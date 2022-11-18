Read full article on original website
Teen's Letter Gives A Clue In Her DisappearanceStill UnsolvedRochester, PA
Inside Pittsburgh's Lowest Rated HotelTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
Taylor Swift Ticket Issues Being Looked Into By PA's Attorney General and He Needs Your HelpTed RiversPennsylvania State
Clear the Ice: New Fines for Drivers Who Don't Remove Snow From Their CarsTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
This Pizza has Been Named the Best in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenPennsylvania State
momcollective.com
A Guide to Holiday Activities In & Around Pittsburgh
The Christmas season is a busy time but one filled with great opportunities to create memories with your family. All around the Pittsburgh area there are lots of fun holiday activities to share in and enjoy. Pittsburgh’s Ultimate Holiday Experience! Starting at 12:30PM with Music & Entertainment, Light Up Night...
wtae.com
Highmark Light Up Night 'brings people together'
PITTSBURGH — 'Highmark Light Up Night' returned Saturday night for its 61st anniversary, bringing thousands of people to downtown Pittsburgh. "It just brings people the joy of Christmas and brings people together," said Elena Kowalski of Bethel Park. Standing in the bitter cold, Kowalski sported a wide grin as...
Pittsburgh Pet Expo, the largest on the east coast, wraps up Sunday
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – If you're looking for something to do this weekend that will keep you inside and out of the cold, the Pittsburgh Pet Expo has returned to the David L. Lawrence Convention Center. It's the largest pet expo on the east coast and it features competitions, demonstrations, giveaways, and vendors, all for you to enjoy and for you to spoil your pets. It got going again today at 10 a.m. and happening at 3:30 p.m. is the grand finale. It's the signature pet costume contest! You can learn more and get tickets at this link.
New light display to illuminate Pittsburgh over the holidays
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A new holiday display is coming to Pittsburgh.It is called Dazzling Nights. It's being described as a holiday pop-up, immersive experience.The event kicks off later this month at the Pittsburgh Botanic Garden. The display started a couple of years ago in Jacksonville, Florida, expanded to Orlando, and now it's coming to Pittsburgh.It starts on Nov. 27 and runs through the holidays. Don't forget to buy tickets ahead of time.
foodgressing.com
Christmas in Pittsburgh 2022: Dinner, Turkey To Go, Brunch, Restaurants
Looking for ways to celebrate Christmas in Pittsburgh this year? This post covers Christmas Pittsburgh 2022 including where to go for Christmas dinner in Pittsburgh, where to get turkey to go as well as features for brunch, lunch and takeout by local restaurants and businesses. Christmas Eve this year is...
Hundreds brave cold to be part of Oakmont’s Hometown Christmas Celebration
Hundreds of parade-goers braved freezing temperatures Saturday evening to kick off the holiday season with street fair in Oakmont. Oakmont’s Hometown Christmas Celebration offered an evening chock full of holiday entertainment, including an elf named Zippy. Sven Drop, 14, likes to dress up as holiday favorites like the Easter...
WPXI Pittsburgh
Prantl’s ‘one-ton cake’ goes on sale after Pittsburgh’s Light Up Night
PITTSBURGH — Prantl’s “one-ton cake” went on sale in Pittsburgh Sunday. The cake is 8 feet tall and 8 feet wide. It was modeled to look like the Highmark building and Christmas tree and was made specifically for the city’s Light Up Night. Prantl’s sold...
Local firefighters spread holiday cheer by helping children in need
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh firefighters were helping kids in need stay warm this winter.The Coats For Kids clothing drive was back after missing the last two years due to the pandemic."You know, Pittsburgh firefighters are incredible. One minute they are racing into a building to save a life. The next minute they are hosting a coat drive for kids in need."As the days grow colder with the approach of winter, many children in Pittsburgh find themselves in need of a key essential to survive the frigid months: a coat.And helping fill the great need in the city for years is...
New Pittsburgh Courier
Point State Park to shine this holiday season
PITTSBURGH — Duquesne Light Company (DLC) today announced plans to bring additional holiday lighting to Point State Park that will include several large snowflakes and illuminated buildings. The new decorations will be installed in time for Pittsburgh’s Light Up Night on Saturday, Nov. 19, and will remain throughout the holiday season.
