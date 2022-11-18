ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Colts' mascot did obscene gesture after Jalen Hurts' game-winning TD

The Indianapolis Colts’ mascot may be getting a call from Roger Goodell after Week 11’s action. Indianapolis nearly pulled off the upset Sunday against the 8-1 Philadelphia Eagles. After drawing first blood on a Jonathan Taylor touchdown run in the first quarter, the Colts led for roughly 53 minutes of game time. However, the Eagles kept chipping away until quarterback Jalen Hurts rumbled his way in for a go-ahead score with 1:20 remaining in the fourth quarter. It ended up being the game-winning TD as Philly hung on to win 17-16.
Bears QB Justin Fields apologized to teammates after loss to Falcons

Justin Fields has dramatically elevated his play over the past several weeks, and the Chicago Bears quarterback’s leadership traits were also on display after Sunday’s loss to the Atlanta Falcons. Fields threw an interception on Chicago’s final drive, which allowed the Falcons to put the finishing touches on...
