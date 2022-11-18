LOS ANGELES (CNS) — It was a big night for Taylor Swift, who was named Artist of the Year at the 2022 American Music Awards in downtown Los Angeles. Swift, who has been in the news recently for the debacle surrounding Ticketmaster's ticket sales for her upcoming concert tour, also won awards for Favorite Music Video, Favorite Female Pop Artist, Favorite Female Country Artist, Favorite Pop Album, Favorite Female Country Artist and Favorite Female Country Album.

