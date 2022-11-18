Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Teen's Letter Gives A Clue In Her DisappearanceStill UnsolvedRochester, PA
This Pizza has Been Named the Best in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenPennsylvania State
Inside Pittsburgh's Lowest Rated HotelTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
Taylor Swift Ticket Issues Being Looked Into By PA's Attorney General and He Needs Your HelpTed RiversPennsylvania State
Clear the Ice: New Fines for Drivers Who Don't Remove Snow From Their CarsTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
Related
Local LGBTQ+ community members remember victims of violence during Transgender Day of Remembrance
PITTSBURGH — Local LGBTQ+ groups already had plans to get together for a Transgender Day of Remembrance event, but after a mass shooting in Colorado Springs, they spent the evening also honoring those victims. “We’re praying for the people in Colorado. This is a sad day for us,” said...
Urban League of Greater Pittsburgh helps those in need get a Thanksgiving dinner
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – With Thanksgiving just days away, The Urban League of Greater Pittsburgh wants to make sure that no family goes without a warm dinner. On Saturday, the group held its annual Thanksgiving dinner giveaway at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center. They said they're prepared to help more than 900 families throughout southwestern Pennsylvania this year. "The Consumer Price Index went up eight percent, so that puts a burden on a lot of families that we serve," said Carlos T. Carter, President, and CEO of the Urban League of Greater Pittsburgh. "They can't afford food, especially for Thanksgiving, so I think it's a good opportunity to give love to people. To make sure they can have a great meal and they have opportunities to learn about their health." Those who picked up their meals, they were also able to get a free health screening. The event was made possible through help from several community partners. They included the University of Pittsburgh, the United Way, The Pittsburgh Community Food Bank, and others.
New Pittsburgh Courier
Light Up the Season: 5 ways to enjoy the holidays in PGH
The holiday season is a special time anywhere, but the residents of Pittsburgh know how to sprinkle a little extra magic in the air during November and December. With so many events across town for families to enjoy, you’ll want to start planning your outings now!. Here are five...
pghcitypaper.com
Striking Post-Gazette workers protest outside publisher's Duquesne Club wedding reception
Striking Pittsburgh Post-Gazette workers continued their spirited public campaign this afternoon by protesting outside the publisher's Duquesne Club wedding reception. Beginning around 3:30 p.m., workers and supporters gathered on the sidewalk outside the prestigious Downtown social club, brandishing signs and chanting criticisms against Publisher John Block. The strikers jeered as...
foodgressing.com
Christmas in Pittsburgh 2022: Dinner, Turkey To Go, Brunch, Restaurants
Looking for ways to celebrate Christmas in Pittsburgh this year? This post covers Christmas Pittsburgh 2022 including where to go for Christmas dinner in Pittsburgh, where to get turkey to go as well as features for brunch, lunch and takeout by local restaurants and businesses. Christmas Eve this year is...
norsenotes.com
Oakmont rapper’s music blows up
Oakmont’s own rapper, Tyler Eisenbarth, also known as Slushkidd, is known for his music. He got his name from his Xbox gamertag “SlushyMantis716.”. “I get my style from Baby Keem, JID, The Kid Laroi, Cordae, and other people like that,” Eisenbarth said. Unlike many other rappers, Eisenbarth...
wtae.com
Striking Post-Gazette workers picket wedding reception
PITTSBURGH — Striking workers at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette took their picket line to the street outside the Duquesne Club Friday afternoon. They say Post-Gazette owner John Block was holding a wedding reception inside. The group set up a giant inflatable rat that they say sends a message to the...
New light display to illuminate Pittsburgh over the holidays
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A new holiday display is coming to Pittsburgh.It is called Dazzling Nights. It's being described as a holiday pop-up, immersive experience.The event kicks off later this month at the Pittsburgh Botanic Garden. The display started a couple of years ago in Jacksonville, Florida, expanded to Orlando, and now it's coming to Pittsburgh.It starts on Nov. 27 and runs through the holidays. Don't forget to buy tickets ahead of time.
Volunteers working to fill 1 million boxes with food to distribute to Pittsburgh families
PITTSBURGH — Local churches across the area were packing food into boxes on Sunday, hoping to fill and distribute 1 million of them by the end of November. One church involved in the effort was the Macedonia Church of Pittsburgh. “It’s part of being a Christian, doing God’s work...
