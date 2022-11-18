November 19 NBA Games: Odds, Tips and Betting trends

Today’s NBA lineup includes top teams in play. Among those contests is the Utah Jazz taking on the Portland Trail Blazers.

Before today’s NBA games, here’s an in-depth peek at the odds.

Today’s NBA Games: Betting Information

The Raptors play the Hawks at 6:00 PM ET on Saturday at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.

Favorite: Hawks (-5.5)

Hawks (-5.5) Total: 226

226 Moneyline: Hawks (-210) | Raptors (+176)

The Magic meet the Pacers at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Favorite: Pacers (-6.5)

Pacers (-6.5) Total: 224

224 Moneyline: Pacers (-251) | Magic (+205)

The Timberwolves will play the 76ers at 7:30 PM ET on Saturday at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Favorite: Timberwolves (-3.5)

Timberwolves (-3.5) Total: 218.5

218.5 Moneyline: Timberwolves (-157) | 76ers (+134)

The Jazz hit the court against the Trail Blazers at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday at Moda Center in Portland, Oregon.

Favorite: Trail Blazers (-4)

Trail Blazers (-4) Total: 227.5

227.5 Moneyline: Trail Blazers (-173) | Jazz (+146)

The Spurs will take on the Clippers at 10:30 PM ET on Saturday at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California.

Favorite: Clippers (-9)

Clippers (-9) Total: 221

221 Moneyline: Clippers (-378) | Spurs (+302)

