Federal Aid For Storm Recovery Is Coming To Western New York
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WNY News Now) – Federal aid is coming to Western New York, to assist state and local clean-up efforts following last week’s massive lake effect storm that dumped more than six feet of snow in our region. The White House announced the news in response to...
Snow Cleanup Efforts In Dunkirk
DUNKIRK, NY (WNY News Now) – Snow cleanup efforts continued throughout the weekend in northern Chautauqua County, following a blast of lake effect snow that will likely make the history books. A check of the roads on Sunday night in the Dunkirk-Fredonia area found slushy yet drivable conditions. Just...
White Out Conditions on Route 20 Adds to Clean-Up Task
NORTH EAST, Pa. (Erie News Now) – A stretch on Route 20 between northwestern Pennsylvania and western New York was just brutal over the weekend. This hampered snow clean-up for many. The challenge of snow removal in North East, rested on the shoulders of Justin Safford and his crew.
Another Nice Day Wednesday, Thanksgiving Looking Seasonable
JAMESTOWN – There will be no weather hassles to contend with for holiday travel has high pressure keeps us dry and seasonable through Thanksgiving. A weak boundary lumbering over the region has kept a few clouds dotting the sky at times on this Tuesday, but with strong high pressure over the northeast, there is little to moisture to work with. Temperatures are going ti average out towards the Thanksgiving holiday before the next chance for precipitation will be towards the weekend as a few rain showers arrive.
Another Dry Day Tuesday, Temps Average Out Towards Thanksgiving
JAMESTOWN – The lake effect snow machine has finally shut down for now as we’ll have a few days of dry time to dig out as we head towards the Thanksgiving holiday. The National Weather Service maintains a Wind Advisory for Chautauqua County, effective until 7 p.m. this evening.
Small Business Saturday Is This Weekend In Chautauqua County
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – With the holidays just around the corner, many shoppers are considering where to spend their money. Businesses in Chautauqua County, hope you shop local. “Small business Saturday is a really great push for folks to get out when you’re in the holiday shopping...
Fenton History Center Seeks Maintenance Funding
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A staple of the Jamestown community is seeking funding to help maintain and fix up their historic building. The Fenton History Center is seeking $17,000 dollars from the city’s 2023 budget for needed maintenance and operating costs. While the figure is only...
Building Owner Could Face Legal Trouble, As Fire Cleanup Continues
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – The owner of a former Jamestown factory that caught fire last week might face more legal trouble, as Jamestown officials work to see the cleanup process through. On Wednesday, a massive fire broke out at 1061 Allen Street, the site of a former...
11-Month-Old Overdoses On Fentanyl In Cattaraugus County
LITTLE VALLEY, NY (WNY News Now) – A Cattaraugus County couple faces criminal charges after an 11-month-old overdosed on fentanyl last week. The Cattaraugus County Sheriff Office arrested 29-year-old Cody Worthington and 32-year-old Samantha Steiner after deputies found the baby unconscious and unresponsive. Following two doses of Narcan, the...
Jamestown Man Arrested Following Violent Domestic, Stand-off With Police
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A 21-year-old Jamestown man is accused of strangling a woman in front of their children, before barricading himself inside of his northside residence on Saturday. Around 6 p.m. officers with Jamestown Police responded to Stowe Street for a reported physical domestic incident. When...
Concerned Mother Speaks Out About Student Involved Accidents
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A Jamestown area mother is speaking out about traffic safety, after a child was hit while they were riding their bike to school last week. This incident isn’t the first of its kind, and according to Iris Bonilla, these accidents are becoming too common.
Accused Jamestown Drug Dealer Pleads Guilty In Federal Trafficking Case
BUFFALO, NY (WNY News Now) – An accused Jamestown area drug dealer has plead guilty to peddling illegal substances that ultimately lead to a overdose. The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Buffalo says 43-year-old Bradley Knapp plead guilty to federal drug charges on Monday. Between January 2019, and June...
Prosecution Ready For Trial In Alleged Attack Of World Renowned Author
MAYVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) – Those prosecuting the man accused of attacking a renowned author at the Chautauqua Institution last summer are ready to take their case to trial. Chautauqua County District Attorney Jason Schmidt said Monday his office is ready to present their case against Hadi Matar...