Tom Hanks will take over the radio on Thanksgiving Day in western Pa.
That’s right! “Hanks-giving Day” is coming. Two-time Academy Award winner Tom Hanks will be taking over the radio airwaves in Pittsburgh on Thanksgiving Day.
Pittsburgh Pet Expo, the largest on the east coast, wraps up Sunday
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – If you're looking for something to do this weekend that will keep you inside and out of the cold, the Pittsburgh Pet Expo has returned to the David L. Lawrence Convention Center. It's the largest pet expo on the east coast and it features competitions, demonstrations, giveaways, and vendors, all for you to enjoy and for you to spoil your pets. It got going again today at 10 a.m. and happening at 3:30 p.m. is the grand finale. It's the signature pet costume contest! You can learn more and get tickets at this link.
pghcitypaper.com
Urban League of Pittsburgh distributes Thanksgiving provisions to 900 local households
The Urban League of Greater Pittsburgh is working to ensure more than 900 households can enjoy a Thanksgiving meal this holiday season, after a two-year program hiatus. Provisions in the form of food and a $15 Giant Eagle gift certificate will be given away on Nov. 19 at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center in Downtown.
pghcitypaper.com
Pittsburgh's oldest Black church says reparations talks with Penguins have stalled
Members and leaders of the Hill District’s historic Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church say negotiations with the Pittsburgh Penguins over the church’s possible return to the Lower Hill have stalled. This is the latest development in the church’s years-long effort to secure reparations for their forced displacement by the Urban Redevelopment Authority in 1957, when thousands of Black residents were pushed out of the community to build the Civic Arena.
eyeofthehurricane.news
An Interview with Mr. Sibeto
I had the opportunity to sit down with Mr. Sibeto and ask him a few questions. Mr. Sibeto is the only Italian teacher here at New Castle, so I was very interested to learn more about his job. Below are the questions I asked Mr. Sibeto about his career and how he came to teach Italian at New Castle. Hope you enjoy the interview Canes!
Ticketmaster cancels general public sale of Taylor Swift tour tickets
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - After days of complaints about complications and system glitches that arose during the presale for Taylor Swift's Eras tour, Ticketmaster announced Thursday that the public sale of tickets has been canceled. They were set to go on sale Friday. "Due to extraordinarily high demands on ticketing systems and insufficient remaining ticket inventory to meet that demand, tomorrow's public on-sale for Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour has been cancelled," the company tweeted. The company did not offer any more information about the problems they mentioned and did not indicate if more tickets would ever be sold. Fans were disappointed on Tuesday...
pittsburghbettertimes.com
This Year’s Exclusive YaJagoff Holiday Parking Chair Ornament Brings Grandma’s Wrought-Iron Chair from the Patio to Your Christmas Tree!
Just like our football team, we are sitting pretty at six…parking chair ornaments that is. Well, we don’t play football or wear uniforms, but we do have a team who is proud to present the newest parking chair ornament for your tree. This exclusive YaJagoff Holiday Parking Chair...
Home again: Exchange student returns to Penn Township after 36 years
When Ada Drescher came to Western Pennsylvania for the first time 36 years ago as a high school exchange student from Croatia, her host family met her at the airport with a sign that read “Welcome Ada.”. The same sign greeted Drescher, now 54, two weeks ago when she...
kidsburgh.org
15 fun indoor play spaces in Pittsburgh and the surrounding region
Photo above courtesy of Sky Zone. The cold weather and snow have arrived in the Pittsburgh region. But kids (and grownups, too) still have plenty of energy to burn up, even if they can’t go outside and play. There are plenty of indoor play spaces in Pittsburgh and beyond that offer all kinds of opportunities for exercise and fun.
Prantl’s ‘one-ton cake’ goes on sale after Pittsburgh’s Light Up Night
PITTSBURGH — Prantl’s “one-ton cake” went on sale in Pittsburgh Sunday. The cake is 8 feet tall and 8 feet wide. It was modeled to look like the Highmark building and Christmas tree and was made specifically for the city’s Light Up Night. Prantl’s sold...
pghcitypaper.com
What would I tell a Black woman about moving to Pittsburgh?
Editor’s note: This marks the last column from contributor Tereneh Idia, who has been an invaluable voice at the Pittsburgh City Paper over the past few years. We here at the paper wish her all the best in her future endeavors and thank her for all of her hard work and insight.
Comments / 0