Macy retained as Nebraska director of environment and energy
Jim Macy will continue as director of the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy, Gov.-elect Jim Pillen announced Tuesday. "Jim understands the importance of protecting Nebraska's natural resources like our pot of gold, the Ogallala Aquifer, and thousands of miles of surface waters across Nebraska's five unique agro-ecological zones," Pillen said.
Conservative groups eye big reforms with record surplus
(The Center Square) – While Wisconsin lawmakers think about what to do with the state’s record surplus, conservative groups in the state have some bold ideas. The state’s Department of Administration on Monday released its latest revenue projections, which show the state’s surplus could hit $6.6 billion by the time the current budget runs out next June.
New Region lawmakers have high hopes, big jobs at start of Indiana General Assembly
The marble-walled Indiana Senate chamber in Indianapolis with its bright lights and big leather chairs is miles away, literally and decoratively, from the comparatively simple meeting room in Crown Point that the Lake County Council calls home. But after taking a moment to savor his new environment during the ceremonial...
California candidates, measures succeeded more – or failed harder – in Napa County
The people of the Napa Valley have decided who their county and city leaders will be for the next four years. But who did they decide should represent them in Sacramento and Washington, D.C.?. Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today!. Across this year’s election slate of candidates...
Oklahoma representative files guns rights bills
(The Center Square) – Rep. Jim Olsen is the first lawmaker to file a bill for the upcoming 2023 Oklahoma legislative session. House Bill 1001 would lower the legal age limit to carry a firearm from 21 years old to 18 years old. "You can go in the military...
Deleted emails of former North Dakota AG gone amid $2M budget overrun
(The Center Square) - North Dakota Attorney General Drew Wrigley said Tuesday that the deleted email accounts of the late Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem and his Deputy Attorney General Troy Seibel cannot be recovered. Wrigley requested the emails after questions were raised about the renovation of the attorney general's office,...
Gun shop owners face brisk sales amid questions about Oregon’s gun control law
Firearms shops are enjoying brisk sales following the narrow approval by voters of Measure 114, which will restrict sales of some magazines and require safety training. One example: At Tick Licker Firearms in Salem, customers lined up Friday in front of counters Friday, Nov. 18 to inspect firearms and pepper the clerks with questions about the measure and what comes next. Sales are also soaring ahead of the measure’s implementation as people place requests for background checks. They worry that they will not be able to purchase guns in the future due to the requirements of the measure.
Help is available to pay winter utility bills in Indiana
Hoosiers experiencing sticker shock after seeing their heating charges after their first taste of winter in the Region may be eligible for financial assistance to help pay the bills. The Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, also known as LIHEAP, is a federal service administered by the state and local...
Wyoming Equality Issues Statement on Colorado Springs Shooting
From CNN: "A 22-year-old gunman entered an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colorado, just before midnight Saturday and immediately opened fire, killing at least five people and injuring 25 others, before patrons confronted and stopped him, police said Sunday. The suspect in the shooting at Club Q was identified as...
In 2nd term, Wisconsin AG Josh Kaul optimistic about working with GOP-led Legislature
After an election cycle largely focused on crime, newly reelected state Attorney General Josh Kaul is calling on the GOP-held state Legislature to work with him on historic investments in reforms for the criminal justice system. The Democrat has an ambitious list of priorities for his new term: funding school...
Feds give ‘threatened’ protection to lesser prairie chickens in Kansas
The federal government will list the lesser prairie chicken as threatened in Kansas and neighboring states, triggering protections under federal law starting next year. A smaller, isolated population of the same grouse species in part of Texas and New Mexico will be listed as endangered and receive stricter protection. The...
How Democrat Josh Shapiro won Pennsylvania’s 2022 election for governor
HARRISBURG — In his successful bid for Pennsylvania governor, Josh Shapiro received more votes than any other gubernatorial candidate in commonwealth history. And he didn’t just get a lot of votes. The attorney general also won by a margin not often seen in an open race — trouncing GOP candidate Doug Mastriano by nearly 15 points, according to unofficial results, and driving down margins in counties some state and national Democrats have written off in recent years.
Ohio officially becomes home for Air Force’s cyberspace mission
(The Center Square) – An Ohio National Guard unit officially became the U.S. Air Force’s first cyberspace wing following a year-long assessment of the site. Both the Air Force and the National Guard Bureau confirmed in August 2021 that Ohio’s 179th Airlift Wing in Mansfield was the preferred choice for the cyberspace mission but spent more than 12 months assessing the site.
Illinois Supreme Court considers if stoop is public place in assault case
(The Center Square) – A case about what constitutes public property where an assault occurs is now under consideration by the Illinois Supreme Court. The case of Illinois vs. Vonzell Whitehead revolves around a physical altercation that took place on a porch of a Lake County apartment building in 2019. After a verbal altercation, Whitehead allegedly assaulted Steven Box with Box's cane on the apartment's stoop. Whitehead was found guilty of two counts of aggravated battery in a place of public accommodation and in 2020 was sentenced to 42 months in prison.
Iowa turkeys to be pardoned virtually due to bird flu
DES MOINES — An annual tradition is heading online as state and agriculture officials exercise caution with the threat of bird flu looming. Gov. Kim Reynolds will pardon two turkeys via video Tuesday morning, the governor’s office said Monday. The annual tradition typically is conducted at the governor’s...
SPSO: SNAP recipients report cards compromised
MANY, La. -- Some Sabine Parish have had their SNAP benefits compromised, Sheriff Aaron Mitchell said. The Louisiana Department of Child and Family Services (DCFS) verified the complaints, Mitchell said. It appears the benefits of some of the local victims' cards were used at grocery stores in Texas. Many Police...
Most popular baby names for girls in Indiana
Stacker compiled the most popular baby names for girls in Indiana using data from the Social Security Administration. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Most popular baby names for girls in Oklahoma
Stacker compiled the most popular baby names for girls in Oklahoma using data from the Social Security Administration. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
New doctors will split time between urban, rural settings in Nebraska under program
OMAHA — Aiming to combat a shortage of rural physicians, CHI Health and its academic medical partner, Creighton University, have created two residency programs that will allow doctors in training to split time between urban and rural areas of Nebraska. Previously, those residents typically had to train in one...
Most popular baby names for girls in Maryland
Stacker compiled the most popular baby names for girls in Maryland using data from the Social Security Administration. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
