Read full article on original website
Related
realitytitbit.com
Receptionist Kimberly from 90 Day Fiance wants to travel and maintain 'good lifestyle'
Kimberly Menzies from 90 Day Fiance revealed that Usman can afford to pay her bills, while she recently secured a new job at a spa. She revealed that her personal goals are to “maintain a good lifestyle for myself and to travel.”. The TLC dating series has followed her...
realitytitbit.com
Were Boy George and Morrissey always friends, as he admits 'love' for him?
The I’m A Celebrity camp mates have been in the jungle for two weeks now and the cracks are beginning to show. Although we are yet to see any major bust-ups between the celebrities, we have started to see some of the stars speak about the other celebs behind their backs. One question has now sprung to mind – the friendship between Boy George and Morrissey?
realitytitbit.com
Fans ask if Carlos and Nancy from Strictly are related as they share close bond
The Strictly Come Dancing celebrities and their professional partners headed to Blackpool for week 9. The show is onto its twentieth series in 2022 and the competition is nearing its end in November. This year saw many familiar faces return among the pros on the show, however, there were some newcomers to the Strictly professionals lineup.
King Charles Might Go Against His Parents’ Wishes and Bypass Younger Brother Prince Edward for Duke of Edinburgh Title
Edward has been expected to inherit the prestigious former title of his father, Prince Philip, for over 23 years.
realitytitbit.com
North is still Kanye West's biggest fan and you can't tell her nothing else
North is still Kanye West‘s biggest fan and you ‘can’t tell her nothing else’ as she uses her father’s songs in her viral TikTok videos. On her TikTok account, which she shares with her mother, she has been posting videos of herself daily. Kim and North tend to collaborate on TikTok and in a matter of minutes, their videos go viral as fans have been loving all the mother-daughter content.
realitytitbit.com
Meet Camille Lamb, the new member of Below Deck Season 10
Camille Lamb is the latest addition to the Below Deck Season 10 cast and we have got all the details about her!. Below Deck is back with another Season and people will get to see a new face amid the old crowd, but don’t worry, we have got all the information about who this new cast member is.
realitytitbit.com
North West proves she is the biggest Lizzo fan as the duo bust some dance moves
North West is one of Lizzo’s biggest fans and she proved it to the world as she busts some dance moves with the singer backstage. Lizzo has managed to capture the world with her personality and North is no exception. Kim Kardashian’s daughter recently attended the singer’s concert and showed her full support.
realitytitbit.com
Alabama Barker ready to cash haters outside after twinning with Bhad Bhabie at 17th party
Alabama Barker is ready to cash her haters outside after twinning with Bhad Bhabie at her 17th birthday party. Travis Barker’s daughter, Alabama, turns 17 on Christmas Eve but she celebrated early with a highly anticipated party that was held over the weekend. Alabama shared pictures from the event...
'She was the best': Eamonn Holmes 'pays tribute to his late mother Josie in virtual message' as he is unable to attend her funeral due to 'health reasons' after her death aged 93
Eamonn Holmes reportedly paid tribute to his late mother Josie in a virtual message as he was unable to attend her funeral due to 'health reasons'. The presenter, 62, took to Instagram on Friday to reveal the sad news that his beloved mother had died at the age of 93.
realitytitbit.com
Below Deck's new bosun Ross McHarg has spent over 12 years in yachting
Below Deck is bringing back OG stars but also newbies to season 10, and of the fresh cast members introduces new bosun Ross McHarg. He’s been yachting for 12 years already, so it makes sense that he’s now on the Bravo series. Captain Lee is returning to the...
realitytitbit.com
Love Is Blind's Raven deletes photos of SK from her Instagram
Love Is Blind star Raven Ross has deleted photos of her partner SK from her Instagram page in November 2022. The deletion of the photos comes at a time when there are many rumors circulating about Raven and SK’s relationship. Some social media users have taken to the internet...
realitytitbit.com
Khloé Kardashian transforms into modern Sleeping Beauty in fairytale advert
Kourtney Kardashian shows off ‘what dreams are made of’ in a fairytale advert for her brand Lemme featuring her sister Khloé who transformed into Sleeping Beauty – and the fans are loving the ‘cute’ advert. The eldest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan has been the...
realitytitbit.com
Mind Your Manners' Dr Benny Fan learned Chinese Medicine at seven years old
International etiquette teacher Sara Jane Ho is helping people elevate their lives in her new Netflix series Mind Your Manners. The six-episode series dropped on the streaming service on November 16 and features a different client in each episode. Some of the show’s cast are wanting to reimagine their lives...
realitytitbit.com
Love Is Blind's SK and Raven break up amid 'legal proceedings' and allegations
SK Alagbada and Raven Ross met on Love is Blind before he decided not to marry her at the altar but, although they got back together by the reunion, they have now called it quits amid “ongoing legal proceedings” and allegations. Netflix fans first started wondering whether they...
realitytitbit.com
Kylie Jenner drops out of Instagram's top 5 most-liked posts of all time
Kylie Jenner has dropped in the list of most-liked Instagram posts as King Kylie’s throne on Instagram appears vulnerable. Footballers Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi’s unexpected collaboration racked up more than 50 million conjoint likes, pushing her position down to number seven. The Queen of Instagram has again...
realitytitbit.com
Drag Race UK finalists head into grand finale with 'explosion of emotions'
RuPaul’s Drag Race UK S4 is set to come to a show-stopping close on Thursday. Danny Beard, Cheddar Gorgeous, Black Peppa and Jonbers Blonde battle it out for the crown and the opportunity to film a web series with creators of RuPaul’s Drag Race, World Of Wonder!. Thursday...
realitytitbit.com
Kim Kardashian fans convinced they've worked out next money-making venture
Kim Kardashian fans are convinced they’ve worked out what her next money-making venture is as she recently sported some lengthy stick-on nails. Kim K has long opted for stick-on talons as they are easy to use, as she admitted to Allure in June 2022: “I can’t do long nails.”
"I Unmatched Him": People Are Hilariously Revealing What Gives Them The Ick When It Comes To Dating
"He tacked a 'hehe' onto the end of his message and I unmatched him. 'Haha' is fine, but 'hehe'...I don't know, I just can't do it."
realitytitbit.com
Britney Spears' Instagram vanishes leaving fans concerned over deleted account
Britney Spears is no stranger to Instagram, and regularly uses the social media platform to keep her followers updated about her life after her conservatorship ended last year. However, eagle-eyed fans have noticed that the star’s page has now mysteriously vanished…. After a long legal battle #FreeBritney finally came...
realitytitbit.com
Harry Potter stan Megan Fox channels her inner lioness with daring fishnet dress
Megan Fox’s latest pic has taken Instagram by storm, but it wasn’t just her incredible looks that gained attention, it was also the fan-favorite series she referenced in the caption. – Harry Potter. Now Megan has certainly made her mark in the entertainment industry, from Transformers to...
Comments / 0