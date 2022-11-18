Read full article on original website
Minnesota witness says glowing disc hovered over state prison facilityRoger MarshMinnesota State
5 Great Steakhouses in MinnesotaAlina AndrasMinnesota State
Vikings WR Justin Jefferson Dealing With Potential Serious InjuryOnlyHomersMinneapolis, MN
Buck Hill and Hyland Hills Ski Area open today in the Twin CitiesLimitless Production Group LLCBloomington, MN
Multiple accidents on southbound Cedar Ave near McAndrews Rd - Apple Valley, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
If you live in Minnesota and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of five steakhouses in Minnesota that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Do You Know The Minnesota Connection To The Pepsi Harrier Jet Lawsuit?
Friday night I got a little too invested in a new Netflix series, Pepsi, Where's My Jet? which in and of itself is pretty interesting, at least for me. But there is a Minnesota connection to the story, that is brief but a small Minnesota town was playing a big part in the Pepsi Points/Harrier Jet story.
WATCH: Jason DeRusha’s Top New Restaurants and Best Chef of 2022
Food editor discusses his Top 10 picks on WCCO-TV segment The post WATCH: Jason DeRusha’s Top New Restaurants and Best Chef of 2022 appeared first on Minnesota Monthly.
BREAKING: 2023 Texas defensive tackle Theorin Randle commits to Minnesota
After another close loss to the Iowa Hawkeyes yesterday, the Gophers received some good news on the recruiting front on Sunday with their first commitment in sometime. Former Washington State defensive tackle commit, and Texas native Theorin Randle announced his commitment to the Golden Gophers, one week after taking an official visit to Minnesota. So why did Randle decide that Minnesota is now where he wanted to be? He broke it down with GopherIllustrated.
eastcoasttraveller.com
Best Restaurant in Minneapolis and Saint Paul
Located in Northeast Minneapolis, Hai Hai is an Asian street food restaurant. It takes its inspiration from Southeast Asia and Thailand and features a colorful interior and giant fronded trees. It's also a craft cocktail bar and offers app discounts. Its menu is constantly changing and includes new dishes. The...
Lace Up and Enjoy the 810-Foot-Long Ice Skating Loop in Minnesota
If you are needing an excuse to get the family out of the house this winter for some fresh air and exercise, this is it. The Ice Skating Loop in Maple Grove's Central Park is set to open for the winter season on November 25th. The ice loop is a...
"It's Minnesota": Saturday's temps more January than November
EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. – Saturday's high temperature of 18 degrees is typical for mid-November – as a low, not a high. The temperatures are the coldest in the Twin Cities since February and are more typical of a January weekend than one before Thanksgiving. "It's brisk, yes," said Jason Schmidt of St. Louis Park. "I don't know if I was quite ready for winter to start as early as it did, but as least the sun's out, that's a nice change."Schmidt was one of a half dozen people letting their dogs roam free at Bryant Lake Off-Leash Park Saturday morning."[My dog] doesn't...
Rare Minnesota McDonald’s Is One of Only 13 in the Country
McDonald's are sort of uniform now, right? They are basically all exactly the same and you can expect the same thing at every single one. McNuggets, Big Macs, French Fries, and their ice cream machine is broken when all you want is a sundae or a shake. Some McDonald's though...
tcbmag.com
The Asia Mall Takes Root in Eden Prairie
The long-awaited Asia Mall marked its soft opening with a celebration and ribbon-cutting ceremony in Eden Prairie earlier this month. Along with an Asian cultural fashion show and a traditional Vietnamese lion dance, the event featured a procession of speeches from many Minnesota dignitaries, including U.S. Rep. Dean Phillips and Eden Prairie mayor Ron Case.
Viral Vikings Fan Reacts Again! Did She Find a Positive in Second Loss? [Video]
There it was...the shoe I'd been waiting to drop! Let's just say it, yesterday's game SUCKED. We didn't even look like we came to play, AT HOME - mind you, against the Cowboys. But then again, we had the game of our season the weekend before winning against the Buffalo Bills. While the Dallas Cowboys, got a slap in the face losing to our biggest rivals Green Bay Packers. Not surprised they came fired-up and ready to play!
