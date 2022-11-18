Everything to Know About Welcome to Chippendale’s Everything to Know About Welcome to Chippendale’s. Get the stripper jokes out of your system now, because by the time you watch a few minutes of Welcome to Chippendales, you'll see this dark story is nothing to laugh about. Based on true events, the Hulu limited series tells the precariously debaucherous story of Indian immigrant Somen “Steve” Banerjee, played by Emmy-nominated actor Kumail Nanjiani, whose pursuit of the illusive American Dream led him to found the male stripper dance troupe Chippendales in Los Angeles in 1979. The expected half-naked choreography, cocaine, and luxurious toupees are all in abundance, but so are the backstabbings, assassinations, and emotional rollercoasters.

