Instagram posts as King Kylie’s throne on Instagram appears vulnerable. Footballers Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi’s unexpected collaboration racked up more than 50 million conjoint likes, pushing her position down to number seven. The Queen of Instagram has again...
Drag Race UK finalists head into grand finale with 'explosion of emotions'

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK S4 is set to come to a show-stopping close on Thursday. Danny Beard, Cheddar Gorgeous, Black Peppa and Jonbers Blonde battle it out for the crown and the opportunity to film a web series with creators of RuPaul’s Drag Race, World Of Wonder!. Thursday...
Kim Kardashian fans convinced they've worked out next money-making venture

Kim Kardashian fans are convinced they’ve worked out what her next money-making venture is as she recently sported some lengthy stick-on nails. Kim K has long opted for stick-on talons as they are easy to use, as she admitted to Allure in June 2022: “I can’t do long nails.”
Britney Spears' Instagram vanishes leaving fans concerned over deleted account

Britney Spears is no stranger to Instagram, and regularly uses the social media platform to keep her followers updated about her life after her conservatorship ended last year. However, eagle-eyed fans have noticed that the star’s page has now mysteriously vanished…. After a long legal battle #FreeBritney finally came...
Harry Potter stan Megan Fox channels her inner lioness with daring fishnet dress

Megan Fox’s latest pic has taken Instagram by storm, but it wasn’t just her incredible looks that gained attention, it was also the fan-favorite series she referenced in the caption. – Harry Potter. Now Megan has certainly made her mark in the entertainment industry, from Transformers to...

