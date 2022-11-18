JAMESTOWN – There will be no weather hassles to contend with for holiday travel has high pressure keeps us dry and seasonable through Thanksgiving. A weak boundary lumbering over the region has kept a few clouds dotting the sky at times on this Tuesday, but with strong high pressure over the northeast, there is little to moisture to work with. Temperatures are going ti average out towards the Thanksgiving holiday before the next chance for precipitation will be towards the weekend as a few rain showers arrive.

