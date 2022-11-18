Read full article on original website
Binance holds $74.7 billion worth of crypto in its reserves and roughly 40% are in the firm's own tokens, report says
About 40% of Binance's $74.7 billion of holdings are in the firm's own native cryptocurrency and stablecoin, according to a report from Bloomberg. Co-founder Changpeng Zhao said earlier this week that his firm would seek to be more transparent and provide the public with proof-of-reserves in light of the downfall of rival crypto exchange FTX. The fall of Sam Bankman-Fried's empire has spurred federal inquiries and probes into allegations of mishandling client funds.
Sam Bankman-Fried secretly transferred FTX customer funds to Alameda Research after his trading firm suffered losses in the spring, report says
Sam Bankman-Fried transferred at least $4 billion in FTX funds to Alameda Research earlier this year, sources told Reuters. The money included customer funds as well as those backed by FTX's native token FTT and shares in Robinhood. The Wall Street Journal reported FTX lent more than half of its...
FTX hacker has accumulated an ether haul of about $288 million and is now the 35th largest holder of the token
The FTX hacker has accumulated roughly $288 million worth of Ether. The unidentified looter reportedly exchanged stablecoins for the world's second-largest crypto. The latest ether haul makes the hacker the 35th largest holder of the token in the world. The notorious crypto hacker that raided FTX as the exchange was...
FTX's crypto empire was reportedly run by a bunch of roommates in the Bahamas who dated each other, according to the news site that helped trigger the company's sudden collapse
CoinDesk reported Thursday that FTX was run by a "cabal of roommates." These roommates also were reportedly in and out of dating relationships with each other. CoinDesk also leaked the balance sheet that led to the unraveling of SBF's empire. As Sam Bankman-Fried falls further down the cryptocurrency mineshaft, the...
Business Insider
Ether falls as the FTX hacker dumps $74 million worth of the token and swaps it for bitcoin
Ether fell as much as 7% Monday as the hacker who looted FTX began dumping tokens. Over the last week, the hacker gradually converted the stolen FTX funds to ether, CoinDesk reported. About $74 million of ether has been laundered into bitcoin using RenBridge, CNBC reports. The price of ether...
Bitcoin price falls further as Genesis becomes latest crypto casualty
A multi-billion dollar lending unit of a cryptocurrency firm has been forced to halt withdrawals, the company’s CEO announced. Genesis Global Capital, which had $2.8 billion in total active loans at the end of September, blamed the collapse of the crypto exchange FTX for temporarily suspending its services. The...
Crypto investors are pulling bitcoin from exchanges at a rate of 106,000 per month, a near-record amount as FTX collapse shakes faith in central platforms
Bitcoin investors have pulled tokens from centralized exchanges at a record rate since the collapse of FTX, says Glassnode. The blockchain analytics firm said bitcoin outflows to self-custody hit a rate of 106,000 bitcoin per month. "The failure of FTX has created a very distinct change in #Bitcoin holder behaviour...
dailyhodl.com
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong Says Crypto Exchange Has Zero Material Exposure to FTX or FTT
The chief executive of Coinbase is making it crystal clear to stakeholders that the top US-based crypto exchange has no investments in its troubled competitor FTX. Brian Armstrong tells his 1.1 million Twitter followers that Coinbase has zero “material exposure” to crypto derivatives exchange FTX, its native FTX Token (FTT) or its sister company Alameda Research.
CNBC
Collapsed crypto exchange FTX owes top 50 creditors over $3 billion, new filing says
A list of FTX's top 50 unsecured creditors shows the largest lender of the bunch is owed more than $226 million. In total, the unsecured claims amount to $3.1 billion. FTX filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection earlier this month. Embattled cryptocurrency exchange FTX owes its creditors north of $3...
notebookcheck.net
US initiates 12-week test program for digital dollar tokens
In the aftermath of the FTX collapse, the US decided to start testing a CBDC digital dollar for the next 12 weeks. This trial program is initiated by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York and is intended to assess the feasibility of a blockchain-based network for settling liabilities between 9 other enrolled banks.
