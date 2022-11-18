ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Royal Palm Beach, FL

gotowncrier.com

Family Announces New Brandon Wehby Memorial Scholarship

On Sunday, Nov. 13, at the home of Judith Buckland, she and William Wehby gathered with friends and family to hold a celebration of life for son Brandon Wehby, who passed away last year, just two months shy of his 32nd birthday. Last Sunday would have been his 33rd birthday.
WELLINGTON, FL
gotowncrier.com

Record-Breaking Turnout For WCF Patriotic Event

The Wellington Community Foundation had a record-breaking turnout at the 2022 Red, White & Blue Jeans “A Salute to Our Heroes” event held Friday, Nov. 11 at the Wellington National Golf Club. Thanks in part to Diamond Sponsor Tom & Regis Wenham, Ruby Sponsor Wellington Regional Medical Center,...
WELLINGTON, FL
WPBF News 25

Organization distributes thousands of turkeys in Palm Beach County ahead of Thanksgiving

BOCA RATON, Fla. — Thanksgiving is now just days away and this weekend the organizationBoca Helping Hands distributed more than 3,500 turkeys to people in need. This weekend marked the 18th annual Boca Helping Hands Thanksgiving Box Brigade. Volunteers who packed boxes ahead of time with Thanksgiving items distributed those boxes as well as turkeys to people in five locations throughout the county.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

A new day for Broward school board requires a new chairman | Editorial

Ron DeSantis had a resounding re-election victory as governor. But he should no longer be de facto chairman of the Broward County School Board, where his five appointees, accountable to him and not voters, have controlled the agenda since August. The governor’s School Board stand-in has been Torey Alston, one of five DeSantis appointees. After Tuesday, Alston will be the last one standing. The ...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
west-palm-beach-news.com

SunFest wraps up profitable four days in West Palm Seaside

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Sunday marked the final night for SunFest in downtown West Palm Beach. “I’m just excited that it’s all back and the weather has been beautiful,” West Palm Beach resident Michael Bass told WPTV. Bass attended all four days of the downtown...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
gotowncrier.com

Wellington Council Drops Plan To Pave Portion Of 50th Street

With Hurricane Nicole threatening Florida’s east coast, the Wellington Village Council held a brief meeting on the afternoon of Wednesday, Nov. 9. At the meeting, the council approved a number of time-sensitive consent agenda items but postponed all public hearings to the council meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 13. Items...
WELLINGTON, FL
gotowncrier.com

Wellington ARB Allows Two Equestrian Businesses To Keep Window Coverings

Wellington’s Architectural Review Board granted two equestrian-related businesses exceptions from the village’s sign code regarding window coverings at a meeting on Wednesday, Nov. 2. Wellington’s sign code forbids businesses from completely covering windows with signage or a color. The code was updated earlier this year to more strictly...
WELLINGTON, FL
west-palm-beach-news.com

The Sundown Lounge in West Palm Seaside is attempting to convey again its glory days

West Palm Beach was the Jim Crow South — Black folks tried everything they could to thrive under those conditions. If you speak to Black elders in the Historic Northwest District, they’ll tell you about one premier venue that felt like a safe haven for their excellence. And it just so happened to attract jazz greats, such as Ella Fitzgerald, Louis Armstrong, Duke Ellington, to name a few.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
gotowncrier.com

Lox Groves Council Debates Whether To Hire A Lobbyist

After several years of disappointing results from its lobbying efforts in Tallahassee, the Loxahatchee Groves Town Council debated the merits of hiring a lobbying firm for the upcoming legislative session at its meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 15. While the town has been successful in getting several of its priorities through...
LOXAHATCHEE GROVES, FL
thewestsidegazette.com

Black and Indigenous Sistrunk History – OURstories

Starting in 1691, the colony of Virginia began the practice of regulating the legal identity of human beings based on genealogy. This included a ban on interracial marriage and government workers given the task of determining the ethnic/ racial identity of each resident based on the presence or absence of an African descended ancestor. Almost two centuries later, in 1865, a similar law was passed in Florida.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
wlrn.org

South Florida Roundup Transit Breakdown From Miami-Dade To West Palm Beach

Downtown Miami will soon have access to a Tri-Rail station that will allow people to travel from Riviera Beach in Palm Beach County back to downtown with no transfers. That has been made possible by an agreement between Brightline and Florida East Coast Railway with the South Florida Regional Transportation Authority to begin training and testing to bring Tri-Rail services to MiamiCentral Station.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
southfloridahospitalnews.com

Cardiothoracic Surgeon Specializing in Minimally Invasive Heart Valve and Structural Heart Care, Joins Palm Beach Health Network Physician Group

November 18, 2022 – Kushagra Katariya, MD, FACS, a cardiothoracic surgeon specializing in adult cardiothoracic surgery including minimally invasive heart valve and structural heart procedures recently joined the Palm Beach Health Network Physician Group – Cardiovascular Care network. Dr. Katariya specializes in coronary surgery, mitral valve surgery, aortic surgery, aortic valve surgery, lung and mediastinal surgery, transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) and minimally invasive surgery. In addition, Dr. Katariya is board-certified by the American Board of Thoracic Surgery and the American Board of Surgery. Dr. Katariya is on-staff at Delray Medical Center and Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center and he has offices located on the campuses of both hospitals.
PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Sylvia Poitier funeral expected to draw who’s who of political leaders, past and present

The outspoken child who worked the field picking beans and peppers went on to blaze a trail in the world of local politics, making history as Broward’s first Black county commissioner. Sylvia Poitier, a Deerfield Beach native and former mayor of the city, will be laid to rest Friday after a 5 p.m. funeral on Thursday. Thursday’s ceremony is expected to draw a who’s who of political leaders to ...
DEERFIELD BEACH, FL

