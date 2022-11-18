ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Men's Health

Chris Hemsworth Reveals How Increased Alzheimer’s Risk Has Changed His Outlook on Life

Thor star Chris Hemsworth has revealed he intends to take time away from his acting career after discovering he has a significantly heightened risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease. During filming for his new Disney+ documentary series Limitless, which sees the Australian actor pushing his body to reach its maximum...
Men's Health

Quentin Tarantino Says That Marvel Actors Are 'Not Movie Stars'

Quentin Tarantino is one of the best-known filmmakers of the last 30 years, as well as a self-proclaimed cinephile with a genuine love of Hollywood. But the way he sees it, there simply aren't any real movie stars any more... and that's due, in no small part, to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Men's Health

That Surprise Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Star Breaks Silence Over MCU Return

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever spoilers follow. Michael B Jordan has opened up about his surprising cameo in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, revealing he didn't tell his family about his brief appearance in the film. While speaking to ET Online at the premiere of Paramount+ show Fantasy Football, the actor commented...
News Breaking LIVE

"Ghostbusters" Star Dies

Kymberly Herrin, who starred in the original "Ghostbusters" movie, as well as playing an iconic part in ZZ Top's "Legs" music video, has died, Fox News reports. Herrin's death was reportedly confirmed by her niece, Theresa Ramirez. Fox News, citing an obituary in the Santa Barbara News-Press, reports that she died late last month at her home in Santa Barbara, California. Her cause of death is not known.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Men's Health

Indiana Jones 5's Opening Sequence Will Feature De-Aged Harrison Ford

Indiana Jones 5 will feature an opening sequence with a digitally de-aged Harrison Ford, say the filmmakers behind the upcoming project. In a new interview with Empire, a trio of key filmmakers from Indiana Jones 5 reveal that the movie will be set in 1969 for the majority of the story.
Men's Health

Daniel Craig explains why he wanted James Bond to Die in No Time to Die

Daniel Craig has opened up about James Bond's death in No Time to Die, revealing why he wanted the iconic spy to be killed off. The star's final outing as 007 was finally released last year, and ended with Bond sacrificing himself to save the lives of Madeleine Swann (Léa Seydoux) and their daughter.
Men's Health

The Twisted True Story Behind Hulu's Welcome to Chippendales

You may have already seen ads for Welcome to Chippendales, the new Hulu true-crime miniseries, which is one of the streamer’s bigger offerings of the year and perhaps its splashiest effort since the Emmy-nominated Pam & Tommy earlier in the year. In fact, the eight-episode Welcome to Chippendales (now streaming) comes from Pam & Tommy creator Robert Siegel, with an opening episode directed by Matt Shakman of WandaVision.
Men's Health

Welcome to Chippendales

Everything to Know About Welcome to Chippendale’s Everything to Know About Welcome to Chippendale’s. Get the stripper jokes out of your system now, because by the time you watch a few minutes of Welcome to Chippendales, you'll see this dark story is nothing to laugh about. Based on true events, the Hulu limited series tells the precariously debaucherous story of Indian immigrant Somen “Steve” Banerjee, played by Emmy-nominated actor Kumail Nanjiani, whose pursuit of the illusive American Dream led him to found the male stripper dance troupe Chippendales in Los Angeles in 1979. The expected half-naked choreography, cocaine, and luxurious toupees are all in abundance, but so are the backstabbings, assassinations, and emotional rollercoasters.

Comments / 0

Community Policy