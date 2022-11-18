ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BGR.com

6 new Netflix releases that’ll have everyone obsessed next week

Netflix throws so much content at us from one week to the next that, sometimes, our regular curated preview of upcoming Netflix releases can feel a little like that fan-favorite bit on Saturday Night Live — the one where Stefon was always talking up New York’s hottest new clubs. With apologies to Bill Hader’s overly enthusiastic regular guest on Weekend Update, though, next week’s slate of releases coming to the streaming giant really does have everything (you can’t see it, but I’m covering my face with my hands right now, Stefon-style).
CALIFORNIA STATE
BGR.com

Netflix just renewed one of Peacock’s best shows

One of Peacock’s best originals is coming back for a third season, but you can’t watch it on Peacock. In a truly shocking turn of events, Netflix has picked up the Peacock comedy series Girls5eva for a third season. NBCUniversal never made a public announcement, but Deadline reports that the company decided to cancel the show after its second season ended in June. But now it’s coming back on a different streaming service.
SheKnows

General Hospital Horror: Trina’s Actual Connection to the Hook May Be Even More Devastating Than You Imagine

Since General Hospital unleashed The Hook on Port Charles, approximately a bazillion theories have been floated as to the killer’s identity. Who, we’ve wondered, would want to pick off everyone in Trina’s orbit? Then it hit us like the proverbial ton of bricks. What if the answer had been right under our noses the whole time? What if the answer… was Trina?
Parade

Who's Left? The Complete List of Hallmark Channel Stars Who Are Not Leaving the Network - New Additions Announced

Crown Media Networks, the parent company of Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, and Hallmark Drama networks produces over 80 original films a year, with around 40 of them being holiday films for the Countdown to Christmas programming event. The network has a new movie premiere almost every weekend on both Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries so it's no surprise that the company has been signing some of their favorite and fan favorite talent to multi-picture deals to ensure fans will get more content from their most popular actors.
Herbie J Pilato

"Dynomite!": Jimmie Walker Of TV's "Good Times" Is NOT Dead But Very Much Alive And Well

He blazed his unique trail on television as the break-out star and "JJ" character on the iconic CBS 1970s sitcom, Good Times. He's a brilliant African-American comedian who has never been afraid to speak his mind. His catchphrase, "Dynomite," which he said with glee on Good Times for six years (from 1974 to 1979), is still beloved (and used!) by pop-culture lovers around the world.
The List

The 2022 Hallmark Holiday Movie Starring Days Of Our Lives' Victor Webster

"Days of Our Lives" viewers may remember Victor Webster's portrayal of Nicholas Alamain from 1999 to 2000. The actor stepped into the role of villainess Vivian Alamain's adoptive son, although he referred to her as his aunt, per Soap Central. The character first came to Salem in 1992 and quickly showed off his loyalty and family ties to Vivian, as well as his cousin, Lawrence Alamain. While in town, Nicholas became friends with Bo Brady's son, Shawn. The following year, Nicholas learned that Carly Manning was his biological mother and Lawrence was actually his father. At the time, Carly was dating Bo, and Nicholas set out to break up their relationship in hopes of getting his parents back together. Eventually, Carly and Lawrence did give their relationship another shot and left town with Nicholas in 1993.
SheKnows

Meet the Young & Restless Newcomer Who May Be Just What Chelsea Needs

Many have asked about the actress playing the role of Chelsea’s therapist on The Young and the Restless and we can report that daytime newcomer Anna Khaja is appearing in scenes with Melissa Claire Egan. The actress first appeared on Tuesday, November 8, when Chelsea attended her first therapy session at the facility.