Don’t assume Black teachers matter to their ‘nice white lady’ colleagues
This commentary was originally published by Ed Post as part of a series called, “Jane Crow: Then and Now.”. Greta Callahan has a moral dilemma. As the white, progressive president of the Minneapolis Federation of Teachers, it’s her job to protect the interests of her approximately 3,000 members, 72% of whom are white and 75% of whom are women. At the same time, as a teacher and a leader of teachers, it’s also her responsibility to protect the interests of Minneapolis Public Schools’ 29,409 students — 60% of whom are kids of color.
The Most Lopsided Losses In Vikings History
If you felt like Sunday's loss to the Cowboys was a beatdown for the ages, you were right. But it wasn't the worst loss in Vikings history... at least not mathematically. The 37 point loss to Dallas this weekend actually checks in as the sixth-worst loss ever for the team.
Tiny Kitten Makes Harrowing Ride Under City Bus In Minnesota
A kitten riding ON a bus in Minnesota would be an interesting story, but this kitten recently took a harrowing ride UNDER a bus!. If you're looking for a feel-good story, here's one that might be the best you'll read today, and maybe this week. A tiny kitten took a harrowing ride in the undercarriage of a municipal bus, lived to tell about it-- or have US tell the story about it-- and is now settling into his new home.
Stella's Fish Cafe to permanently close on Nov. 26
MINNEAPOLIS -- A popular Minneapolis restaurant is officially closing its doors.Stella's Fish Cafe in Uptown said in a Facebook post that Saturday, Nov. 26 would be its last day."We will miss the beautiful community that has come through our doors over the past 17 years," the post reads. "You've truly supported a dream that has surpassed all expectations. We want to express a heartfelt thank you to the extraordinary team members who have served our mission with joy and love."A few blocks away, the owner of Amore Uptown announced on Wednesday that the restaurant would close on Sunday. The new owner -- Kim Bartmann of Placemaker Hospitality -- will work to open the restaurant as soon as possible.
mprnews.org
Bright Monday; light rain-snow mix possible Thanksgiving Day
We enjoyed plenty of sunshine on Sunday. It was the sunniest day in the Twin Cities since Nov. 7. That’s almost two weeks!. The Sunday high temp at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport was 30 degrees. That’s well shy of our average Nov. 20 high of 40 degrees, but it was a nice rebound from the upper teens of Saturday afternoon.
NEXT Weather: Gradual warm-up leads to pleasant Thanksgiving
MINNEAPOLIS – Monday will have a strong déjà vu factor, with mostly-sunny skies and the same high temperature as Sunday.It will be a chilly Monday morning at the bus top. Temps will be in the low 20s in the Twin Cities, but factoring in the wind chill it will only feel like 11 degrees or so. The high will reach 32 degrees in the afternoon.We'll continue with this dry weather pattern in central Minnesota and the metro, which is good news considering all the traveling that will occur leading up to Thanksgiving Day. There will be a few chances for light snow this week in northern Minnesota.Speaking of snow, we just ended our nine-day snow streak in the metro, which was our longest streak in more than a decade.Temps will start to climb slightly as the week rolls on, with highs in the mid 30s for Tuesday through Thursday. Then we'll warm into the high 30s and low 40s Friday through Sunday.
Win Your Favorite Tree Decor at Mall of America Tree Festival
Looking at elaborately decorated Christmas Trees is as enjoyable as looking at the lighting displays all over the state of Minnesota. The thing here, is that you get to stay warm. That's a major bonus!. Mall of America in Bloomington has their annual Festival of Trees. They have teamed up...
No more Izzy's: The Minnesota-based ice cream company closes down their business
Izzy’s ice cream, a longtime staple for sweet-toothed Minnesotans, has decided to fully go out of business according to the Star Tribune. In the end, the owners couldn’t continue the business just on grocery and restaurant business.
V3 Center enters new phase
MINNEAPOLIS — The term "fitness center" falls short when it comes to describing the hopes and dreams surrounding the V3 Center, which will soon take shape on this city's northside. Governor Tim Walz, local leaders, and key players who've worked for years to take the health and wellness center...