CNBC
Cryptocurrency investor says he saw serious 'red flags' with FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried
In 2018, Dragonfly Capital was in discussions with Sam Bankman-Fried to invest millions in his quant trading firm, Alameda Research. Alex Pack, now managing partner of Hack VC, says he saw obvious "red flags" after conducting a due diligence review. The deal didn't go through and Pack says his experience foreshadowed recent revelations about Bankman-Fried.
CZ Binance Issues Another Warning Directed At Exchanges Crypto.Com And Gate.Io
Binance’s CEO CZ issues a warning directed at Crypto Exchanges Crypto.Com and Gate.IO, “Stay Away, Stay SAFU” he says. The warning comes after the recent SBF FTX and Alameda collapse, which has shaken the crypto industry. Crypto.com’s CEO confirms that the exchange of funds, approx $400M was...
Genesis faces bankruptcy without $500 million cash injection, Binance and Apollo shun crypto lender
Genesis sought to raise $500 million – $1 billion to ward off bankruptcy concerns. The crypto lender tried to secure capital from Binance and Apollo but both entities turned down the chance. Genesis launched efforts to raise capital after exposure to FTX, Sam Bankman-Fried’s troubled crypto exchange. Major...
Sam Bankman-Fried Reportedly Wanted $6 Billion From Wall Street & Silicon Valley Billionaires
The recent acquisition deal made with CZ’s Binance was not Sam Bankman-Fried’s first choice. SBF was reportedly looking for Silicon Valley and Wall Street billionaires to bail out FTX. FTX was reportedly seeking more than $1 billion, although that figure increased later. This took place a few hours...
cryptoglobe.com
Goldman Sachs Starts Classifying $BTC, $ETH, $ADA, $SHIB and Other Cryptocurrencies
Goldman Sachs is set to start classifying the cryptocurrency industry in a bid to standardize the way the financial industry sees the nascent space, meaning the Wall Street giant will be classifying Bitcoin ($BTC), Ethereum ($ETH), Cardano ($ADA) and even meme-inspired assets like Shiba Inu ($SHIB). According to a report...
Thirty-year old crypto tycoon Sam Bankman-Fried was worth $16 billion. 94% of that was wiped out in just one day.
Sam Bankman-Fried saw nearly all of his net worth wiped out in a day. His crypto-exchange platform, FTX, was seemingly on the verge of collapse before Binance agreed to buy it on Tuesday. Bankman-Fried saw his next worth plunge 94% in one day, the largest drop ever for a billionaire,...
decrypt.co
Investors Are Shorting Bitcoin, Ethereum in Record Numbers
A CoinShares report shows that institutional investors are betting against crypto in the wake of the FTX collapse. More institutional investors than ever are betting on the price of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies going down, according to a Monday report from CoinShares. Institutional investor sentiment was “deeply negative” last week,...
kitco.com
A liquidity crunch of biblical proportions: Genesis Block to cease trading, Genesis Global Capital needed $1 billion by Monday
(Kitco News) - In the beginning, things may have been good for crypto businesses named Genesis. But in the wake of the FTX collapse, as investors face a formless void and darkness covers the markets, they saw that it was bad. Genesis Block, Hong Kong’s leading retail crypto operator, told...
Why did FTX, the biggest crypto exchange in the world, file for bankruptcy?
John J. Ray III has replaced Bankman-Fried as CEO but this saga has had a ripple effect felt throughout the cryptocurrency industry.
CoinTelegraph
FTX funds on the move as thief converts thousands of ETH into Bitcoin
According to blockchain analysis company Chainalysis, funds stolen from the FTX crypto exchange are now being converted from Ether (ETH) into Bitcoin (BTC). On Nov. 20, Chainalysis took to Twitter to encourage exchanges to freeze these coins should the thief attempt to convert them into fiat or further obfuscate the assets through other means.
EWN
