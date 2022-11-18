Read full article on original website
Blown leads haunting Canucks ahead of Avs challenge
The Vancouver Canucks have been competitive this year despite having a losing record. The issue is the inability to hold
Colts' mascot did obscene gesture after Jalen Hurts' game-winning TD
The Indianapolis Colts’ mascot may be getting a call from Roger Goodell after Week 11’s action. Indianapolis nearly pulled off the upset Sunday against the 8-1 Philadelphia Eagles. After drawing first blood on a Jonathan Taylor touchdown run in the first quarter, the Colts led for roughly 53 minutes of game time. However, the Eagles kept chipping away until quarterback Jalen Hurts rumbled his way in for a go-ahead score with 1:20 remaining in the fourth quarter. It ended up being the game-winning TD as Philly hung on to win 17-16.
CBS stops showing Cowboys-Vikings game on national broadcast due to lopsided score
CBS seemingly had one of the best games of the week with the Dallas Cowboys facing the Minnesota Vikings in Sunday’s late window for Week 11. As it turned out, the game was so lopsided that the network had to pull a move that is utterly embarrassing for one of the teams involved.
Bears QB Justin Fields apologized to teammates after loss to Falcons
Justin Fields has dramatically elevated his play over the past several weeks, and the Chicago Bears quarterback’s leadership traits were also on display after Sunday’s loss to the Atlanta Falcons. Fields threw an interception on Chicago’s final drive, which allowed the Falcons to put the finishing touches on...
