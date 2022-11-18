ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pujols, Verlander voted Comeback Players of the Year

Pujols, honored in the National League, came back to St. Louis for his final season and posted his biggest numbers in years at age 42. The three-time MVP compiled an .895 OPS for the NL Central champions and became the fourth major leaguer to reach 700 career home runs.
War On The Diamond: A half interesting, half-frustrating new documentary

On August 16th, 1920, Yankees pitcher Carl Mays was facing Cleveland batter Ray Chapman. Suspecting that Chapman intended to bunt, Mays threw high and inside, hoping to induce a pop-up. By this point the ball was covered in dirt and spit (so, mud), and it was late in the afternoon on an overcast day. Chapman couldn’t completely see the ball. It struck him in the head, driving a piece of skull into his brain.
