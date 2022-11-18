ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scranton, PA

‘Swingin’ Jazz Nutcracker Suite’ to highlight holiday concert

By Mary Therese Biebel
Times Leader
 4 days ago
Submitted image

Have you ever heard of the “Peanut Brittle Brigade?”

Or the “Dance Espresso,” “China, Where?” and “Flowers for Cats?”

Here’s a hint. That reference to “cats” doesn’t mean four-footed felines that say “meow,” but “hep cat” musicians who are more likely to communicate by playing their saxophones and trumpets, jazz style.

You’re invited to immerse yourself in holiday jazz — and hear all the pieces mentioned above — during a concert and toy drive set for 6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 27 at The Ritz Theater in Scranton. That’s where the Scranton Jazz Festival Big Band, directed by Marko Marcinko, will perform the “Swingin’ Jazz Nutcracker Suite.”

The music is by Tchaikovsky — and surely you’ll recognize the strains of his Spanish-style “Coffee Dance,” Chinese-inspired “Tea Dance” and his “Waltz of the Flowers,” which Los Angeles-based jazz trumpeter Shorty Rogers arranged, jazz-style, in 1960.

While Rogers was working on the West Coast to create a jazz Nutcracker, Marcinko said, jazz musicians Duke Ellington and Billy Strayhorn were on the East Coast, working on a similar project at just about the same time.

“Our concert is about 90 percent Shorty Rogers,” Marcinko said, noting that Ellington and Strayhorn will be represented in the concert by the “Peanut Brittle Brigade” and two overtures.

Whether a piece is from the West Coast or the East, Marcinko predicted, jazz fans will love it.

“It’s amazing music,” he said Thursday in a telephone interview, noting that the 17-piece professional Scranton Jazz Festival Big Band’s production of the “Swingin’ Nutcracker Suite” was nominated for an Emmy Award earlier this year and, in conjunction with WVIA, it won a Judges’ Merit Award from the Pennsylvania Association of Broadcasters.

“It’s exciting music because it’s totally swinging, very much Big Band-era kind of sound, with classical Tchaikovsky melodies. It’s really appropriate music for the season,” Marcinko said, adding that WBRE-TV’s Paola Giangiacomo and WFTE radio host Lawrence Pugliese will serve as narrators during the concert.

The event also will give student performers from the Pennsylvania Jazz Institute a chance to perform a jazz-style rendition of such holiday classics as “Frosty the Snow Man” and “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas,” Marcinko said.

Tickets are $10, $25 and $35 per person, and guests are encouraged to bring a new, unwrapped toy to benefit children in need in the Scranton area. For tickets and more info, visit ritzpac.com, call 570-252-4156 or email [email protected]

West Side Central Catholic High School classes of 1958, 1959 and 1960 recently held a combined reunion at St. Maria Goretti Church, Laflin. Shown are the members of the class of 1960 that we were able to find. If anyone else would like to join in next year's reunion, please notify Mary Lou Lampman Heffers at [email protected] or send a note to 578 Wesmoreland Ave., Kingston PA 18704. Shown from left are first row: Arleen Allen Paul, Eileen Truskey, Mary Lou Lampman Heffers, Joan Passarelli Gibbon, Frank James. Second row: Joyce Caccia Koptko, Monica Stuhko Mickiewicz, Felicia Gulla Pattan, Judith Michael Vanderpool, Mary Ann Laktasic Bellanca, Marion Mascelli Lamoreux, Arlene Devine James. Third row: Dick Cominsky, Tom Ford, Tom Sukoski, Myron Mickiewicz, Betsy Johnson Balonis. Bernard Kadish was the photographer.
Agency says than 20,000 people provided over 76,000 pounds of food to prepare holiday meals. The Commission on Economic Opportunity (CEO) announced today that more than 20,000 needy and elderly people in Luzerne and Wyoming counties were provided over 76,000 pounds of food to prepare holiday meals, as a result of its annual Thanksgiving Project food drive. The CEO Thanksgiving Project is the largest holiday food provider for northeastern Pennsylvania.
If you drive down Main Street in Plymouth in the coming weeks, you will notice things have gotten, just, a bit brighter. The Plymouth Rotary Club is proud to announce the completion of its three-year project to renovate and update the...
If you were going to name someone you thought likely to have a heart attack, Kayla Wolthoff of Luzerne would not be on your list. She's 30 years old, she watches what she eats and in addition to her job in...
The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins fell in a barnburner to the Charlotte Checkers, 5-4 in the shootout on Monday night at Bojangles' Coliseum. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (7-5-1-1) played at a breakneck pace all night, particularly in the third period when the game was at...
Luzerne County Council is now less than a month away from its Dec. 13 adoption of a 2023 budget. Council would have to identify approximately $7.1 million in cuts or new revenue to avoid a proposed 6.75% increase, which equates to $55 more annually for the average property assessed at $132,776.
