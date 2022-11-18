Read full article on original website
Related
After sadly breaking up with ex, man opens her gift 47 years later
Despite having been separated for 47 years, this man had never opened a gift from his ex. Vicky, Adrian Pierce's high school love, dumped him in 1970. She handed him a present that she had already purchased as she was breaking up with him. He didn't want to open it because it was the holiday season, but he also didn't want to throw it out, so he placed it under his Christmas tree.
WTHR
Toy Insider releases top 10 toys for holiday season
INDIANAPOLIS — The countdown to the holidays is on, and The Toy Insider recently released its hottest toys of the season. Senior Editor for The Toy Insider Jackie Cucco joined 13Sunrise to break down the top ten toys. 1. Peppa Pig Toniebox Starter Set (Tonies) The Toniebox is an...
Comments / 0