Georgia State

November 19 NBA Games: Odds, Tips and Betting trends

By DataSkrive
 4 days ago
Today’s NBA lineup includes top teams in play. Among those contests is the Utah Jazz taking on the Portland Trail Blazers.

Before today’s NBA games, here’s an in-depth peek at the odds.

Today’s NBA Games: Betting Information

NBA odds courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook. Odds updated Saturday at 6:22 PM ET.

The Raptors play the Hawks at 6:00 PM ET on Saturday at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.

  • Favorite: Hawks (-5.5)
  • Total: 226
  • Moneyline: Hawks (-210) | Raptors (+176)

The Magic meet the Pacers at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana.

  • Favorite: Pacers (-6.5)
  • Total: 224
  • Moneyline: Pacers (-251) | Magic (+205)

The Timberwolves will play the 76ers at 7:30 PM ET on Saturday at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

  • Favorite: Timberwolves (-3.5)
  • Total: 218.5
  • Moneyline: Timberwolves (-157) | 76ers (+134)

The Jazz hit the court against the Trail Blazers at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday at Moda Center in Portland, Oregon.

  • Favorite: Trail Blazers (-4)
  • Total: 227.5
  • Moneyline: Trail Blazers (-173) | Jazz (+146)

The Spurs will take on the Clippers at 10:30 PM ET on Saturday at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California.

  • Favorite: Clippers (-9)
  • Total: 221
  • Moneyline: Clippers (-378) | Spurs (+302)