'Absolutely spectacular:' Carnegie Museum of Art's Christmas tree displays up and running
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Christmas trees are lighting up all over the Pittsburgh area and that includes the Carnegie Museum of Art! Trees line the hall of architecture and each is decorated in a specific theme that is chosen by the women's committee. They have been volunteering to create the display and bring it to life since 1961. The museum has plenty of holiday events planned, including live music amongst the tres on Saturdays. It begins in December and continues through early January. "The trees are a wonderful celebration here at the museum for the people in Pittsburgh," said Rachel Delphia, curator of the museum. "We have five 18-foot-tall Frazier fur trees in this incredible room and every year, take it up a notch and take this beautiful space and make it absolutely spectacular." The museum's "presepio" is also on display, which is a traditional nativity scene set in Italy.
WPXI Pittsburgh
Westmoreland County residents enjoy holiday parade in Greensburg
GREENSBURG, Pa. — Residents came out to begin their early holiday celebrations with a parade in Greensburg. The parade featured a special float from the Westmoreland Museum of American Art. The float featured a larger-than-life reproduction of a work by an artist known as “Grandma Moses.” The piece is called “Sugaring Off” and depicts a charming winter scene.
Greensburg kicks off holiday season with parade, window display, raffle
When units head south on Greensburg’s Main Street Saturday for the city’s annual holiday parade, they’ll pass by a scene not witnessed in about four decades. Windows at the former Troutman’s department store at Main and Second streets will be decorated for the holiday season — for the first time since the store closed in 1985.
momcollective.com
A Guide to Holiday Light Displays & Exhibits In & Around Pittsburgh
Take a peek at the list below for a light display near you!. Pittsburgh’s Ultimate Holiday Experience! Starting at 12:30PM with Music & Entertainment, Light Up Night rolls into the night with Tree lighting City-County Building and at the Corner of Stanwix Street & Penn Avenue. The tree lighting will be paired with fireworks!
kidsburgh.org
15 fun indoor play spaces in Pittsburgh and the surrounding region
Photo above courtesy of Sky Zone. The cold weather and snow have arrived in the Pittsburgh region. But kids (and grownups, too) still have plenty of energy to burn up, even if they can’t go outside and play. There are plenty of indoor play spaces in Pittsburgh and beyond that offer all kinds of opportunities for exercise and fun.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
5 things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend: Nov. 18-20
Holiday shopping, animal encounters and parties celebrating art and history are on tap this weekend in Pittsburgh. The Peoples Gas Holiday Market opens Friday in Market Square in Downtown Pittsburgh, with hours from 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Inspired by the original German Christkindlmarkts (or “Christmas Markets”), the market features...
pittsburghbettertimes.com
This Year’s Exclusive YaJagoff Holiday Parking Chair Ornament Brings Grandma’s Wrought-Iron Chair from the Patio to Your Christmas Tree!
Just like our football team, we are sitting pretty at six…parking chair ornaments that is. Well, we don’t play football or wear uniforms, but we do have a team who is proud to present the newest parking chair ornament for your tree. This exclusive YaJagoff Holiday Parking Chair...
This Thanksgiving, help is on the other end of the line in Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — All month long, we've highlighted the importance of donating to the KDKA-TV Turkey Fund.But many people still hope to land on the receiving end of someone's generosity. KDKA's Meghan Schiller set out to answer: Is it too late to find help?Turns out, help is right on the other end of the line here in Pittsburgh."All they have to do is dial 211, and that's gonna connect them with our resource navigators," said Cinda Watkins, 211 senior director at United Way of Southwestern Pennsylvania.Watkins wants Pittsburghers to know it's not too late to find help, even though it's...
5 things to do in Westmoreland County this weekend: Nov. 18-20
Special holiday entertainment will begin at 5 p.m. Friday at Westmoreland Mall, leading up to Santa’s arrival. The Hempfield High School Marching Band will escort the jolly old elf around the mall in a parade starting at 6 p.m. at the entrance on the lower level near Macy’s.
Inside Pittsburgh's Lowest Rated Hotel
When your family comes to visit, the choice is clear; they stay with you, or they stay in a hotel. And sometimes that much family in one space is a recipe for disaster. A hotel is a much safer option to keep everyone from coming to blows.
pghcitypaper.com
Urban League of Pittsburgh distributes Thanksgiving provisions to 900 local households
The Urban League of Greater Pittsburgh is working to ensure more than 900 households can enjoy a Thanksgiving meal this holiday season, after a two-year program hiatus. Provisions in the form of food and a $15 Giant Eagle gift certificate will be given away on Nov. 19 at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center in Downtown.
