On August 16th, 1920, Yankees pitcher Carl Mays was facing Cleveland batter Ray Chapman. Suspecting that Chapman intended to bunt, Mays threw high and inside, hoping to induce a pop-up. By this point the ball was covered in dirt and spit (so, mud), and it was late in the afternoon on an overcast day. Chapman couldn’t completely see the ball. It struck him in the head, driving a piece of skull into his brain.

